(The Daily Beast)   You told me you were drowning, I did go lend a hand, saw your face below the waves & I hauled your dumb ass to dry land. I was there & saw what you did, saw it with my own 2 eyes, & I'll wipe off that grin, when I do you in, my gun is a big surprise   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Repeat, Seneca, South Carolina, 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan, Oconee County, South Carolina, South Carolina, 74-year-old pontoon boater, Lake Jocassee, Walhalla, South Carolina  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Not Waving but Drowning
BY STEVIE SMITH

Nobody heard him, the dead man,
But still he lay moaning:
I was much further out than you thought
And not waving but drowning.

Poor chap, he always loved larking
And now he's dead
It must have been too cold for him his heart gave way,
They said.

Oh, no no no, it was too cold always
(Still the dead one lay moaning)
I was much too far out all my life
And not waving but drowning.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like dude was one Monster energy drink over the line.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sounds like dude was one Monster energy drink over the line.


or was seriously methed up.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Done hauled in one of those feral rednecks. Most fishermen use a club but a gun will do just fine.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
see? that's why it's best to not help people.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The story right under that one is more interesting, though it did not end in a tasering, unfortunately.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't ever do anything nice for anyone, ever.
 
toetag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Ted Cruz snippet beneath that was more entertaining.  Sad the old couple got caught up in that situation and were only trying to be helpful.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bozeman/comments/tirgtl/ted_cruz_accosting_airline_employees_today_at_bzn/

/I hope Ted Cruz falls into a wood chipper, feet first so his last image is of the onlookers cheering and laughing.
 
adamatari
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When they threw him off the boat again after the first rescue, they should have thrown him a life jacket and left him to float until he tired out. If you got a life jacket you're probably not gonna drown, but if you can't swim you'll still be having a very bad time.
 
Tman144
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Christ what an asshole:
1) On a jetski without a life jacket and obviously couldn't swim ("in distress," needed rescue).
2) Not attaching the key to himself so the jetski would stop if he fell off.
3) Assaulted a 74 year old man who rescued him.
4) Got pushed off the boat by his own wife/girlfriend.
5) Got shot by the guy who rescued him twice.
6) Wife/GF clearly backed up old man instead of him as police aren't bothering to press charges.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

adamatari: When they threw him off the boat again after the first rescue, they should have thrown him a life jacket and left him to float until he tired out. If you got a life jacket you're probably not gonna drown, but if you can't swim you'll still be having a very bad time.


Toss him a float and tell him to start paddling for shore.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tman144: Christ what an asshole:
1) On a jetski without a life jacket and obviously couldn't swim ("in distress," needed rescue).
2) Not attaching the key to himself so the jetski would stop if he fell off.
3) Assaulted a 74 year old man who rescued him.
4) Got pushed off the boat by his own wife/girlfriend.
5) Got shot by the guy who rescued him twice.
6) Wife/GF clearly backed up old man instead of him as police aren't bothering to press charges.


What's his Fark handle?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Checking in on time is for little people.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Alcohol may have been involved.
 
AeAe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is why if I see a cop drowning, I would wait until he's under water before I call 911. Just in case he decides to shoot me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tman144: Assaulted a 74 year old man who rescued him


Prior articles didn't detail the Samaritan's age. Assault a 74-year-old? Yeah, get farked with a hole through your chest, I'm no longer even remotely questioning the validity of this shooting.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Tman144: Christ what an asshole:
1) On a jetski without a life jacket and obviously couldn't swim ("in distress," needed rescue).
2) Not attaching the key to himself so the jetski would stop if he fell off.
3) Assaulted a 74 year old man who rescued him.
4) Got pushed off the boat by his own wife/girlfriend.
5) Got shot by the guy who rescued him twice.
6) Wife/GF clearly backed up old man instead of him as police aren't bothering to press charges.

What's his Fark handle?


I bet it's Drew.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Tman144: Christ what an asshole:
1) On a jetski without a life jacket and obviously couldn't swim ("in distress," needed rescue).
2) Not attaching the key to himself so the jetski would stop if he fell off.
3) Assaulted a 74 year old man who rescued him.
4) Got pushed off the boat by his own wife/girlfriend.
5) Got shot by the guy who rescued him twice.
6) Wife/GF clearly backed up old man instead of him as police aren't bothering to press charges.

What's his Fark handle?


Bob?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Alcohol may have been involved.


You know...I've started thinking that the Temperance Movement might have had a point. Alcohol destroys many lives.
 
skyotter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toetag: The Ted Cruz snippet beneath that was more entertaining.  Sad the old couple got caught up in that situation and were only trying to be helpful.

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bozeman/comments/tirgtl/ted_cruz_accosting_airline_employees_today_at_bzn/

/I hope Ted Cruz falls into a wood chipper, feet first so his last image is of the onlookers cheering and laughing.


Sweet, the video is on reddit!

his face is obscured by a mask that reads "Come and Take It,"

Wow, I had no idea Cruz is opposed to mask bans.

That's what "come and take it" is about, defiance in the face of bans, right?

Otherwise he's just stupid.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
reelreviewsoverbrews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: gilgigamesh: Alcohol may have been involved.

You know...I've started thinking that the Temperance Movement might have had a point. Alcohol destroys many lives.


Yeah, problem is prohibition destroys more.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: iheartscotch: gilgigamesh: Alcohol may have been involved.

You know...I've started thinking that the Temperance Movement might have had a point. Alcohol destroys many lives.

Yeah, problem is prohibition destroys more.


Exactly.  Much like abortion foes, the temperance movement failed to understand that making something illegal doesn't stop it from happening.  It just drives it underground so that the black market can profit.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Tman144: Christ what an asshole:
1) On a jetski without a life jacket and obviously couldn't swim ("in distress," needed rescue).
2) Not attaching the key to himself so the jetski would stop if he fell off.
3) Assaulted a 74 year old man who rescued him.
4) Got pushed off the boat by his own wife/girlfriend.
5) Got shot by the guy who rescued him twice.
6) Wife/GF clearly backed up old man instead of him as police aren't bothering to press charges.

What's his Fark handle?


It was me.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why was the boater carrying a gun?  What is he so afraid of that he has to carry his metal penis substitute on his hip everywhere?  Acting erratically shouldn't come with a death sentence!!!!11!!!1!11Spittle!!1!!
 
berylman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Red flag on Subby. Unnecessary Phil Collins song reference. Penalty: 1 Kidney
/that was pretty good really but I hate that song
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size

/Got nothing.
 
