(Oregon Live)   Yeezies not yeeted. Yeesh   (oregonlive.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Internet privacy, Privacy, Privacy policy, U-Haul truck, Law, Human rights, Identity theft, Dayshift officers  
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing involving Kanye West is ever a smart idea.

/Yeah, I called him Kanye. His dead momma named him Kanye, Ima call him Kanye.
 
edwoodca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "26 y.o. ... already had pending cases involving prostitution and strangulation." 

WTF... I was gonna say thanks for getting those farking shoes off the street and being Portland, hopefully give them out to the homeless or simply burn them. [The shoes, not the homeless.]    But, damn... keep that farking 26 y.o. away from ladies and well, most anyone.

/extreme response maybe, but what are the chances he's not going to keep going down a certain path...
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Nothing involving Kanye West is ever a smart idea.

/Yeah, I called him Kanye. His dead momma named him Kanye, Ima call him Kanye.


smedia2.intoday.inView Full Size

"Ok."
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$250,000 with of Yeezy shoes? I hope they recovered both pairs of them.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think about all those pre-teens that made their living sewing those shoes.

They're really 1,100 pairs of hopes and dreams made through hard work that were stolen by a selfish, selfish man.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$250,000 worth of Yeezys? So like two pairs?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
