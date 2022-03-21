 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) A Colorado school district sent a letter to families last week saying it will halt valedictorian awards since it singles out the best performer in a class. They declared 'learning is not a competition'. Some parents have an issue with this (dailymail.co.uk)
73
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

73 Comments
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, they're not wrong...
 
fmcgalaxie500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This doesn't bother me, my oldest son received straight A's all through elementary school and they never acknowledged any student because they didn't want to belittle the others. They did however announce all the Presidential Physical Fitness award winners which did not seem fair to me.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My alma mater hasn't had valedictorian/salutorian in a long time. We have honor court. If you're GPA was 3.75-4.0, you got gold cords. If it was 3.5-3.74, then I think they were black cords. Normal cords were red or white depending on robe color. They got rid of it because they got tired of parents biatching because Timmy should have been valedictorian because he took college prep and AP classes while Valedictorian Vicki only took the general ed courses.

And in all honesty, once that diploma is in your hands, didn't mean crap where you were at......
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who cares?
GTFO and move away make a life.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one who matters cares. High school is just a stepping stone anyway.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Ice Queen: My alma mater hasn't had valedictorian/salutorian in a long time. We have honor court. If you're GPA was 3.75-4.0, you got gold cords. If it was 3.5-3.74, then I think they were black cords. Normal cords were red or white depending on robe color. They got rid of it because they got tired of parents biatching because Timmy should have been valedictorian because he took college prep and AP classes while Valedictorian Vicki only took the general ed courses.

And in all honesty, once that diploma is in your hands, didn't mean crap where you were at......


Sometimes it matters, other times it doesn't. I'm totally in favor of not sharing information about who is in the top 10 of a class at all.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck those parents. If the kids can read and write, do basic math, etc. the school has done it's job.

/ if that's not enough for your little prince/princess, that's on you
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my school they had three Valedictorians. They basically battled each other until the school made it a three way tie.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: At my school they had three Valedictorians. They basically battled each other until the school made it a three way tie.


They should have declared them a Triumvirate
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is very important and matters a lot. To three or four families.  No one else gives a rat's ass.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'learning is not a competition'

Pssh. I bet I knew that before any of you farkers.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogParkSniper: CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i graduated with no sashes  cords  extra tassels, or anything else.my reward was to be getting away from that place.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the parents probably think it'll give the kid a leg up on getting into whatever college they're applying to when they put down that they were valedictorian.  I don't know if it does or not.  It might help in getting scholarship money from other sources, though, which would help get them in.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess: all the parents pissed off had kids with GPAs over 4.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world has gone too soft. It's time to bring back bullying.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even say something about it. Just don't do it. There was no need to make a public announcement of an award you weren't going to give. Were they still going to put rank on the transcript though?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school dropped it in the 1980s for this reason. No one ever asked to bring it back.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: DogParkSniper: CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.

[Fark user image 200x382] [View Full Size image _x_]


Username checks out, as far as he was concerned.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogParkSniper: CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.


The kid who ended up getting valedictorian at my hs was also obnoxious.  Our top 10-ish students all had "perfect" GPAs, so I'm not sure how the school actually ended up assigning those top slots.  Maybe they checked with teachers for exact scores to differentiate the kid who got a 99 in the class from the kid who got a 98.  The valedictorian definitely did not get 100 in every class. He knew who the "competition" was, which meant (going back to the original point) he would be super aggressive about comparing tests/quizzes with you after they got handed back to find out your score. He got all mopey when you got a "better" A-grade than he did.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig: Daily Fail? I now doubt the existences of Denver and Colorado, and I farking live here.

In reality I look forward to savoring the inevitable upcoming furious schmizzlefuss of the suddenly-all-concerned mommies and the anti-woke wannabe blowhards.

Any time a high-school valedictorian says something smart or useful, their mic gets cut.

Nobody but you gives a crap, Karen.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: At my school they had three Valedictorians. They basically battled each other until the school made it a three way tie.


I think we had 6 when I graduated.  Half went to Harvard.  I still remember the first time somebody told me to get into the website Eddie's friend made that was even better than MySpace, but I would need a .edu email to log in.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: DogParkSniper: CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.

