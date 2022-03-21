 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Russian authorities hold food and clothing drive for soldiers. "they told local residents that troops already had everything they needed, but that since citizens had expressed a desire to help, they had decided to accommodate those wishes" Sure, Jan   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
50
    More: Unlikely, The Residents, Russia, Local government, NATO, local residents, Military, Local officials, local administrations  
•       •       •

471 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 10:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"But they need our support and simple human attention: right now they really need a touch of home comfort, to defend our homeland," wrote Gennady Bondarev, head of the Graivoron administration. The items he solicited included water, non-perishable food and cereal grains.
Nothing says a taste of home quite like "non-perishable food and cereal grains."  Oh and cigarettes.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's hoping that they get 10,000 cans of expired creamed corn.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Hoblit: Here's hoping that they get 10,000 cans of expired creamed corn.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyone know any Russians?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                                                     
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
head torches

I know what they mean, but still...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The can have some expired cans of tuna I have in my kitchen cabinet.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amazing thing is that people will donate, the donated good will be sold on the black market, the person running the drive will make bank, and the soldiers who need food will get nothing.

It's really a win-win for Ukraine.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How cut off is the general russian public?

Are they falling for all of this?
 
Ken S.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These come in convenient packs of 50.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let the eat beets and onions
 
CAPTIAN SLAPPY
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the only problem they will have now is getting the donations to them.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far into Ukraine do they expect those trucks with donations to get before they're NLAWed?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Friends, right now for our military the most important thing is medicine:...Novocaine, Lidocaine"

Are those things Ukrainians have access to such that a notice at a grocery store would likely get people donating them? The other stuff makes sense, it's OTC or fairly common Rx (insulin + needles).  But local anaesthetic? There are definitely times I wished I could keep a vial of lidocaine and syringe lying around, but alas not here in the land of freedom.  Anyhow, it seems like that sort of thing would be easier to "ask" for at a hospital or local clinic.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "Friends, right now for our military the most important thing is medicine:...Novocaine, Lidocaine"

Are those things Ukrainians Russians have access to such that a notice at a grocery store would likely get people donating them? The other stuff makes sense, it's OTC or fairly common Rx (insulin + needles).  But local anaesthetic? There are definitely times I wished I could keep a vial of lidocaine and syringe lying around, but alas not here in the land of freedom.  Anyhow, it seems like that sort of thing would be easier to "ask" for at a hospital or local clinic.


Fixed that for me.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the highly vaunted Russian military juggernaut can't even clothe and feed an expeditionary force a couple of days march over their border?

Hahahahaha...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]


I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: How cut off is the general russian public?

Are they falling for all of this?


Less and less. A lot of work has been done to get the message out of what's really going on, unfortunately Russia is dealing with a similar situation as the US is with Trumpers in that half of Russia supports Putin no matter what facts are placed before them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image image 425x313]


You son of a biatch. I'm in.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.


I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone will recognize their stuff on ebay?
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A notice attached with Scotch tape to the door of a grocery store in the Korochansky district of Belgorod region said that aid collection points had been set up in the local administration building in the nearby village of Shlyakhovo.
A resident, who did not want to be identified, said he saw the notice on Saturday, and sent Reuters a photograph.
The notice, which was unsigned, said: "Friends, right now for our military the most important thing is medicine: strong pain relief, cold medicine, cough tablets, bandages, syringes, insulin, Novocaine, Lidocaine."

Huh....interesting request....this could be a list for the fine folks at the Sprinfield Retirement Castle. Certainly not for the brave, healthy, strong, virile, young, Russian soldiers. I'm not familiar with insulin use during active combat, but wouldn't that be something someone would have taken care of? Let alone asking someone to give up their supply?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.

I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.


What's the Icelandic fermented shark thing called? You definitely want that on the list.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're asking for donations for their soldiers, not the soldiers' families at home?

As far as signs that tell you what someone thinks about how their own military campaign is going go...

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]


Four Blokes Try to Eat World's Smelliest Fish || Dogtooth Media
Youtube HaJQq4K-byw
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: "But they need our support and simple human attention: right now they really need a touch of home comfort, to defend our homeland," wrote Gennady Bondarev, head of the Graivoron administration. The items he solicited included water, non-perishable food and cereal grains.
Nothing says a taste of home quite like "non-perishable food and cereal grains."  Oh and cigarettes.


Well, nobody's figured out how to freeze-dry sadness and misery, so smokes will have to do.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ken S.: These come in convenient packs of 50.
[Fark user image 425x427]


I don't think they're getting laid that much.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The_Sponge: C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.

I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.

What's the Icelandic fermented shark thing called? You definitely want that on the list.


kæstur hákarl
I was thinking of that when I was nauseously typing out the name of the cheese but I couldn't remember the name.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Hoblit: 

[Fark user image 850x549]
Anyone know any Russians?


Sugar free?
Two war crimes doesn't make a right.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give 'em the standard boxes of dildos. They're approved for oral use, so who knows, maybe they're edible.
 
Vazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: aleister_greynight: Hoblit: 

[Fark user image 850x549]
Anyone know any Russians?

Sugar free?
Two war crimes doesn't make a right.


Fyi, They are basically fruit flavored colon blow.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I... uh... j... How is Russia a Super Power, again!!?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is it that the kids are saying these days?

go fark yourself?
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Potato Puti: I... uh... j... How is Russia a Super Power, again!!?


They have nukes, remember? Their superpower is the ability to commit a loud messy suicide and attempt to take everyone else with them.

