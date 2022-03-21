 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Mom regrets teaching Florida Boy not to lie to the police   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Alcoholic beverage, Kristin Wiley, cop car, wobbly Wiley's eyes, misdemeanor DUI count, own nine-year-old son, arrest affidavit, child abuse  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When deputies approached Wiley's 2018 Ford, they spotted her son, who was not wearing a seatbelt, "in the backseat curled up and crying."

The child said he "was very scared while Kristen was operating the vehicle," a cop reported.

If you were scared of her driving you should have buckled your seatbelt.

/just sayin
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That poor child.  Not only does he have to grow up in Florida, but his Mom is a drunk public school teacher.  He doesn't have a chance.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You can still drop a dime on someone, I thought that ended around 1982
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warthog: That poor child.  Not only does he have to grow up in Florida, but his Mom is a drunk public school teacher.  He doesn't have a chance.


Like that narrows things down.
 
Unright
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good on the kid. Sounds like his mom needs to get her shiat together.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

spongeboob: You can still drop a dime on someone, I thought that ended around 1982


These days I think it's more like "drop and anvil" on them.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: When deputies approached Wiley's 2018 Ford, they spotted her son, who was not wearing a seatbelt, "in the backseat curled up and crying."

The child said he "was very scared while Kristen was operating the vehicle," a cop reported.

If you were scared of her driving you should have buckled your seatbelt.

/just sayin


If the child was scared of her driving, just wait til she gets out of the slammer.  I imagine a parent that drives drunk, much less with their child in the car, probably won't be averse to handing out a beating.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Warthog: That poor child.  Not only does he have to grow up in Florida, but his Mom is a drunk public school teacher.  He doesn't have a chance.


I got my learnin in Floriduh, you need to be drunk to be a teacher down here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The cost of a babysitter and an uber ride seems pretty damn cheap in hindsight, eh teachin' lady?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: The cost of a babysitter and an uber ride seems pretty damn cheap in hindsight, eh teachin' lady?


Trusting a stranger with her child?  That's irresponsible parenting.  All those strangers want is to do the child abuse and promote wokeness.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
that is a rough 49.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ less than a minute ago  

damndirtyape: Walker: When deputies approached Wiley's 2018 Ford, they spotted her son, who was not wearing a seatbelt, "in the backseat curled up and crying."

The child said he "was very scared while Kristen was operating the vehicle," a cop reported.

If you were scared of her driving you should have buckled your seatbelt.

/just sayin

If the child was scared of her driving, just wait til she gets out of the slammer.  I imagine a parent that drives drunk, much less with their child in the car at 2am, probably won't be averse to handing out a beating.
 
