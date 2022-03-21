 Skip to content
Woman is first female Fire Chief in Bellefonte.
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
aww, it's actually really sweet.

not the most fluent of writers and there's nothing glossy about it, if you were to be churlish... but new lady fire chief has an accessible and compelling message for young women, and the article is heartfelt and genuine, written by a man.
you get a sense of community, he comes across local, and proud of her.  like I say... it's really sweet!

/hang on am I drunk?!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Have another
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lack of volunteer firefighters is a pretty big problem in rural PA. It's a huge commitment and takes a ton of training. You can make nice bank in Jersey and big cities, but doing it volunteer they only get perks like "get to use the siren". Well, that and "get to watch shiat burn real good like" which attracts uh... maybe not the best people to have involved with fire.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It would be pretty weird if a man were.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sylvie (Live)
Youtube JYeinygCcgQ
 
berylman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It took me a moment to realize where Bellefonte is. PA. It bugs me a bit when local journals don't preface the article assuming only locals are going to read it and already know.
By all accounts she totally deserves the position
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Its almost like local newspapers dont expect their websites would be interesting all over the world :)
Maybe we should tell them ;)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bro, don't gender shame
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

There's also a Bellefonte in Delaware but it's a small, unincorporated neighborhood.  There's a fire company located there but it doesn't serve just Bellefonte, it serves a much larger part of Brandywine Hundred.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As say Good For Her. My father was a fire fighter in New York City. My grandfather and my brother too. My father in law and brother in law worked sanitation. Two other were cops. My husband was a teacher. So I come from a long line of New York Civil service workers. If a woman can do the job, she should.
 
