(News4Jax)   Two Florida Men die in a motorcycle collision while doing wheelies. When two Florida Men collide, there can only be none   (news4jax.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who grew up in Florida, the state is made up of very different classes of people. I mean Jacksonville, come on.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, I'm not a person wishing for such a thing to happen, but when these idiots do it around these parts, if a vehicle at high speed runs into them and turns them into roadkill, I won't be shedding any tears.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BORTLES!
 
Derek Force
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least they were doing it in a parking garage and not recklessly on the street where they could take an innocent with them....
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The two drivers involved drove towards each other

There's your problem
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least they weren't on the road. I don't much mind when the dangerous idiocy is contained to the people that wish to participate in it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some jackhole was doing this up and down our street the other day. Much to my disappointment, they didn't turn themselves into a hood ornament.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was amused by that little note at the end of TFA that traffic in the area was not affected. Ouch! Seems like a personal dig.

"Yeah, these fools killed each other and it didn't even affect traffic. No one will miss them."
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Subby, subby, subby. If you were going for a highlander thing there you kind of screwed it up.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These fine fellows will be remembered by Fark as two of the greatest examples of Florida Men to ever grace America's drooping nutsack.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Heamer: And nothing of value was lost.


Think of the motorcycles. They might have been damaged. Have you no decency?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
LA says "hold my cerveza"
Video shows Tesla flying through air
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Derek Force: At least they were doing it in a parking garage and not recklessly on the street where they could take an innocent with them....


Probably more for self-preservation than consideration of others, considering the likely outcome of a car-vs-bike collision.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They were ejected from their motorcycles and died at the scene.

If only they'd worn their seatbelts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A few years ago I was driving in East Point, GA and I ended up in the middle of one of these packs of crotch rockets and ATVs doing wheelies and shiat.  This guy held a wheelie for like a mile.  I was impressed.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I can tell you right now neither one of them had a helmet on and if they would have had one on they would have probably gotten up and walked away saying "Did you get that on camera?!?!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope they post the video.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: I can tell you right now neither one of them had a helmet on and if they would have had one on they would have probably gotten up and walked away saying "Did you get that on camera?!?!"


Russ1642: I hope they post the video.


four videos.   each helmet cam, someone filming the whole thing, and drone footage.   Put that on YouTube and get a million likes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: These fine fellows will be remembered by Fark as two of the greatest examples of Florida Men to ever grace America's drooping nutsack.


Who?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beautiful headline, subby.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 480x271] [View Full Size image _x_]


$20 says that's exactly the kind of riders they were.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Darwin:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a former rider, I say

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark those putos!
 
sandiego1989
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Some jackhole was doing this up and down our street the other day. Much to my disappointment, they didn't turn themselves into a hood ornament.


But becoming a hood ornament implies that someone's hood is going to get damaged, and that is a huge hassle with all the splatter, getting quotes, insurance, finding a body shop.....  Now becoming a tree decoration, or testing a guard rail is something we can all get behind.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...Cold Storage Road...

Location checks out.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Are their flip flops intact?
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported that multiple motorcyclists were doing stunts in the parking lot of the warehouse at Cold Storage Road."

How convenient.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Free organs!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What, No Lances?

Lightweights.
<clanging sound of a visor being shut in my imagination>
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: These fine fellows will be remembered by Fark as two of the greatest examples of Florida Men to ever grace America's drooping nutsack.


Anyone can die on a motorcycle.  To achieve legendary status in Florida, there need to be a few elements:
1) one of the deceased mothers (with whom he lived) had to be involved in some strange way.
2) an alligator was involved, like they were pulling wheelies while attempting to pass a live alligator at 50 mph in a parking garage.
3) a food item, like a taco.
4) one of them had to be nude
5) some sort of Asian thing like a samurai sword or nunchucks
6) a crime was being committed

Epic version: two nude 45 year old Florida men died after fighting over one of their mom's taco recipes and decided to joust on motorcycles.  One chose a live alligator, the other a samurai sword.  One of the motorcycles was stolen, both died of gunshot wounds.  The mother was located behind the local McDonalds restaurant dumpster.
 
