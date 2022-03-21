 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Tanks for nothing   (twitter.com) divider line
50
    More: Fail, shot  
•       •       •

50 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If only someone could have seen that coming.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bslim: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]


Did not know that was a thing...
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Anyone with two brain cells could have seen this coming.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Someone posted a link a week or so ago that explained that Russian industry in the simple extraction/manufacturing areas are all owned by the gangster/oligarchs while the high tech industries are too complicated for them to run, they need highly technical management and the oligarchs can't do it.
But the oligarchs don't want these tech guys getting too powerful, so they deliberately outsource the high tech stuff to European countries and elsewhere.
The means they keep their power in Russia. Works great for them.  As long as no one sanctions them and those countries refuse to supply those parts...

So now, like this tank factory, huge areas of Russian industry are grinding to a halt because they cannot get parts that they need to function.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"What's funny is the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is probably the most bummed about this development. Fewer tanks to steal." -- Michael Weiss
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Next they'll send in the T-62s, T-55s and God knows what else from the vault. They never throw anything away.. Antique Soviet Tank Roadshow will be so hot on Uranian cable." -- Rick Wilson
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And your APCs for free?
direstraitsblog.comView Full Size

/I guess they could be farmers...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*snort*
And, now the amount of tank farming that can be done has an upper limit.

It be COMPETITIVE now, folks!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Bslim: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]

Did not know that was a thing...


Only when the Sargent isn't around. Unless he's driving, then it's only when the Captain isn't around. 'Cause no one cares about the L-Ts.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
ROFL

God what a farking incompetent mess the Russia is
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If they still have guns and armor plating available you can look forward to Putin's boys going all Mad Max to cobble together some war rigs. Mind you those should be no match for anti-tank missiles but it might be interesting to watch from a safe distance.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All right...well, I'm still willing to marry you.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Gosh, hope the workers will still get paid.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x262] [View Full Size image _x_]



🎵 Deja Vu!
I've just been in this place before
(Higher on the street)
And I know it's my time to go
Calling you, and the search is a mystery
(Standing on my feet)
It's so hard when I try to be me, woah
Whooooaaa!! 🎵
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end of the line.

Is Ukraine
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh no!  The consequences of my actions!

[tpirloserhorn.mp4]
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sad tractor.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember, folks: Sanctions don't work.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
TODAY ON NPR/POLITICO/ETC:  ARE THANCTIONTH TOO MEAN?  SHOULD WE BE DOING THATH??
 
snowshovel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.
 
Alphax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know they used to say that in the Soviet Union, there was just one big factory for each product, but that's ridiculous.

Global supply chain problems are still a problem with ordinary companies that aren't in sanctioned countries.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Remember, folks: Sanctions don't work.


Tankctions.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: TODAY ON NPR/POLITICO/ETC:  ARE THANCTIONTH TOO MEAN?  SHOULD WE BE DOING THATH??


The Price is Right Losing Horn - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube _asNhzXq72w
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gonna need a lot of short left handed guys for those T-37s.  Putin is gonna to regret sending the 1st Little Conscript Southpaw Detachment in to Kiev.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Boy, sure sounds like WW3.
I'll be drafted any day now....
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Remember, folks: Sanctions don't work.


"The US has to DO something!"

"We need BOOTS ON THE GROUND!!"

"Anything less is NOTHING!"

It would be interesting to hear the thoughts of those types these days. I wonder what backtrack/whatabout they come up with to deflect how wrong they are.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man, look at them yoyo's;
They're not workin';
Their money's worth nothin;
And their tanks are for free
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.


 My goodness.  I think that is the dumbest take I've seen from you for a while.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.


You really stay bought. You'd think you'd find a new patron now that the ruble is worth less than dirt but I guess being a Russian propaganda bot is cheap.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.


Yes, I'm sure that you will somehow do the mental gymnastics to blame Biden for the automotive industry selling off its parts manufacturers and outsourcing them to China because a bean counter thought they could save the company a few cents that they could get a raise for because of short sighted greed.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.


Back in the day you didn't need computer chips to roll down a window. Just turn the crank which helped build character for Rosie and Lucy. Less expensive to buy and maintain as well.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Boy, sure sounds like WW3.
I'll be drafted any day now....


