(Abc.net.au)   Blackbox retrieval may be unlikely as shown by CCTV footage of China Eastern Airlines crash as it nosedives in its final moments   (abc.net.au) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy crap, straight down. That thing nailed itself to the ground. Must have been a horrific few seconds for those poor souls.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They keep telling us that they're not supposed to do that, but they keep doing it, so I'm not really convinced.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those searching for survivors clearly haven't seen this video.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy smokes they were pulverized.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bslim: Holy crap, straight down. That thing nailed itself to the ground. Must have been a horrific few seconds for those poor souls.


everyone was likely passed out due to g forces long before impact.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't think I've heard of a airline plane doing that before. I'm sure they have been other cases, but not in recent memory.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those black boxes are stronger than most assume

They can withstand a huge whipping
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?


Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Its like the pilot decided "fark this particular mountain top".
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well
That's not right
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.


Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?


Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thoreny: kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?

Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.


Smithsonian has a show too, Air Disasters
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Thoreny: kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?

Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.

Smithsonian has a show too, Air Disasters


Its the same show, under a different title and narrator.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thoreny: cretinbob: Thoreny: kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?

Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.

Smithsonian has a show too, Air Disasters

Its the same show, under a different title and narrator.


Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayday_(Canadian_TV_series)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Thoreny: cretinbob: Thoreny: kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?

Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.

Smithsonian has a show too, Air Disasters

Its the same show, under a different title and narrator.

Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayday_(Canadian_TV_series)


Ahhhhh
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Don't think I've heard of a airline plane doing that before. I'm sure they have been other cases, but not in recent memory.


Last one I remember was ValuJet 1996

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ValuJet_Airlines_Flight_592
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, that is a deep hole.   Look at the soil thrown up into the trees nearby at the back
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the wings fell off.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously it's physically possible for an aircraft to do that, but a hell of a lot has to go wrong.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely horrific.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the pilot had a drinking problem.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: OptimisticCynicism: Don't think I've heard of a airline plane doing that before. I'm sure they have been other cases, but not in recent memory.

Last one I remember was ValuJet 1996

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ValuJet_Airlines_Flight_592


Did that one actually nose dive into the Everglades?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.


Nope. The only way you can force a commercial plane to do that these days is by manual control. Too many safties exist from the past to make it possible for this kind of flight profile on autopilot. Sad, but not that much of a shock for a chinese plane after the housing market there just got pummeled and that was where all the chinese people would put their life savings
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mudd's woman: Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: OptimisticCynicism: Don't think I've heard of a airline plane doing that before. I'm sure they have been other cases, but not in recent memory.

Last one I remember was ValuJet 1996

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ValuJet_Airlines_Flight_592

Did that one actually nose dive into the Everglades?


Close enough.

There's been a few other head-down. Lauda Air's dive where the thrust reverser came on mid-flight, and Alaska Air's plunge into the ocean after the elevator trim broke off were both pretty close.

I watch the same program. It's very instructive, as well as horrifying.
 
chipaku
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Thoreny: Thoreny: cretinbob: Thoreny: kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?

Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.

Smithsonian has a show too, Air Disasters

Its the same show, under a different title and narrator.

Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mayday_(Canadian_TV_series)

Ahhhhh


They have their own channels on youtube now.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeRxxz9ByOqdd8A-0iF_Idg

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRAAdF42hZcTHAorbbDuivw


Mmy favorite is Japan Airlines 123. They managed to keep the plane airborne for 30 minutes after losing the tail and hydraulics, before crashing into a mountain.

The Single Deadliest Air Crash In History: Japan Airlines Flight 123 | Mayday S3 EP3 | Wonder
Youtube MZWqlTm31yw
 
yms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Those searching for survivors clearly haven't seen this video.


They've already buried them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Holy smokes they were pulverized.


But you repeat yourself
 
bittermang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Black Box concept needs to be redesigned. The whole concept of having to find it is rather dumb for this day and age. The box needs GPS, or possibly an all new system where the flight data is being streamed somewhere else, so if the plane goes down, you can just immediately access the data from a server.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Too bad they didn't run out of gas.

FALLING HARE Clip - Gremlin (1943) Bugs Bunny
Youtube 2VKIBs2IaPs
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thoreny: kudayta: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Ok, thank you.  I just read about that, Aeroflot Flight 593?

Yeppers

You should totally check out the TV show Mayday. Been on for almost 20 years. They do airplane accident recreations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bittermang: The Black Box concept needs to be redesigned. The whole concept of having to find it is rather dumb for this day and age. The box needs GPS, or possibly an all new system where the flight data is being streamed somewhere else, so if the plane goes down, you can just immediately access the data from a server.


Nobody wants to hear that Metaverse bullshiat.  We will stick to sifting through the debris for months, thank you very much.

