(NL Times (Netherlands)) Hero Ukrainian refugees in the Netherlands get housing fit for a king   (nltimes.nl)
24
    Netherlands, Wassenaar home of King Willem-Alexander, Dutch royal family, Queen Máxima, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Ukrainian refugees  
577 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 8:38 PM



‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.
 
austerity101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.


... they look like relatively normal people to me.
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's a bit drafty

smartours.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.


They probably are. That's been going on for centuries. You have to hand it to them though, that is a very classy thing to due.
 
extrafancy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, but do they have an omelette bar like mar-a-lago?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh wait, they aren't taking refugees.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Put a few families up on those megayachts they've been seizing from Pooties cronies.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

... they look like relatively normal people to me.


Fark user imageView Full Size


That. This. That looks normal to you?
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No one here seems to think that this is a massive slap in the face to other refugees?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

goodncold: It's a bit drafty

[smartours.com image 800x550]


They want to make them feel at home.

/OK that was bad
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: austerity101: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

... they look like relatively normal people to me.

[Fark user image 425x377]

That. This. That looks normal to you?


That's what the Dutch look like.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

[pbs.twimg.com image 476x267]


Ooh. Look! A royal apologist!  How very very. I'm probably gonna say do us all a favor. Complete that sentence. The one thing I count as an admirable birth right in America is to not give a shiat about royal pukes whom have lived off the backs of others
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Serious Post on Serious Thread: austerity101: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

... they look like relatively normal people to me.

[Fark user image 425x377]

That. This. That looks normal to you?

That's what the Dutch look like.


So. Inbred? That's a lousy lot in life
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

[pbs.twimg.com image 476x267]

Ooh. Look! A royal apologist!  How very very. I'm probably gonna say do us all a favor. Complete that sentence. The one thing I count as an admirable birth right in America is to not give a shiat about royal pukes whom have lived off the backs of others


No one was being an apologist for royals.  You had a shiatty take about people looking "inbred" when you probably look about the same in terms of being a model genetic perfection of the human species.  If you didn't know they were royals, what in your professional geneticist estimation looks "inbred" about them?  I see weirder looking people at the grocery store and I'm guessing most of them aren't inbred.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Very nice, lets work on making it possible for the war to end with Russia's withdrawal so they can go back to their own homes, which is where they would rather be anyway.

A royal palace is nice but it is not home.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

[pbs.twimg.com image 476x267]

Ooh. Look! A royal apologist!  How very very. I'm probably gonna say do us all a favor. Complete that sentence. The one thing I count as an admirable birth right in America is to not give a shiat about royal pukes whom have lived off the backs of others


I'm not sure but I think I read the dutch royal family truly is ceremonial and there was a poll that asked if they wanted to abolish the idea of it ad the dutch overwhelmingly were like "eh, they're fine"

So, how about you let the dutch be dutch or something
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

[pbs.twimg.com image 476x267]

Ooh. Look! A royal apologist!  How very very. I'm probably gonna say do us all a favor. Complete that sentence. The one thing I count as an admirable birth right in America is to not give a shiat about royal pukes whom have lived off the backs of others

No one was being an apologist for royals.  You had a shiatty take about people looking "inbred" when you probably look about the same in terms of being a model genetic perfection of the human species.  If you didn't know they were royals, what in your professional geneticist estimation looks "inbred" about them?  I see weirder looking people at the grocery store and I'm guessing most of them aren't inbred.


You're referring to yourself in the 3rd person. So forgive me if I'm skeptical.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: austerity101: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

... they look like relatively normal people to me.

[Fark user image image 425x377]

That. This. That looks normal to you?


Maybe you're unfamiliar with how Dutch people look.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

[pbs.twimg.com image 476x267]

Ooh. Look! A royal apologist!  How very very. I'm probably gonna say do us all a favor. Complete that sentence. The one thing I count as an admirable birth right in America is to not give a shiat about royal pukes whom have lived off the backs of others


Scientifically speaking, you're an idiot. Except for some extreme cases with the Hapsburgs, it's really not a thing.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wademh: Serious Post on Serious Thread: New Rising Sun: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

[pbs.twimg.com image 476x267]

Ooh. Look! A royal apologist!  How very very. I'm probably gonna say do us all a favor. Complete that sentence. The one thing I count as an admirable birth right in America is to not give a shiat about royal pukes whom have lived off the backs of others

Scientifically speaking, you're an idiot. Except for some extreme cases with the Hapsburgs, it's really not a thing.


I mean some Royals are  inbred in the she's my third cousin twice removed and my great grandmother kind of way but most people would be surprised at how closely related parents need to be for the really bad stuff to happen.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: austerity101: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

... they look like relatively normal people to me.

[Fark user image image 425x377]

That. This. That looks normal to you?


Yes. What do you think normal people look like?
 
austerity101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: No one here seems to think that this is a massive slap in the face to other refugees?


We're not allowed to talk about that.  I've been informed that this is OK because white people are easier to "integrate" into Europe. And don't you dare call that racist!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Gordon Bennett: Serious Post on Serious Thread: austerity101: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why does every royal couple look inbred? Oh. Right. Because they are.

... they look like relatively normal people to me.

[Fark user image 425x377]

That. This. That looks normal to you?

That's what the Dutch look like.

So. Inbred? That's a lousy lot in life


That's what it's like back in the Old Country.
 