My guess is, that if/when Putin is sitting in the kremlin and the mobs start pounding on the door demanding his blood, similar to hitler in his final days, he'll issue some decrees that will actually be possible to carry out, and a non-insignificant portion of the world will get nuked.

Future historians would likely consider this conflict as the beginning of WW3, before either the human race is extinguished or we slowly rebuild civilized life again.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: MillionDollarMo: Boy, sure sounds like WW3.
I'll be drafted any day now....

My guess is, that if/when Putin is sitting in the kremlin and the mobs start pounding on the door demanding his blood, similar to hitler in his final days, he'll issue some decrees that will actually be possible to carry out, and a non-insignificant portion of the world will get nuked.

Future historians would likely consider this conflict as the beginning of WW3, before either the human race is extinguished or we slowly rebuild civilized life again.


That's a hell of a guess.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd think that they'd have had large stockpiles of well maintained tanks with spare parts before invading one of the largest land mass countries in Europe of some 44 million people.

You'd think that.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Supply chains!!!

I would like to mention that the West has over the last few decades, included China as part of their supply chains, even though they are the biggest danger to peace on this planet.  Putin is a baby, Xi is death incarnate.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.


So you ordered a large(ish) SUV because you are so dumb you never imagined the price of gas could go up less than one dollar and that is somehow Joe Biden's fault?

/truly dizzying intellect
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nquadroa: snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.

You really stay bought. You'd think you'd find a new patron now that the ruble is worth less than dirt but I guess being a Russian propaganda bot is cheap.


Joke's on you, he's not PRETENDING to believe this nonsense!
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

soopey: snowshovel: That's nothing.

My goodness.  I think that is the dumbest take I've seen from you for a while.


nquadroa: snowshovel: That's nothing. 

You really stay bought. You'd think you'd find a new patron now that the ruble is worth less than dirt but I guess being a Russian propaganda bot is cheap.


OrionXVI: snowshovel: That's nothing

Yes, I'm sure that you will somehow do the mental gymnastics to blame Biden for the automotive industry selling off its parts manufacturers and outsourcing them to China because a bean counter thought they could save the company a few cents that they could get a raise for because of short sighted greed.


Wait...

He was being serious???

Jesus christ man. I thought that was sarcasm.

There really is no bottom to that well of "how low will I debase myself to bash the other team".
 
strapp3r
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
once again, the printing industry to the rescue!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nquadroa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RasIanI: You'd think that they'd have had large stockpiles of well maintained tanks with spare parts before invading one of the largest land mass countries in Europe of some 44 million people.

You'd think that.


Naw, they had a better plan to Leerooooy Jenkins the shiat out of it and be greeted as liberators...
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.


Well, that's it. Time to storm the capitol and take over the government. Where we sweat one, we sweat all!
 
kindms
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Maker_of_Roads: soopey: snowshovel: That's nothing.

My goodness.  I think that is the dumbest take I've seen from you for a while.

nquadroa: snowshovel: That's nothing. 

You really stay bought. You'd think you'd find a new patron now that the ruble is worth less than dirt but I guess being a Russian propaganda bot is cheap.

OrionXVI: snowshovel: That's nothing

Yes, I'm sure that you will somehow do the mental gymnastics to blame Biden for the automotive industry selling off its parts manufacturers and outsourcing them to China because a bean counter thought they could save the company a few cents that they could get a raise for because of short sighted greed.

Wait...

He was being serious???

Jesus christ man. I thought that was sarcasm.

There really is no bottom to that well of "how low will I debase myself to bash the other team".


It might have been sarcasm and they forgot to change alts again
 
JK8Fan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wouldn't surprise me one bit for defense contractors to work out a deal to provide Russia with tanks. Play both sides of the war.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Remember, folks: Sanctions don't work.


They don't when they're unilateral, and especially when they're done by an orange idiot.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nimbull: snowshovel: That's nothing. Aside from had now being too expensive to drive it, the new Explorer I ordered won't come with controllable AC for the back seats due to Biden not negotiating with China for some computer chips.

Back in the day you didn't need computer chips to roll down a window. Just turn the crank which helped build character for Rosie and Lucy. Less expensive to buy and maintain as well.


WD55 never fails...
 
