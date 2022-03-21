 Skip to content
Fish get another delivery of new cars
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for feminism.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesperson for Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company told reporters that the ship experienced high winds and waves which caused the vessel to capasize.

Yeah, that doesn't happen in a ship that size unless you go head on into a major hurricane, and even then, you did something wrong and you still probably won't without farking up a bunch of other things.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: A spokesperson for Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company told reporters that the ship experienced high winds and waves which caused the vessel to capasize.

Yeah, that doesn't happen in a ship that size unless you go head on into a major hurricane, and even then, you did something wrong and you still probably won't without farking up a bunch of other things.


A wave hit the ship? Is that unusual?
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird how these weren't heard of  before there was a "supply chain issue" with cars.
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Condition: Not under command, but under the water.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
motorious.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Roll on, roll off" auto shipping rapidly becomes "roll around a lot and unbalance the ship" in the absence of very secure tie-downs that are actually used.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Condition: Not under command, but under the water.


how bout under command of the water?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it going to be like the Garfield phones in France and cars will keep washing up on beaches for decades?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I love how the type of ship is also an exclamation of dismay.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From Dubai to Iraq, so they probably rolled off all the good stuff in Dubai and the leftovers were going to Iraq. Might have been riding high because it was half loaded.
 
AriadneN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the heck is in the background?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: From Dubai to Iraq, so they probably rolled off all the good stuff in Dubai and the leftovers were going to Iraq. Might have been riding high because it was half loaded.


That's the way I feel right now. Half loaded and riding high.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone is making millennials and / or z'ers captains of cargo ships.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pestifer: "Roll on, roll off" auto shipping rapidly becomes "roll around a lot and unbalance the ship" in the absence of very secure tie-downs that are actually used.


Roll on, roll over woulda been my headline.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AriadneN: What the heck is in the background?


Looks like a streetlight.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: LineNoise: A spokesperson for Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company told reporters that the ship experienced high winds and waves which caused the vessel to capasize.

Yeah, that doesn't happen in a ship that size unless you go head on into a major hurricane, and even then, you did something wrong and you still probably won't without farking up a bunch of other things.

A wave hit the ship? Is that unusual?


Oh yeah! At sea? Chance in a million.
 
philodough
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is there a thread on the plane crash?
I can't find it if there is one.

What in BLAZES went down on that flight? I wanna hear what the Fark aviators think.
 
