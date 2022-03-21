 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Conversation)   The dramatic rise of the penis prosthesis   (theconversation.com) divider line
45
    More: Interesting, Nudity, Sexual arousal, Intimate part, prosthetic penis, prosthetic penises, real scandal, representations of penises, real thing  
•       •       •

1316 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 6:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So in other words...

King Missile - Detachable Penis
Youtube byDiILrNbM4
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COME AND GET IT LADIES!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Weeners tag hiding behind the Fake tag?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dragging sounds....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Entertainment Weekly recently published an interview with actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, teasing the piece with a headline about Perez "baring it all" as a nude model for a 1970s magazine centerfold in the first episode in HBO Max's "scandalous" new show, "Minx."

I had to click through two articles for the source of this quote.  It's the actor, doing a publicity piece for his show.  The use of the quote is misleading.  I expect more from the journalistic titans at chron.com.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh. Makes me curious about Westworld, which had quite a bit of frontal nudity and even short commentary on how the nudity is supposed to be treated (they are robots, and thus the need to empathize with the "shame" of being nude shouldn't be tolerated). I would like to appreciate that most times the bodies were presented "as is," but there's also at least one scene where I wouldn't be surprised to find out a prosthetic was used (the organ was a bit, large, for the actor).

The show is utterly complex to critique and I love TF out of it for that reason.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
mindlifetv.comView Full Size

What's a "prosthetic penis"?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.


Thank you.  I really appreciate this.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lol gag factor
 
moto-geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This looks fake, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I had no idea that people were promoting prosthetic penises as "progressive" somehow. That's bizarre.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Geez can we just be like the rest of the world and let the penis swing freely.

/hehehe they said penis
 
dbaggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
what's wrong with showing a guy's actual dick?    Are they all wishing they were super hung for their debut on camera?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm kinda disappointed.  I get why you might want prosthetic penises for sex scenes, but If an actor or actress is going to be nude just let them be nude!  Big or small or whatever.

Feel the same way about body doubles for men and women.  If someone is good looking with their clothes on and you want to show them nude, show the world what a good looking person with their clothes off looks like!  Let them have some flab or stretch marks or wrinkles.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Entertainment Weekly recently published an interview with actor Taylor Zakhar Perez, teasing the piece with a headline about Perez "baring it all" as a nude model for a 1970s magazine centerfold in the first episode in HBO Max's "scandalous" new show, "Minx."

I had to click through two articles for the source of this quote.  It's the actor, doing a publicity piece for his show.  The use of the quote is misleading.  I expect more from the journalistic titans at chron.com.


They're essentially useless. Maybe 20% of their stories are actual local news. Of that, only a small portion, maybe half are updated daily. The rest are puff pieces that stay up for weeks at a time.

The remaining 80% of "news" is nothing more than vague universal AP stories that are repeated across all of Hearst's websites. Weather reports and advertising graphics are mostly based off of your geocentric IP Address location.

You nearly can't tell the Houston chronicle from the San Francisco one they're both so cookie cutter with their auto-assembled templates.

Journalism is so garbage now as fast food information, it's no wonder conspiracy blogs get taken more seriously: even with mental health conditions lunatics out more effort into writing than journalists and editors at actual papers.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dbaggins: what's wrong with showing a guy's actual dick?    Are they all wishing they were super hung for their debut on camera?


I WAS IN THE POOL! YOU HAVE TO BELIEVE ME!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbaggins: what's wrong with showing a guy's actual dick?    Are they all wishing they were super hung for their debut on camera?


You apparently you are from US. What's wrong with showing female nipples? Doesn't seem to be a problem with the rest of female breasts.

/ America is weird.
// Don't expect any logic with showing parts related to sex
/// Isn't "prosthetic penis" a dildo?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What about all the prosthetic nut sacks? Why won't anybody think of them?

The best prosthetic nut sack scene ever. EVER.

I'm gonna put my nut sack on your drum set!
Youtube b8tPX7Km4P8
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carrot Dick, again
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
smaller penises are usually just about the gag factor

Hold up.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's wrong with just showing the real thing?

It's really quite simple, they use prosthetics because unlike the porn industry, Hollywood can't use fluffers.

Face it, most men are "growers", not "showers". There's also "stage freight" to consider, which can leave even the most well endowed men with little worth showing off. If they want to show a guy in an erect or semi-erect state, they would have to employ some means of sexual stimulation in order to achieve that. So there either needs to be someone there to get him aroused, (aka, a fluffer) or he would have to stimulate himself on set before every take. No way in hell Hollywood can get away with anything like that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: [Fark user image image 425x535]


Be careful, Joan! You know what happened to the last woman who liked to get seven inches of OJ!
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.


A friend of mine is transitioning to becoming a man. For (now) him, it actually IS super important psychologically.
Not snarking even though this is fark and all that. But yeah, they are situations where wearing one is necessary.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: What's wrong with just showing the real thing?

It's really quite simple, they use prosthetics because unlike the porn industry, Hollywood can't use fluffers.

Face it, most men are "growers", not "showers". There's also "stage freight" to consider, which can leave even the most well endowed men with little worth showing off. If they want to show a guy in an erect or semi-erect state, they would have to employ some means of sexual stimulation in order to achieve that. So there either needs to be someone there to get him aroused, (aka, a fluffer) or he would have to stimulate himself on set before every take. No way in hell Hollywood can get away with anything like that.


Stage Freight is my stripper name.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not all of us are hung like Willem Dafoe.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.


Why are you ignoring the fact that breast augmentation is not just commonplace, but expected and the fact that much of female nudity in film is done with body suits or body doubles (see: Kate Winslet in Titanic)?

Why the double standard?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.

