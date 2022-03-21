 Skip to content
(MSN)   Holocaust survivor killed by Vladimir Putin. Your move, The Hague   (msn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But our former President was besties with Putin. There was tongue and everything!
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: But our former President was besties with Putin. There was tongue and everything!


This is definitely gonna lose Vlad the support of his neo nazi, far right, and far left supporters in the west.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should get to kill a holocaust denier.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Nazis didn't get him.
The Soviet's didn't get him.
Vlad's murderous military got him.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the de-nazification of Ukraine is going swimmingly. Please someone put a bullet in that asshole's head.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The De-Nazification continues?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just part of Putin's agenda to "denazify" Ukraine. You can't have nazis without holocaust survivors, so if you get rid of the holocaust survivors, you get rid of nazis. It's pretty much common sense!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go after them nazis Vlad.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some picture.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was surrounded by Nazis...all we could do is give him quick death."

- Putin (while holding furry Russian hat in hands somberly)
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.


His head needs to go on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: This is just part of Putin's agenda to "denazify" Ukraine. You can't have nazis without holocaust survivors, so if you get rid of the holocaust survivors, you get rid of nazis. It's pretty much common sense!


So is it safe to say you're on the fence about him?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.


His continued existence is proof that psychic powers aren't real...otherwise, the concentrated hatred of nearly the entire world would have popped his head like a grape by now, even if only a small percentage had the gift.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Putin's goons are going apartment block by apartment block, gathering up all the residents, and relocating them to "camps" in Russia. Meanwhile the world sits on its hands and whistles cause they don't want to upset Pootie Pot. But thoughts and prayers Ukrainians, thoughts and prayers.

/those "camps" are probably mass graves to be discovered years from now
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing Putin may not solve the war in Ukraine, but I am willing to give it a shot.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was repatriated to Ukraine before 1946, he probably survived two Holocausts
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soo just finishing what Hitler couldn't?

/aisle seat please
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [media1.giphy.com image 360x200]

Putin's goons are going apartment block by apartment block, gathering up all the residents, and relocating them to "camps" in Russia. Meanwhile the world sits on its hands and whistles cause they don't want to upset Pootie Pot. But thoughts and prayers Ukrainians, thoughts and prayers.

/those "camps" are probably mass graves to be discovered years from now


You know who else rounded up Ukrainians and sent them off to new place?

Every accusation is confession.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.

His head needs to go on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations.

[Fark user image 176x180]


I really need to watch that show. I have seen that character posted a bunch and did a little reading about him. Seems like an interesting character to follow. outcast to power IIRC
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was coming right at us!
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.

His head needs to go on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations.

[Fark user image image 176x180]


No. I'd rather show him sitting in opulence, amid a collage of dead Ukrainians, murdered journalists, with constant video of the Russian people celebrating him, waving their flags, and eagerly casting votes for him.

The true gore and horror that should haunt generations of Russians fur centuries to come shouldn't come from a dismembered head of their leader, but their own willingness to believe his lies and enable him.

Those who opposed him will have no shame. But the rest should feel nauseated every single time they even try to raise their heads for what they have done. Let us never see their eyes again, and let their children and grandchildren despise them enough to never want to be like them. That is the message the world should send to the Russian people, and citizens of other nations who support dictators as well.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's the Ukrainians who are Nazis.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "He was surrounded by Nazis...all we could do is give him quick death."

- Putin (while holding furry Russian hat in hands somberly)


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
"...The Law of the East"
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: Oh, the de-nazification of Ukraine is going swimmingly. Please someone put a bullet in that asshole's head.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
96 year old "holocaust survivor?" Damn. I'm no fan of crisis actors, but you have to respect his dedication to the role.

*Fark mode off* FU to Putin and everyone that enables him around the globe
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Never Forget:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yet another day where I wished special places in Hell existed. Or Hell period.  Pretty much anything to confirm the existence of a moral arc of the universe would be great.
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bondith: Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.

His head needs to go on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations.

[Fark user image 176x180]


There's a Babylon 5 reference for any situation.

Although this one is beyond sad.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The red triangle.

So he wasn't Jewish (yellow triangle/star), Romany (black), Jehovah's Witness (purple), criminal (green), homosexual (pink).

Red is the color of the political prisoner. Makes me wonder if he was a Mason.