It might be the worst superpower ever. Even the ability to talk to fish makes it look pretty stupid by comparison.
 
genner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Vazz: genner: aleister_greynight: Hoblit: 

[Fark user image 850x549]
Anyone know any Russians?

Sugar free?
Two war crimes doesn't make a right.

Fyi, They are basically fruit flavored colon blow.


Oh.... well that has medical value at least.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good place to drop off a bunch of that Chinese Fentanyl.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The_Sponge: C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.

I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.

What's the Icelandic fermented shark thing called? You definitely want that on the list.


Hákarl.

And while you only live once is true, and you should experience everything you can even more so ... yeah. Even yours truly the food-doc director had trouble with the hákarl. I've eaten just about everything you can imagine and a bunch of shiat you cannot, spiders, rice-paddy eels, donkey (which is damned good although drunkenly and loudly singing 'Try A Little Tenderness' in a Yunnanese resort while waiting for someone to say "That'll do" will not win you a lot of friends), horse, big-dish sheep and oily rice, dog, civet cat, sharkfin soup, the infamous snake wine, blood sausage that was a terrified Tibetan pig only hours before (they scream, if you didn't know this) you name it I've tried it. Trust me on this one. You can safely skip the hakàrl.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they can swing it, some enterprising Ukranians could make up a couple hundred thousand high dose fentynal tablets and just leave them where the Russian looters can get them.  Even better if they can simulate OTC medicines.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

genner: Vazz: genner: aleister_greynight: Hoblit: 

[Fark user image 850x549]
Anyone know any Russians?

Sugar free?
Two war crimes doesn't make a right.

Fyi, They are basically fruit flavored colon blow.

Oh.... well that has medical value at least.


I've read them described as "Satan's diarrhea hate bears."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Save some of the good stuff for yourself to use when you get conscripted. You can fight pissed-off well-armed Ukrainians or your own pants pissing bureaucrats and government. Take a moment and let that thought marinate.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukrainians should spike everything they can afford to lose due to 'generosity'/looting with ipecac.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The_Sponge: C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.

I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.

What's the Icelandic fermented shark thing called? You definitely want that on the list.

Hákarl.

And while you only live once is true, and you should experience everything you can even more so ... yeah. Even yours truly the food-doc director had trouble with the hákarl. I've eaten just about everything you can imagine and a bunch of shiat you cannot, spiders, rice-paddy eels, donkey (which is damned good although drunkenly and loudly singing 'Try A Little Tenderness' in a Yunnanese resort while waiting for someone to say "That'll do" will not win you a lot of friends), horse, big-dish sheep and oily rice, dog, civet cat, sharkfin soup, the infamous snake wine, blood sausage that was a terrified Tibetan pig only hours before (they scream, if you didn't know this) you name it I've tried it. Trust me on this one. You can safely skip the hakàrl.


I consider myself to be adventurous with food, and I've had Rocky Mountain oysters and bison mountain oysters, but I definitely have a "do not want" list.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How the hell is your insulin a "comfort" item?

You kinda need that shiat to survive
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

baka-san: How the hell is your insulin a "comfort" item?

You kinda need that shiat to survive


Well it's not very comfortable if you're without now is it, smart guy?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Space Banana Physicist: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The_Sponge: C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.

I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.

What's the Icelandic fermented shark thing called? You definitely want that on the list.

Hákarl.

And while you only live once is true, and you should experience everything you can even more so ... yeah. Even yours truly the food-doc director had trouble with the hákarl. I've eaten just about everything you can imagine and a bunch of shiat you cannot, spiders, rice-paddy eels, donkey (which is damned good although drunkenly and loudly singing 'Try A Little Tenderness' in a Yunnanese resort while waiting for someone to say "That'll do" will not win you a lot of friends), horse, big-dish sheep and oily rice, dog, civet cat, sharkfin soup, the infamous snake wine, blood sausage that was a terrified Tibetan pig only hours before (they scream, if you didn't know this) you name it I've tried it. Trust me on this one. You can safely skip the hakàrl.


I was friends with an Icelandic exchange student in high school. When she realized our physics teacher didn't care if people surreptitiously snacked during class she decided to do the same. With hakàrl. So there's this horrified kid in a classroom full of gagging people, including the teacher, doing nothing but trying to figure out what the hell smelled so awful.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Space Banana Physicist: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The_Sponge: C18H27NO3: Marshmallow Jones: [Fark user image 425x313]

I see your Surströmming and raise you Casu marzu.

I'll take "Foods I Will Never Eat" for $1,000, Alex.

And I will add balut to that list.

/Even my friends with Filipino heritage don't like it.

What's the Icelandic fermented shark thing called? You definitely want that on the list.

Hákarl.

And while you only live once is true, and you should experience everything you can even more so ... yeah. Even yours truly the food-doc director had trouble with the hákarl. I've eaten just about everything you can imagine and a bunch of shiat you cannot, spiders, rice-paddy eels, donkey (which is damned good although drunkenly and loudly singing 'Try A Little Tenderness' in a Yunnanese resort while waiting for someone to say "That'll do" will not win you a lot of friends), horse, big-dish sheep and oily rice, dog, civet cat, sharkfin soup, the infamous snake wine, blood sausage that was a terrified Tibetan pig only hours before (they scream, if you didn't know this) you name it I've tried it. Trust me on this one. You can safely skip the hakàrl.

I was friends with an Icelandic exchange student in high school. When she realized our physics teacher didn't care if people surreptitiously snacked during class she decided to do the same. With hakàrl. So there's this horrified kid in a classroom full of gagging people, including the teacher, doing nothing but trying to figure out what the hell smelled so awful.


She should have high-tailed it to the teacher's lounge and threw it in the microwave.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.