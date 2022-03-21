 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Han frozen in carbonite gets an update
55
    More: Cool, Rooms, Bathing, Bathroom, gourmet kitchen, Night Club, level custom, famous sunset strip, Bathtub  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.co
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
photos.zillowstatic.com


I can see that house sliding off that cliff if it rains hard.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the overinflated price include the cost of ripping all that hideous crap out?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

I can see that house sliding off that cliff if it rains hard.


Username checks out
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stripper pole is a nice touch
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x565]

I can see that house sliding off that cliff if it rains hard.


Really has that "Slum above Rio" feel, but at $10m and up - God bless America.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting to think Fark needs a UnReal Estate tag.
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get more of a Tron vibe from it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only TechBros need apply.

/regular people just point and laugh
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I get more of a Tron vibe from it.


I get that from the shower. I like that shower..
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it include those hideous Windows 98 walls?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.com

fark yes! Is this a holodeck?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pool gives me Bojack Horseman vibes.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like someone took a 1980's roller rink...And decorated a house with it...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's a really ugly house.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
fark yes! Is this a holodeck?


external-preview.redd.it
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: I get more of a Tron vibe from it.


The downstairs... lounge, or whatever... looks like if someone built the Korova Milk Bar inside the world of Tron.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the smells that are probably permanently etched into those walls...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuhfuhfuh: Oh, the smells that are probably permanently etched into those walls...


But if you inhale strongly enough, you'll get a lot of free cocaine that's been stuck all over the floors, walls, upholstery, etc.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'll take it!"
i.pinimg.com
 
Double_B
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The place is like a museum. It's very beautiful and very cold, and you're not allowed to touch anything."
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
fark yes! Is this a holodeck?


I know it's not very practical, but suddenly I want to renovate my bathroom...
 
JZDave
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My brain added an oontz oontz oontz soundtrack to the slideshow.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it a house or a roller rink where people do cocaine?

I'm confused.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For $11m, you'd think you'd get 5 bedrooms.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do have to say I'm impressed by the housekeeping.  All that black light, and not a stain to be seen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One second you're taking a shower, the next second this guy is standing next to you. Instant heart attack.
Fark user image
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.com


A Tron light cycle f*ck-shower? Sign me up!

/But whoever came up with that style of sink belongs in jail
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another item to add to the very long list that proves money and class do not go hand in hand. I mean, seriously, Trump's home is classier than this place, and that is one seriously low bar.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
fark yes! Is this a holodeck?


close

i.pinimg.com
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
fark yes! Is this a holodeck?


No, it's just the background for a school photo in 1991.
 
spleef420
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: For $11m, you'd think you'd get 5 bedrooms.


In California? For $11 mil you're lucky to get a bathroom with an attached garage.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey! Isn't Yortuk and Georgi Festrunk's place?
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
carlb [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any Chicago Farkers remember The Big Nasty? It was on Lincoln Ave, down the street from John Barleycorn's.

That lower level is giving me serious Big Nasty flashbacks.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm getting more of a Brendon Urie vibe.
Fark user image
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [y.yarn.co image 400x302] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love her almost as much as life itself.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does it come with the coke and molly stash? And is the orgy on Fridays still on with new owners?

/Better looking than half the shiat trump designed
//Shower room would be awesome
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I clicked the link and learned the word zestimate, and now I am filled with the sure and certain knowledge that there is nothing good and true in the world.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You Farkers are slipping. No one noticed what's hanging on the wall?

Fark user image


Thought you Farkers would be all over that Spirograph black and white painting.
 
Trik
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: One second you're taking a shower, the next second this guy is standing next to you. Instant heart attack.
[Fark user image 850x566]


macrossworld.com
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.com


I keep imagining the bass dropping and all the boobs start vibrating in time and I can't stop laughing
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lady J: I clicked the link and learned the word zestimate, and now I am filled with the sure and certain knowledge that there is nothing good and true in the world.


Thats how we judge each other in the Burbs.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do people who want an $11 million house look on Zillow?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Lady J: I clicked the link and learned the word zestimate, and now I am filled with the sure and certain knowledge that there is nothing good and true in the world.

Thats how we judge each other in the Burbs.


c.tenor.com
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is definitely hotter than Han.

Fark user image
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So no actual property, just a plain block sitting on a crappy hillside. OK view, but the property and building itself are boring junk.
The interior is builder-grade kitchen, serial killer bathroom, and a party space that needs to be renovated with a flamethrower.
Are they offering to pay the buyer $11m for the demolition and reconstruction cost?  I don't understand.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
fark yes! Is this a holodeck?


Future House
Youtube fXbdsECREAs
 