Seriously though, that is one hell of a way to go.  At least those poor people didn't have to suffer too much.
 
chipaku
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bittermang: The Black Box concept needs to be redesigned. The whole concept of having to find it is rather dumb for this day and age. The box needs GPS, or possibly an all new system where the flight data is being streamed somewhere else, so if the plane goes down, you can just immediately access the data from a server.


The plane is already in the cloud, why doesn't it just drop off the data while its there
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Those black boxes are stronger than most assume

They can withstand a huge whipping


so why don't they make the whole damn plane out of that?

> While rescuers work to determine the number of people who died

hint: it's all of them.  at that rate of descent, you'll be lucky to find small pieces you can identify as 'once were part of a human'.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Thoreny: kudayta: The hell?  Did the pilot do this intentionally?

Doubt it. It's most likely pilot error followed by mechanical issues. This crash reminds me of the Kid in the Cockpit incident in Russia. That was caused by pilots not taking the proper steps after the plane started to lose control due to inputs in the steering column by the Captain's son.

Nope. The only way you can force a commercial plane to do that these days is by manual control. Too many safties exist from the past to make it possible for this kind of flight profile on autopilot. Sad, but not that much of a shock for a chinese plane after the housing market there just got pummeled and that was where all the chinese people would put their life savings


Just speculating but my first thought here--
"...cruising at 29,100 feet at 2:20pm local time. It then began a rapid descent to 7,425 feet before recovering to 8,600 feet and then descended rapidly again."
--was to wonder if that was the co-pilot momentarily gaining control.

/made me think of that cargo flight where the guy went berserk with a hammer
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bittermang: The Black Box concept needs to be redesigned. The whole concept of having to find it is rather dumb for this day and age. The box needs GPS, or possibly an all new system where the flight data is being streamed somewhere else, so if the plane goes down, you can just immediately access the data from a server.


The electronics inside the component itself are often completely scrambled, it's the media that survives.  Flight data *is* streamed (see FlightRadar24) but part of the black box is not just the data recording, but the audio inside, which would be prohibitive to stream out given airplane internet access is pretty spotty and slow.

There's just not enough bandwidth to record a complete log of everything that goes on, so they send out the absolute most critical data.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bittermang: The Black Box concept needs to be redesigned. The whole concept of having to find it is rather dumb for this day and age. The box needs GPS, or possibly an all new system where the flight data is being streamed somewhere else, so if the plane goes down, you can just immediately access the data from a server.


They do have a radio ping option that allows them to be found with a receiver. Not exactly sure how that works, but it lasts about 48 hours from what I recall.

In general, when you add features to a technical system that has a lot to do with safety, those features can't detract from the reliability of the overall system or drive up the price too much. If it's too expensive, it won't get used or won't get replaced when replacements are due...not just by airlines in the US, but also low-budget ones in foreign countries.

Streaming is ideal (it would have certainly helped the Malaysian flight) but we don't have the infrastructure to support it over much of the world and airlines tend to fly over some very isolated areas, like the Arctic or the South Pacific. Something like Starlink might work, but that system comes with its own complications, and it's not even clear how long it will last.

I think these black boxes might benefit from some kind of audible squealer and a flashing strobe light that only activates a certain number of hours after the crash, when rescuers are likely to be on-scene.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: -was to wonder if that was the co-pilot momentarily gaining control.


I don't know about how true this is, but I've read that it's super difficult to hold a plane into a nose dive like that, that the physics involved will eventually pretty much force it out of it, if there's enough time/space.  unsure.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could it have stalled and nose dived?
 
bittermang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

khatores: bittermang: The Black Box concept needs to be redesigned. The whole concept of having to find it is rather dumb for this day and age. The box needs GPS, or possibly an all new system where the flight data is being streamed somewhere else, so if the plane goes down, you can just immediately access the data from a server.

They do have a radio ping option that allows them to be found with a receiver. Not exactly sure how that works, but it lasts about 48 hours from what I recall.

In general, when you add features to a technical system that has a lot to do with safety, those features can't detract from the reliability of the overall system or drive up the price too much. If it's too expensive, it won't get used or won't get replaced when replacements are due...not just by airlines in the US, but also low-budget ones in foreign countries.

Streaming is ideal (it would have certainly helped the Malaysian flight) but we don't have the infrastructure to support it over much of the world and airlines tend to fly over some very isolated areas, like the Arctic or the South Pacific. Something like Starlink might work, but that system comes with its own complications, and it's not even clear how long it will last.

I think these black boxes might benefit from some kind of audible squealer and a flashing strobe light that only activates a certain number of hours after the crash, when rescuers are likely to be on-scene.


It just seems like these things always come down to, "shiat, we can't find it" and it shouldn't have to be that way.
 
padraig
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Thoreny: Those black boxes are stronger than most assume

They can withstand a huge whipping


So does my ass.
 
