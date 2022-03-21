 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Meth-a-Cola is not a city in Florida   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
    Wednesday, Otsego Lake Township, Michigan, Victor Emmanuel McMillan, Otsego County, Michigan, Michigan State Police troopers  
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tastes just like meth-a cola...
M-E-T-H a Cola
She walked up to me and she asked me to meth...

...

fk it.  cut, print, post
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean...

Has subby ever *been* to Florida?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't it by Peniscola and Talleywhackey?
 
joeparker5433
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady J: tastes just like meth-a cola...
M-E-T-H a Cola
She walked up to me and she asked me to meth...

...

fk it.  cut, print, post


Well that explains the dark brown voice... and dark brown teeth
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's the Florida state beverage ..
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why not just drop the whole damn baggy into the soda? Was he hoping for one big swig before going to jail?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But on Meth, it is

//angry background noises.
 
