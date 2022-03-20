 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Stolen cabin recovered. Police suspicion is currently on Jabba the Hut   (freep.com) divider line
    Michigan, Kalkaska County, Northern Michigan  
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a cabin, it's a single wide
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you steal a cabin? I mean, it didn't have concrete footers in the ground?

My tiny house (10' X 12') has damn footers.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is a mobile home.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Did you ever run away from home?"
"No, but my home ran away from me."
 
Gramma
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: How do you steal a cabin? I mean, it didn't have concrete footers in the ground?

My tiny house (10' X 12') has damn footers.


A lot of times those things are on skids.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chitownmike: That's not a cabin, it's a single wide


It's a garden shed with delusions of grandeur.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: How do you steal a cabin? I mean, it didn't have concrete footers in the ground?

My tiny house (10' X 12') has damn footers.


If they're built in a factory and delivered then they're generally structurally sound and able to be placed with a roll-on, roll-off truck like a flatbed.  A skilled driver should be able to deposit the thing onto piers if the truck can reach the area.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby: "Stolen cabin recovered. Police suspicion is currently on Jabba the Hut"

FTA: "Two suspects are believed to be involved with the theft, according to reports, and the case is still being investigated."

So, Pizza the Hut is also involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bob Falfa: How do you steal a cabin? I mean, it didn't have concrete footers in the ground?

My tiny house (10' X 12') has damn footers.


Maybe, but it also could have been bolted to its foundation. It's small. Hell, maybe it is just old enough that it doesn't follow building codes? Or maybe it's on some unincorporated land where they aren't as stringent?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
basementrejects.comView Full Size


Watch out for live-ins.  You will get live-ins.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB: Waaaaay back in the 70s when the Rexburg Dam broke in Idaho, a guy I know was a kid in the area. This dam took out a whole town, my parents went weekly to help with the cleanup, it was a crazy time, etc...

Anyway, this guy's grandfather came out the morning after the dam broke, to find a whole entire barn on his property, still (mostly) intact. Weeks of asking around (Very small towns), and he never figured out whose barn it was. They used it for straight storage for like 30 years or so. It wasn't structurally sound enough for regular use, there were guy wires all over on the inside, but it worked for storage. And they never figured out whose barn it had been.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Simpsons: I'm taking this thing to Mexico!
Youtube HydpVlJh1C0
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did nobody think that maybe the cabin just walked away?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: chitownmike: That's not a cabin, it's a single wide

It's a garden shed with delusions of grandeur.


Places that small are common in poor and/or remote areas of northern Michigan. It could be a year-round home, or it might just be a summer place.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know a lot of people that day they have a cabin in the woods in reality it's just a single wide.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What does it say about society when your house needs an AirTag?
 
