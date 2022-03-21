 Skip to content
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently Uber also eats driver
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: [Fark user image image 425x308]
Apparently Uber also eats driver


Classic case of where a comma could have saved a life.

Tonight I'm gonna eat out, mom!
Versus:
Tonight I'm gonna eat out mom!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dognapping is a despicable crime.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: giantmeteor: [Fark user image image 425x308]
Apparently Uber also eats driver

Classic case of where a comma could have saved a life.

Tonight I'm gonna eat out, mom!
Versus:
Tonight I'm gonna eat out mom!


So that's how it is in your family
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Dognapping is a despicable crime.


But dog napping is so cute!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't know anything about purse-size dogs but are they supposed to be roaming free in the front yard

"Steal" seems like a strong word here
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Claude Ballse: giantmeteor: [Fark user image image 425x308]
Apparently Uber also eats driver

Classic case of where a comma could have saved a life.

Tonight I'm gonna eat out, mom!
Versus:
Tonight I'm gonna eat out mom!

So that's how it is in your family


Yes. We don't partake in either incest or cannibalism because we respect punctuation in this house.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Summoner101: Claude Ballse: giantmeteor: [Fark user image image 425x308]
Apparently Uber also eats driver

Classic case of where a comma could have saved a life.

Tonight I'm gonna eat out, mom!
Versus:
Tonight I'm gonna eat out mom!

So that's how it is in your family

Yes. We don't partake in either incest or cannibalism because we respect punctuation in this house.


Your uncle jack must be so proud.  Is your horse okay?
 
