(Daily Mail)   Cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions. That's one expensive get out of jail card   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can we expect a video on lesser-known subreddits showing his decapitation in one week or two?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
5 million is a lot to you, but it's probably just pocket change to him.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, FARC.
 
cefm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe the US should stop buying cocaine?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Surveillance cameras showed him dressed as a guard and walking through the penitentiary at 11:17 p.m. Thursday before escaping around 1 a.m. Friday.

Prison director Juan Gordillo, an assistant director and 55 guards have also been suspended following the brazen daylight incident.

Wot?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DogParkSniper: So can we expect a video on lesser-known subreddits showing his decapitation in one week or two?


If they wanted him dead it would have been cheaper to leave him in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Usually anywhere south of the US border if you get locked up for something you sit in jail until the media forgets about your case and then your family has a little negotiation with a judge that seems them convince him (actually his bank account) that your sentence should be commuted so long as you agree to leave the area where you are known and stay away for a few years at a minimum. Considering it wasn't so long ago that the roach from a single joint could get you an 8 year stretch in Mexican jail that happened more than you might expect.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: DogParkSniper: So can we expect a video on lesser-known subreddits showing his decapitation in one week or two?

If they wanted him dead it would have been cheaper to leave him in.


Life is pretty cheap down there. Are we talking $1.50 or $550.00?

This is the continent where we see videos of decapitations with the executioners wearing flip-flops.

But at least it might not be Brazil, this time.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
One would think that after 2 or 3 jailbreaks from various cartel leaders using this same M.O., someone would have a heads up that it is probable that it will happen again. One would think. Most likely another case of "silver, or lead?"
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
$5 million?  That seems very high. Why so much?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: $5 million?  That seems very high. Why so much?


You gotta pay everyone..Probably up to and including other prisoners.. They didn't say if that was
US $5 Mil, or 5 Mil Columbian Peso....  1 USD = ~3,500 Colombian Peso..
 
