 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   They didn't believe in us. They said it couldn't even be done. But we showed them all, and managed to have 9 MASS SHOOTINGS IN ONE WEEKEND. USA USA USA USA USA   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, Police, Sheriff, CNN analysis of police department data, Constable, 7-month-old, much promise, mass shootings, Little Rock  
•       •       •

598 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 5:35 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA! USA! USA!

Good to see we're getting back to our pre-pandemic "normal"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're number 1!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica!  Fark yea!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Living in America! USA! USA! USA!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We need more guns to stop all these guns
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is truly the greatest country on Earth....for shootings.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds to me like the NRA needs some more money to protect weekends like this.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this a back to school special?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, gee, what do you expect in a country where guns outnumber people?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wake me when these start involving more than .000003% of the US population, on a weekly basis
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
See, Covid is over.
 
wild9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile Fox News is reporting on 29 shooting victims across 24 incidents in NYC....A 383% INCREASE FROM 2021!!!!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, but at least the U.S.A doesn't seem quite so bad when compared to Russia.
So you've got that. Good for you!
 
antiFodder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CAPSLOCK TRIFECTA IN PLAY
 
MIRV888
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A to the MF'ing K Home Boy.  A to the MF'ing K
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only nine?

WHAR AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM?

YOU'RE NOT GOING TO LET THE RUSSIANS OUTDO AMERICA, ARE YOU?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh please, this uses the technical meaning of "mass shooting" that by and large doesn't match up with what people think of when they hear that. Scare tactics and fear, sold by the media and your useful idiot poster.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
a shooting in texas with zero dead and "Police described the injuries as "minor,".....oh no! I'm so scaaarreeed I'm crying because of this and actually shaking.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All states with Republican governors and lax gun laws.

/this is my shocked face...
 
BrianGriffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is just so farkin' depressing. It has become commonplace. Any outrage expressed over mass shootings/gun violence dissipates within a day or two. Nothing farkin' changes, even on a microscopic level. All because the gun manufacturers and the NRA have the GOP whores in their hip pocket. I honestly don't think this would change even if a dozen children of prominent national Republicans were killed in a single incident. In fact, those farkin' sell-out whores would probably use it to make guns more available and start authoring legislation to have a national "open carry" law passed.

I have no hope left when it comes to this issue at all. Sandy Hook should've been enough. We deserve this, make no mistake about it, because as a people, we simply don't care.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: Oh please, this uses the technical meaning of "mass shooting" that by and large doesn't match up with what people think of when they hear that. Scare tactics and fear, sold by the media and your useful idiot poster.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BrianGriffin: This is just so farkin' depressing. It has become commonplace. Any outrage expressed over mass shootings/gun violence dissipates within a day or two. Nothing farkin' changes, even on a microscopic level. All because the gun manufacturers and the NRA have the GOP whores in their hip pocket. I honestly don't think this would change even if a dozen children of prominent national Republicans were killed in a single incident. In fact, those farkin' sell-out whores would probably use it to make guns more available and start authoring legislation to have a national "open carry" law passed.

I have no hope left when it comes to this issue at all. Sandy Hook should've been enough. We deserve this, make no mistake about it, because as a people, we simply don't care.


They didn't show pictures of the bodies on TV.

That's why.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
only 9 deaths? almost as bad as the Russki Army
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.