The kid who ended up getting valedictorian at my hs was also obnoxious.  Our top 10-ish students all had "perfect" GPAs, so I'm not sure how the school actually ended up assigning those top slots.  Maybe they checked with teachers for exact scores to differentiate the kid who got a 99 in the class from the kid who got a 98.  The valedictorian definitely did not get 100 in every class. He knew who the "competition" was, which meant (going back to the original point) he would be super aggressive about comparing tests/quizzes with you after they got handed back to find out your score. He got all mopey when you got a "better" A-grade than he did.


It was a three-way tie in my class. The other two kids were sweet as could be.

I don't regret costing the STEM-lord his useless title. Everyone hated his ass, and I was one of the few who liked him, at least a little.

He was one of those kids who begged everyone to make fun of him, through conscious behavior alone.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former valedictorian myself, I just want to say that the only time my class rank (out of 474 students) came in handy was at the 20 year reunion when I got to be in the buffet line first.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: I guess the parents probably think it'll give the kid a leg up on getting into whatever college they're applying to when they put down that they were valedictorian.  I don't know if it does or not.  It might help in getting scholarship money from other sources, though, which would help get them in.


Which is interesting because college applications are due and acceptance decisions made well before the end of the school year.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: As a former valedictorian myself, I just want to say that the only time my class rank (out of 474 students) came in handy was at the 20 year reunion when I got to be in the buffet line first.


Ixnay on the enefitsbay.

I was also valedictorian and nothing special happened.
 
Satyagraha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Participation Awards for All
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Pope of Manwich Village: As a former valedictorian myself, I just want to say that the only time my class rank (out of 474 students) came in handy was at the 20 year reunion when I got to be in the buffet line first.

Ixnay on the enefitsbay.

I was also valedictorian and nothing special happened.


*snicker* They told WAtNW that he was valedictorian and he believed them.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fmcgalaxie500: This doesn't bother me, my oldest son received straight A's all through elementary school and they never acknowledged any student because they didn't want to belittle the others. They did however announce all the Presidential Physical Fitness award winners which did not seem fair to me.


Elementary schools give letter grades?
 
5 Pills A Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid bc it (a) won't make dumb kids smart (b) won't motivate unmotivated kids who could care less about valedictorian (c)
will only hurt the highest ranked student's chances at distinguishing themselves in highly competitive college admissions.

It's a loser proposal, and predictably only losers support it.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: 4seasons85!: At my school they had three Valedictorians. They basically battled each other until the school made it a three way tie.

I think we had 6 when I graduated.  Half went to Harvard.  I still remember the first time somebody told me to get into the website Eddie's friend made that was even better than MySpace, but I would need a .edu email to log in.


One was my friend who went to MIT mainly because she helped teach the calculus class. But she made herself sick because of school to the point she was out in high school for a couple months. The other girl was Mormon so likely became a mom very quickly.  The last girl hated me because I was friends with her opponent.  She ended up going to same state university as me.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satyagraha: Participation Awards for All
[Fark user image 580x370]


High school diplomas matter more, based on GPA? That's news.

The diploma is basically a badge indicating you're not likely to be a complete failure, and little more.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogParkSniper: CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.


Sounds like your school had more than one absolute prick.
 
Dack48
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they going to do, give the student speech to the jock who brought School Glory to them? The one that had the most sex? Having the valedictorian pushes the smart kids and gives the rest of them someone worthy to look up to, instead of the person who will have peaked in high school.

/Not a valedictorian
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An award for perfect attendance is the one that never made sense to me.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dack48: What are they going to do, give the student speech to the jock who brought School Glory to them? The one that had the most sex? Having the valedictorian pushes the smart kids and gives the rest of them someone worthy to look up to, instead of the person who will have peaked in high school.

/Not a valedictorian


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in careers we don't need raises or any kind of acknowledgement that we're above average employees. Society should follow the schools example and each employee regardless of years service or performance should only make as much as the lowest paid employee. There should never be any incentive for being the best. Ever.
 
