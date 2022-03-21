 Skip to content
(Fark)   Spring has officially sprung Well... where you are, maybe. I still have a foot of snow on the ground. But come on in and make me jealous in Your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, March 22, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Hey, guys!  I'm looking for someone to post the gardening thread for the next couple weeks - I'm moving across the state, then traveling for work, and I'm not at all sure how my Internet access will be in the Alaskan Interior.  If you don't mind doing that, please let me know in thread.  Thanks!

Meanwhile, I'm watching another 8 inches (heh) come down, and debating what the hell I'm going to do on Sunday when I take off to the north.

So, no garden news from me.  Fark.
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I banged your sister.  Jealous?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Still too much snow to garden, maybe in a few weeks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Frustrating here. In the 70s or 60s through the week, then 50 on weekends or rainy.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My recently fixed up garden has turned into a water trap where all the runoff goes into one corner of the yard.

Stupid metal runners. I'll need to cut some holes in them.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And the lemon tree to its right is in bloom.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I mowed the lawn this weekend.  I could have put it to bed a lot better end of last autumn, and I should have mowed it about 10 days ago, but it's looking sooo much better than it was this time (ish) last year...

Fark user imageView Full Size


I sowed new lawn last spring, and in fairness top pic is after I put down moss killer and dug up about 100 dandelions and walked all over it etc etc, but before I did anything to sort it out.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Hey, guys!  I'm looking for someone to post the gardening thread for the next couple weeks - I'm moving across the state, then traveling for work, and I'm not at all sure how my Internet access will be in the Alaskan Interior.  If you don't mind doing that, please let me know in thread.  Thanks!


I don't mind doing it?   : )

UK time diff allowing.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I spent Sunday afternoon cleaning up the veg patch. I got about half of it done. The seedlings are doing well but germination in the 2-year-old cabbage and cauliflower seeds was crap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Lady J: Benevolent Misanthrope: Hey, guys!  I'm looking for someone to post the gardening thread for the next couple weeks - I'm moving across the state, then traveling for work, and I'm not at all sure how my Internet access will be in the Alaskan Interior.  If you don't mind doing that, please let me know in thread.  Thanks!

I don't mind doing it?   : )

UK time diff allowing.


Bless you.  I post in the afternoon Alaska time, but if you were to post any time on Monday that would be great!

Thank you!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't mind doing it?   : )

UK time diff allowing.

Bless you.  I post in the afternoon Alaska time, but if you were to post any time on Monday that would be great!

Thank you!


hang on... where are we?!  just remembered my TF subscription expires a week on Sunday, so if it's main page then happy days... otherwise I'll only [definitely] be able to post one.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Lady J: Benevolent Misanthrope: I don't mind doing it?   : )

UK time diff allowing.

Bless you.  I post in the afternoon Alaska time, but if you were to post any time on Monday that would be great!

Thank you!

hang on... where are we?!  just remembered my TF subscription expires a week on Sunday, so if it's main page then happy days... otherwise I'll only [definitely] be able to post one.


I have FUs to give - I've written and asked the Powers That Be if they can debit my account and extend you. :)
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm so jealous of the big yards. I miss my yards.

I was too cold and depressed to do much on the balcony for the last few months. The only thing motivating me now is a letter from the complex telling me to straighten out the pots and sweep up.

I did find some plants had survived and even thrived. I was pretty surprised.
This tomato plant grew about two feet tall to get to the sunlight and dropped an actual tomato.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then the volunteer peas. I have no idea how.
Fark user imageView Full Size


A friend gifted me some plants that I thought had died of neglect, but no.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My full time contract ends this week so hopefully I'll have the time and energy to put into this year's crop of whatever.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still way too early to actually plant anything here.

But it did warm up enough over the last week to melt the inch+ of ice that was covering my patio. The last of it finally disappeared yesterday. So that's something. Now I just need a few days without precipitation to let it all dry off so I can sweep all the mess off of it. So. Many. Leaves.

Of course as soon as I'm able to do that it'll probably get cold and snow again so... yeah.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're having an exterminator out to spray for wasps - suspect there's a nest up in the awning - and then a repairman out to seal up the cracks in said awning.

After that it's time to start picking the weeds.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just planted the tomatoes and basil (indoors). First time trying to grow anything from seed. Fingers crossed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - You Can Never Hold Back Spring
Youtube vgeZEdbv_m8
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I started weeding the beds from the winter weeds.  Those suckers get a good hold.   Planted my English peas.  I'm a bit later than usual, but the weather has been pretty wacky this year, as I'm sure it has been for all.  We had snow flurries one week, then the next we had a thunderstorm.

Shallots and garlic are looking well.  This is my first year with shallots. Are they like garlic, do you wait until the tops start to brown to harvest?

My few seed starts are looking good.  I over-wintered bell pepper, so I didn't need to get those going.  I'm going to container tomato this year, so only started a few plants.   I'm waiting on a bit warmer to get black-eyed peas and okra sowed.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
 I'm in the process of learning about french drains so that i can attempt to improve the turf over mine and maybe refresh the decayed textile.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not a gardener but I live in a building with this sort of HP Lovecraft garden in front. I bought four trays, dirt and ten bags of seeds of wildflowers, garden flowers, butterfly flower mixes, honeybee flower mixes et cetera. These are now in my apartment under lights and getting watered.

These are sprouting nicely and in another two weeks or so I'll plant these out front.

I think I over did it.
 
goodncold
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still have at least a foot of snow on the raised beds but it's dropping fast.
Looking to get a greenhouse (6x6) was going to build it but the cost of wood and polycarbon is crazy compared to the Amazon greenhouse kits. Any thoughts on those?
 
dracos31
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Got my Morning Glories in the terrarium sprouting for planting. They are already 3 inches tall after 4 days.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Next up - Pepper plants
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Planted some seeds yesterday under lights. Still waiting on some seed deliveries. Installed two rain barrels on Sunday

Might put together my new raised bed today but no rush as nothing is going outside for a while
 
NoGods
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lady J: I mowed the lawn this weekend.  I could have put it to bed a lot better end of last autumn, and I should have mowed it about 10 days ago, but it's looking sooo much better than it was this time (ish) last year...

[Fark user image image 422x750]

I sowed new lawn last spring, and in fairness top pic is after I put down moss killer and dug up about 100 dandelions and walked all over it etc etc, but before I did anything to sort it out.


I have to mow tonight when I get off work. It will be our 2nd mowing. I hope that's not your entire yard. I would cut that with a weed eater.  I have to mow an acre.

/cows keep the rest tidy.
//except for the cow pies.
///
 