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/classification-system-in-nazi-concentration-camps
http://www.auschwitz.org/en/history/prisoner-classification/system-of-triangles/
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mugato: But our former President was besties with Putin. There was tongue and everything!


I didn't realize 'лизание жопы Донни' was a term of endearment
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Ukraine should get to kill a holocaust denier.


Just one?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My former housemate emigrated to the US from East Germany right after the wall came down. He worked for a while in NYC as a paramedic, a job which involves a LOT of stair-climbing.

One night, he and his partner for the evening were called to the apartment of an elderly woman who had collapsed. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive her. One of her distraught neighbors told them she was a Holocaust survivor.

They got her body all the way down the stairs and into the ambulance before his partner said, "Guess you German bastards finally got her."

/graveyard humor on the graveyard shift
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Never Forget:
[Fark user image 780x520]


People are already forgetting it and saying that this shiat would not have happened under Trump's watch, even though he and Putin where asshole buddies.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, for a De-Nazification effort, Putin has certainly put a lot of shells downrange towards a lot of Jews.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Bondith: Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.

His head needs to go on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations.

[Fark user image image 176x180]

No. I'd rather show him sitting in opulence, amid a collage of dead Ukrainians, murdered journalists, with constant video of the Russian people celebrating him, waving their flags, and eagerly casting votes for him.

The true gore and horror that should haunt generations of Russians fur centuries to come shouldn't come from a dismembered head of their leader, but their own willingness to believe his lies and enable him.

Those who opposed him will have no shame. But the rest should feel nauseated every single time they even try to raise their heads for what they have done. Let us never see their eyes again, and let their children and grandchildren despise them enough to never want to be like them. That is the message the world should send to the Russian people, and citizens of other nations who support dictators as well.


That's worked so well with southerners in the states
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mariner314
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remain hopeful that Putin is hanged by a world court.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: If he was repatriated to Ukraine before 1946, he probably survived two Holocausts


Ukraine was shiatty to Jews way before WWII.  My grandfather's family fled back in 1906 and things there just got worse.  Then the Nazis occupied the place.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mariner314: I remain hopeful that Putin is hanged by a world court.


To much honor in that, throw him in a Siberian prison camp and starve him
 
mariner314
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mariner314: I remain hopeful that Putin is hanged by a world court.

To much honor in that, throw him in a Siberian prison camp and starve him


He'd likely die of a heart attack while sitting in a cell...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Claude Ballse: Bondith: Claude Ballse: I'm out if snark.

Someone please just kill Putin already. Of all people wanting Putin dead, his actions of constantly provoking the world indicates he wants it most of all.

He can go out colonel Kurtz style like a soldier if he wants, I don't care. Just get it over with.

His head needs to go on a pike as a warning to the next ten generations.

[Fark user image image 176x180]

No. I'd rather show him sitting in opulence, amid a collage of dead Ukrainians, murdered journalists, with constant video of the Russian people celebrating him, waving their flags, and eagerly casting votes for him.

The true gore and horror that should haunt generations of Russians fur centuries to come shouldn't come from a dismembered head of their leader, but their own willingness to believe his lies and enable him.

Those who opposed him will have no shame. But the rest should feel nauseated every single time they even try to raise their heads for what they have done. Let us never see their eyes again, and let their children and grandchildren despise them enough to never want to be like them. That is the message the world should send to the Russian people, and citizens of other nations who support dictators as well.

That's worked so well with southerners in the states
[Fark user image image 425x283]


No, it failed because we failed at showing the true horror. And once we started trying, we suddenly have "critical rate theory" trying to insulate the ignorant.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If the first Hitler doesn't get you, the second one will.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You know, for a De-Nazification effort, Putin has certainly put a lot of shells downrange towards a lot of Jews.


Killing Jews is as Russian as vodka and borscht
 
anuran
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Snapper Carr: If he was repatriated to Ukraine before 1946, he probably survived two Holocausts

Ukraine was shiatty to Jews way before WWII.  My grandfather's family fled back in 1906 and things there just got worse.  Then the Nazis occupied the place.


Zellensky is a sign of how far Ukraine has come.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Uh, Mr. The Hague, something really weird is going on on the net...
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A thousand bayonet jabs in the dick for Putin.
 