AwfulObject
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I graduated with a solid 2.0. Didn't do a single day of homework, but aced all my tests and quizzes. Didn't stop me from realizing all of my dreams... until COVID farked us all.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cautionflag: DogParkSniper: CSB-time: I sat next to a kid who wanted to be valedictorian in world civ back in high school. We had to keep this composition book for daily essays on what we learned.

One day, I pulled said notebook out of his backpack and dropped it in the garbage near the end of the semester. Which dropped him down to 4th in the class right before graduation. He's doing fine, and so am I. In fact, nobody cares about the class rankings.

I still don't feel bad about it though, because the kid was an absolute prick.

Sounds like your school had more than one absolute prick.


Guy's making plenty of money now, and never shuts up about it. Call it a low-risk, high-impact effort.

I was one of his best friends, and even I couldn't stand him.

Other people would have done worse.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

starlost: An award for perfect attendance is the one that never made sense to me.


We had one of those kids in my high school. I had transferred to the school, so I was not aware until commencement, but there he was presented an award by the superintendent for perfect attendance K-12. I was stunned, but it was apparently common knowledge by that point.

He was an odd kid.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
GPAs are a farce.

Someone realized that taking all easy courses and earning a 4.0 wasn't necessarily more impressive than taking hard courses and earning a 3.9.

So they tried to "weight" courses. And in doing so invented the 5.3 GPA.

Now imagine trying to award a scholarship, where academic achievement is an aspect of the consideration.

It's completely meaningless.
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dack48: What are they going to do, give the student speech to the jock who brought School Glory to them? The one that had the most sex? Having the valedictorian pushes the smart kids and gives the rest of them someone worthy to look up to, instead of the person who will have peaked in high school.

/Not a valedictorian


Why should it be a singular reward treated as the pinnacle of adolescent status?

If so, why based on a singular criterion?

Why not let the AV geeks put together a vetted multimedia tribute?

The theater geeks present a vignette? Or the gymnasts perform a demo? Or the math nerds take five minutes to show how spherical trigonometry makes Google Earth possible?  Or let the jocks themselves perform a buttonhook pass in super slo-mo?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lots of folks in here who don't care about high school. Same folks all butt hurt about there being a validictorian.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

starlost: An award for perfect attendance is the one that never made sense to me.


I never liked it because it comes down to luck.  Most kids are going to have a nasty case of the flu sooner or later.  IIRC, the last time I saw that award presented was in six grade.

But keep the valedictorian award.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Pope of Manwich Village: As a former valedictorian myself, I just want to say that the only time my class rank (out of 474 students) came in handy was at the 20 year reunion when I got to be in the buffet line first.

Ixnay on the enefitsbay.

I was also valedictorian and nothing special happened.


Not sure if Farkers are an accurate representation of valedictorians.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AwfulObject: I graduated with a solid 2.0. Didn't do a single day of homework, but aced all my tests and quizzes. Didn't stop me from realizing all of my dreams... until COVID farked us all.


I had about the same GPA in high school. And graduated college with honors. Not that it means anything either.

But I did go to a state university that let's anyone who can sharpen a pencil enroll. Caring about my major helped, though.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If schools get rid of valedictorians how will parents know what to complain about when their precious crotchfruit is not chosen.

Let's face it these are the parents who think *ucker Carlson has a valid point in demanding to see Ketanji Brown Jackson's LSAT scores.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Dack48: What are they going to do, give the student speech to the jock who brought School Glory to them? The one that had the most sex? Having the valedictorian pushes the smart kids and gives the rest of them someone worthy to look up to, instead of the person who will have peaked in high school.

/Not a valedictorian

Why should it be a singular reward treated as the pinnacle of adolescent status?

If so, why based on a singular criterion?

Why not let the AV geeks put together a vetted multimedia tribute?

The theater geeks present a vignette? Or the gymnasts perform a demo? Or the math nerds take five minutes to show how spherical trigonometry makes Google Earth possible?  Or let the jocks themselves perform a buttonhook pass in super slo-mo?


My high school graduation ceremony would have been better if our chemistry teacher did some experiments and blew something up.

/The fire department was called to our school on multiple occasions because of him.
//One of my all-time favorite teacher...chemistry and AP chem.
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


