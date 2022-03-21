 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   The one person who uses Apple Maps is lost   (the-sun.com)
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go be smug somewhere else.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: Go be smug somewhere else.


They're using Apple Maps. They can't find somewhere else.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: downstairs: Go be smug somewhere else.

They're using Apple Maps. They can't find somewhere else.


Oh, come on. Just last week I used Apple Maps to find a store in southeast Denver and I have to say that Phoenix is really nice this time of year.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My iPride is hurt by this Subby.  iI will have to seek my iRevenge.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife insists on using Apple Maps, I just make sure to have Google maps handy for when Apple Maps makes a mistake.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: My iPride is hurt by this Subby.  iI will have to seek my iRevenge.


You have my iSword!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had Google Maps make mistakes.  It once tried to put me (in a car) onto a bicycle path through a forest preserve.  It once put me on a complicated route underground in the Loop (downtown Chicago) that did no good.  They did that due to street closures because a marathon had just ended.  When I decided to just take a sane route above ground I had no problems other than Google Maps kept asking me if the street I was driving on is open.  No.  I am plowing through a marathon Google...  Really, it asked me questions.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Snort: My iPride is hurt by this Subby.  iI will have to seek my iRevenge.

You have my iSword!


And my iAxe!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google maps was down about two hours ago so I'm getting a real kick outta these replies.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Google maps was down about two hours ago so I'm getting a real kick outta these replies.


They said, after having not read and/or understood the article
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silicon Valley - "It's Apple Maps bad"
Youtube tVq1wgIN62E
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iUse Apple Maps only when the wife pulls our her phone or hooks it to the car.  I'm stuck with Android on a company phone, and Google Maps has been great on long drives, despite my equal hatred for the company.

/just wish the company security policy didn't block non-Play Store apps
//I miss NewPipe
///get it if you're not restricted, download stuff
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they realize Jobs vision of putting South at the top of the map?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I find Apple maps And Google maps « equal but different »

But I do like that Apple Maps makes my Apple Watch buzz when a turn is coming up. Great for a long drive that could be hours between turns
 
b0rg9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just so long as they don't drop the iPatch.

/arrf
 
b0rg9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Arrf? Okay, dog pirate then...
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I prefer Apple Maps.

/hides
 
Koodz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Apple Maps is mostly okay tbh.

It does occasionally ask me to swerve through random parking lots on the way home though.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
iCloud was down. Yikes.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I report location errors for my home monthly (used to do it weekly), and Google continues to fail miserably at correcting the problem.

So I tell everyone to use Apple Maps, because it accurately guides people to my place and not the place 15 minutes away.
 
Gough
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: I find Apple maps And Google maps « equal but different »

But I do like that Apple Maps makes my Apple Watch buzz when a turn is coming up. Great for a long drive that could be hours between turns


Apple map has found us some better bypasses around some cities than Google map...and vice-versa.  I can never remember which.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gough: montreal_medic: I find Apple maps And Google maps « equal but different »

But I do like that Apple Maps makes my Apple Watch buzz when a turn is coming up. Great for a long drive that could be hours between turns

Apple map has found us some better bypasses around some cities than Google map...and vice-versa.  I can never remember which.


Every once in a while, a delay or construction forces a détour I never would have known about or considered, but that is a really pleasant drive, just not generally the absolute shortest or fastest route

I try to remember the ones I will be near again. Some are really quite nice
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: I prefer Apple Maps.

/hides


Prefers Apple Maps. Hides. Now we will never find you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I appear twice on Apple Look around.  One is me in my driveway getting groceries out of the trunk.  The second is me exiting a Florida dive bar with a baby in my arms.  Good look.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I bounce between apple and Google. Mostly depends on which car I'm driving. Both of our cars are old. The Prius doesn't even support bt audio so I need to use the aux port into a belkin adaptor. I prefer Google in that car because of the music support inside of their maps. "Newer" car at least supports bt audio and has steering wheel controls. I like Apple Maps in that car. I think Apple Maps has a much nicer interface and their data has come a loooooong way.
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh and both are infinitely better than those rand mcnally atlas or map quest printouts.
 
