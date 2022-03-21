 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Caption this odd couple   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
19
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Mar 2022 at 1:01 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"Hey, Felix, do you want to go to a movie with the pigeon sisters?"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
"You may think you're big and tall now, but I'M drinking MILK!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Wow! You're almost one asteroid tall!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YOU LITTLE PERVERTED WEASEL!  ARE YOU LOOKING AT MY JUNK?  .....IMPRESSIVE HUH?
 
Maturin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Richard Gere? Nope, never heard of him.


Votey thingy enabled.
 
smokewon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey! Watch where you're dropping those things!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"We've been trying to reach you about your neck's extended warranty."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Christ, what an asshole."
 
Mukster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey baby, I got a ladder back in my pen...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What do those strange tattoos on your hind legs mean?  I think the one says you like men who treat you like the woman.  Either that  or that you like orange chicken.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would cut off your head varmint, if it stood but a little taller from the ground.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"20 bucks for an over/under. plus I'll need to use your ladder"
 
LF1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't care what they say about us, I love you!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Original: Original:
[pbs.twimg.com image 606x680]


Hey little guy! Does sheeit stick to your fur?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Capybara to giraffe: "Are you my mother?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Giraffe to capybara: "My poops are bigger than you."
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Giraffe to the capybara: My eyes are up here./now with voting
 
Skipped 6 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.