A friend of mine is transitioning to becoming a man. For (now) him, it actually IS super important psychologically.
Not snarking even though this is fark and all that. But yeah, they are situations where wearing one is necessary.


As a trans person I appreciate the comment, but please also know that PocketNinja is a treasure on Fark known for some of the best parody posts we've ever seen.

🏳‍⚧🖤
 
Tabletop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.

Why are you ignoring the fact that breast augmentation is not just commonplace, but expected and the fact that much of female nudity in film is done with body suits or body doubles (see: Kate Winslet in Titanic)?

Why the double standard?


Wait, whose tits have I been jerking it to all these years if not Rose's?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: What's wrong with just showing the real thing?

It's really quite simple, they use prosthetics because unlike the porn industry, Hollywood can't use fluffers.

Face it, most men are "growers", not "showers". There's also "stage freight" to consider, which can leave even the most well endowed men with little worth showing off. If they want to show a guy in an erect or semi-erect state, they would have to employ some means of sexual stimulation in order to achieve that. So there either needs to be someone there to get him aroused, (aka, a fluffer) or he would have to stimulate himself on set before every take. No way in hell Hollywood can get away with anything like that.


I recall reading somewhere that the use of a prosthesis is highly encouraged (maybe required?) by the screen actor's guild in a scene where there's contact between the actors and a sock isn't worn.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Prostheses" rhymes with "boss feces" but "prosthesis" rhymes with "loss leases."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Flushing It All Away: Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.

Why are you ignoring the fact that breast augmentation is not just commonplace, but expected and the fact that much of female nudity in film is done with body suits or body doubles (see: Kate Winslet in Titanic)?

Why the double standard?

Wait, whose tits have I been jerking it to all these years if not Rose's?


The suit Eddie Murphy wore in The Nutty Professor before it got fat.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to see my penis.... not even me
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Of course, the truth is that penises have no fixed meanings.


You and your meaningless penis.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dbaggins: what's wrong with showing a guy's actual dick?    Are they all wishing they were super hung for their debut on camera?


I think that's a very strong possibility.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The author mentioned that Playgirl began in 1973 and showed real penises back then, so this seems really retrograde. I agree, but they miss an important distinction:  when the Playgirl cover model was a celebrity, they almost never got fully nude in their spreads. It was only when the model was unknown or a porn star that they showed their dick. Famous people have been getting to  cover up their dicks for decades.

I thought about this with regards to Playboy, too:  almost literally every single woman featured on their covers at least showed their tits. Breasts aren't sexual organs, but exposing them--at least for cis women--is still a major taboo especially in the US. And most of them got fully nude. But if a man was on the cover of Playboy, his spread almost invariably didn't include him being nude.

One can argue that it's two different audiences, and that Playboy readers generally don't want to see naked men, but there have absolutely been naked men and their penises in Playboy before (that is, as part of a shoot with nude women), so the only difference there is that famous men don't get nude. They just do their interviews and smoke cigars or whatever.

So these seem to be the rules:

- If you're not famous, you're getting naked.
- If you're famous and a cis man, at most you might take your shirt off.
- If you're famous and a cis woman, you're gonna show your tits. You might be able to not show your vulva. Maybe.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: ReapTheChaos: What's wrong with just showing the real thing?

It's really quite simple, they use prosthetics because unlike the porn industry, Hollywood can't use fluffers.

Face it, most men are "growers", not "showers". There's also "stage freight" to consider, which can leave even the most well endowed men with little worth showing off. If they want to show a guy in an erect or semi-erect state, they would have to employ some means of sexual stimulation in order to achieve that. So there either needs to be someone there to get him aroused, (aka, a fluffer) or he would have to stimulate himself on set before every take. No way in hell Hollywood can get away with anything like that.

I recall reading somewhere that the use of a prosthesis is highly encouraged (maybe required?) by the screen actor's guild in a scene where there's contact between the actors and a sock isn't worn.


This is addressed in the article.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is Mr Nimbus gonna have to smack you with his giant prosthetic balls?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Flushing It All Away: Pocket Ninja: We must never underestimate the crippling impact of male fragility upon its sufferers. If wearing a prosthetic penis can help save even one delicate ego from even the slightest dismay or embarrassment, we should all be doing everything we can to ensure that they are worn, always, and we must also commit to praising those who wear them for their bravery in confronting this debilitating disease. We owe this to men, whose increasing marginalization in the societies they once controlled has led to this disease becoming rampant, almost unstoppable. We must all commit to doing what we can to protect the weakest among us. Take a stand today.

Why are you ignoring the fact that breast augmentation is not just commonplace, but expected and the fact that much of female nudity in film is done with body suits or body doubles (see: Kate Winslet in Titanic)?

Why the double standard?

Wait, whose tits have I been jerking it to all these years if not Rose's?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dbaggins: what's wrong with showing a guy's actual dick?    Are they all wishing they were super hung for their debut on camera?


This feels very transphobic!

Men and women can both have penises! And a penis doesn't have to be biologically grown to be real!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Nobody wants to see my penis.... not even me


Do not discuss your penis, probation remember
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, breasts will just sit there, big or small. They are what they are.
Vaginas? There usually out of sight, hidden by a bit of fur or a merkin. They're not really flapping around for all to see (don't post showgirls please)

But a guy full frontal? I think there's some hesitation. Is he a shower or a grower? Does he want to make sure he's got a little bit of a half-pump on before dropping trou?
What if the half-pump takes on a life of it's own and the director yells "Cut! You need to calm down a bit, eh?"
Maybe everything is ideal, but it gets a bit cold in the room and you gotta re-pump a bit...
The prosthetic will provide consistency, allow one to relax between takes while you're just standing there.

just sayin'.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.