(13 ABC Toledo)   Seven hospitalized as Fentanyl is released through vents - Ventanyl   (13abc.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that what Russia did before storming Chechen hostage takers back in 04
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been the same Fentanyl that is instantly fatal if you come within 10 feet of it.

/Cop drugs?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Isn't that what Russia did before storming Chechen hostage takers back in 04


Do you mean '02? The theater? Apparently, they've never officially announced what they used, but some variety of fentanyl is listed in most of the theories.

/Not seeing gas used in '04
//Apparently, they were just happy to blow the school up to save the kids inside.
///Well, from a quick perusal o' wiki
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ask your doctor if Ventanyl is right for you. Some people who take Ventayl may become pregnant - we have nothing to do with that. Side effects may include being surprisingly happy about receiving hospital bills, eagerly signing waivers, and who cares after that - we have your waiver and your money.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a load of donkey rhubarb.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who has access to such a substance?   is it aerosolized?   do you just boil the stuff in front of a fan ?   WTF?
 
baorao
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Must have been the same Fentanyl that is instantly fatal if you come within 10 feet of it.

/Cop drugs?


I don't know, it hospitalized 7 people via air ducts like a mediocre Tom Cruise movie.

I'd say that comes far closer to confirming its potency than exaggerating it.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a strong life lesson here: don't stash your powdered drugs in air vents.

Also, a few particles of inhaled fentanyl is enough to put you in the hospital so....you know...maybe stay away from it.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Must have been the same Fentanyl that is instantly fatal if you come within 10 feet of it.

/Cop drugs?


Fentanyl is the assault rifle of drugs
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Serenity, Origin of the Reavers
Youtube U-NVs68X_S4
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baorao: DoBeDoBeDo: Must have been the same Fentanyl that is instantly fatal if you come within 10 feet of it.

/Cop drugs?

I don't know, it hospitalized 7 people via air ducts like a mediocre Tom Cruise movie.

I'd say that comes far closer to confirming its potency than exaggerating it.


Or they heard that there was an incident involving fentanyl and started feeling the placebo effects.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My guess: somebody needs to get rid of a baggie of drugs and stuffs it between the slats of a vent, ripping the bag in the process. Either immediately or later, the vent turns on, pushing air and the contents of the baggie into the room.
 
TokiWartooth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Who has access to such a substance?   is it aerosolized?   do you just boil the stuff in front of a fan ?   WTF?


Cops.
/Juvenile detention center
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like the scheme of a Batman villain.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Vent fentanyl. Sure... and if you stand at point midnight in front of a bathroom mirror with a red candle in your left hand and say "Fentanyl" three times into the mirror, your worst enemy will drop dead of an overdose
 
Elegy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after fentanyl was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County, authorities said.

Three corrections officers and four juveniles who were detained in the facility were taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff's Department.

Yeah, sure, "released in an air vent." More like the resident CO dealer brought in a bad batch that night and one of the juvies stashed his in the air vent. Now he gets to be the fall guy.

/investigated ourselves
//found no wrongdoing
///move it along, citizen.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More evidence of the need for an "Ohio" tag?
/from Ohio
//it was less farked 30 years ago
///Still less farked than WVA
 
db2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eh, Ventanyl, Ventolin, same thing.
 
