(Consumer Reports)   Baby cereal recalled due to high arsenic level, old lace levels still acceptable   (consumerreports.org) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they have an elderberry flavor?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Do they have an elderberry flavor?


Oh, Mortimer
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It always was sketchy

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honey Bunches of Arsenic - It'll shut the little bastards up.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, rice soaks up arsenic if it's in the water. A problem in a surprising number of places. If you want to gene modify rice, see about getting it not to soak up arsenic.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just start a rumor that arsenic is cure for COVID, and "big parm" is hiding the facts. Trumpers will buy it, and die. It's a win win.
 
