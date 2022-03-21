 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Headlines with question marks, etc
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Jump start the economy? The economy is roaring.
2. We're still in a pandemic and a war has begun. There are consequences that aren't amenable to gimmicks.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather it be light outside early in the morning than not.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No its just going to piss people off. We need to get rid of DLST not make it permanent.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This again?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still gets light/dark when it's going to.  Only thing that changes is what you call that point.  Hate it being dark at 8am?  Fine; we'll call it 7am now.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All male nurses are great in bed?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: No its just going to piss people off. We need to get rid of DLST not make it permanent.


That's going to piss people off, too.

[summer, without DST] "The sun comes up too early in the morning!"

[winter, with permanent DST] "It's too dark in the morning!"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being retired is great. I don't care what time it is anymore. I'm not even sure what day it is and I have zero idea what the date is. Either that or I have early onset dementia
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Permanent day light savings is a Biden gif to the solar industry at the expense of coal and oil.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks, permanent standard time please.

And yes I am specifically targeting your kid's soccer league that plays its games after dinner.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headlines with question marks?


 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  




Omelets, eggs, etc.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: No thanks, permanent standard time please.

And yes I am specifically targeting your kid's soccer league that plays its games after dinner.


You're not thinking. That comes at the cost of the kids not waiting for the school bus in the dark. Think man, think!
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not split the difference and shift it 30 minutes permanently? Is that too hard?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: [summer, without DST] "The sun comes up too early in the morning!"


It's worse than that, it gets dark way too early.  I would get dark on the longest day of the year at 7pm in LA.  Most places would feel like summer was shorter.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer dst because I like doing stuff after work while it's still light outside.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Still gets light/dark when it's going to.  Only thing that changes is what you call that point.  Hate it being dark at 8am?  Fine; we'll call it 7am now.


FTFA: "The Sunshine Protection Act should boost consumer spending and shift energy consumption by giving Americans an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the workday ..."

There is no such thing as a farking extra hour of sunlight... oh wait...

Joshua, Chapter 10:

12Then spake Joshua to the Lord in the day when the Lord delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel, Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.
13And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It blows my mind to imagine living near the equator, and having sunrise and sunset around 6:00 year 'round.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Bear: mrmopar5287: [summer, without DST] "The sun comes up too early in the morning!"

It's worse than that, it gets dark way too early.  I would get dark on the longest day of the year at 7pm in LA.  Most places would feel like summer was shorter.


Why don't we shift the seasons too?
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a choice, Standard makes more sense to me, for a bunch of "boo hoo, that's a you problem" sorts of reasons. For the most part though, I don't care as long as we just pick one and stop wearing down the buttons on my clock.

/Might as well go UTC+12:50 to confound everyone equally.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Noon should be solar noon for the center of your time zone.

If you want to change your schedules, change your schedules, not the clocks.
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Headlines with question marks, etc

Always means the reporter is a lazy f*ck with no ideas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But... but when would Fark do server maintenance if not during the "fall back" hour?
 
billstewart
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: No thanks, permanent standard time please

Yes, permanent standard time would be better. But permanent daylight time is still a big step up from switching clocks twice a year and disrupting everybody's sleep. My job is flextime anyway; I'll just have to get up later in the winter unless I've got meetings with Europeans.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Perhaps the decision on whether or not you adjust the clocks should have more to do with latitude than longitude?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When you have this view, who cares what time it is.


 
beany
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Noon should be solar noon for the center of your time zone.

If you want to change your schedules, change your schedules, not the clocks.


Agreed. We're too tied to year-round rules like "work begins at 9 & ends at 5", "school begins at 8 & ends at 3".

We know the sunlight hours are shorter in the winter, and we have the technology to predict sunrise & sunset -- and adjust our schedules as a result -- at our fingertips. Schools and businesses can adapt to the season. I think shifting starting times by ~15 minutes every 6 weeks from solstice to solstice would do it relatively smoothly.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Noon should be solar noon for the center of your time zone.

If you want to change your schedules, change your schedules, not the clocks.


That's what I did. I sent out an email to concerned people at work and told them the clocks had changed but I hadn't, and told them my new hours.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El_Dan: No thanks, permanent standard time please.

And yes I am specifically targeting your kid's soccer league that plays its games after dinner.


Well first off, you're an asshole so who cares what you think. Secondly DST is already the standard, with 75% of the year DST 'Standard' time is the odd one out. We've really already decided what we want the clocks to be this is just removing that stupid little jog we do for a little bit.
 
majestic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I prefer DST but really wish we'd just stick with one or the other.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Lord Bear: mrmopar5287: [summer, without DST] "The sun comes up too early in the morning!"

It's worse than that, it gets dark way too early.  I would get dark on the longest day of the year at 7pm in LA.  Most places would feel like summer was shorter.

Why don't we shift the seasons too?


Australian Standard Seasons or American Standard Seasons?

Christmas in Summer would be confusing during Hallmark's channel Christmas In July event
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SMB2811: We've really already decided what we want the clocks to be this is just removing that stupid little jog we do for a little bit.


We tried it once in the 70s. People complained so much we went back to changing the clocks.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Change the face of the clock. Yeah, that'll fix it.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Being retired is great. I don't care what time it is anymore. I'm not even sure what day it is and I have zero idea what the date is. Either that or I have early onset dementia


After my parents retired I bought them a clock like this. They say it's come in handy. Also has the advantage of not needing to be changed twice a year.

 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: SMB2811: We've really already decided what we want the clocks to be this is just removing that stupid little jog we do for a little bit.

We tried it once in the 70s. People complained so much we went back to changing the clocks.


People complain about every change just because it's change not because they had any real knowledge that others didn't. Also, we've expanded how much of the year is under DST since then. We have decided in favour of DST.

People biatched because they could and because it was ebil gobernment oberreach.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sandy Denny: Who Knows Where the Time Goes? BBC John Peel Sessions
Youtube jsqztvHIB9Y
 
