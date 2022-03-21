 Skip to content
(Ukrinform)   Russia unveils their secret weapon to defeat Ukraine: an army of Kyle Rittenhouses   (ukrinform.net) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to go over really well with Russian parents.  If the special military action is going so well, why call up Ivan and Sergei?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure your leg is not supposed to bend like that, Ivan.

You should stretch out more at morning PT.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they want the OG to lead them all?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: This is going to go over really well with Russian parents.


Sting - Russians (Official Music Video)
Youtube wHylQRVN2Qs
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm pretty sure your leg is not supposed to bend like that, Ivan.

You should stretch out more at morning PT.



So the Russians are going to Ukraine for free physical therapy!
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sure, throw some more war crimes on the pile.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Activate: Crying On Command!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image 850x613]


Da, comrade. Is good whataboutism
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An army of obvious murderers who only got away with it because the judge strongly disagreed with the politics of the victims?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't believe that the 'Russian' troops are innocent like Rittenhouse.
 
spleef420
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nowadays even the babies got guns.
Diaper snipers having clocktower fun.
Misplace the bottle, might catch a bad one.
Have a midlife crisis when you're ten years young.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That means THEY'D CROSS STATE LINES!!!!!
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image image 850x613]


They've also been fighting for Russia since then. Look up the neo Nazi Wagner Group.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For WW3 the belligerent sure is moving to use child conscripts awful quick.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's the matter, Pooty-poot? Are you running out of grown men to toss in front of Ukrainian machine gun bullets already?

Instead of scarring those kids for life, why don't we skip to the end where you get real friendly with one of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Let it whisper sweet nothings into the side of your skull, why don'tcha?
 
Greil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't believe that the 'Russian' troops are innocent like Rittenhouse.


I don't believe Rittenhouse was as innocent as most of the Russian troops are. At least he knew he was crossing a border.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Saborlas: An army of obvious murderers who only got away with it because the judge strongly disagreed with the politics of the victims and actually took the time to weigh the mountains of evidence and didn't ignore it because it didn't fit into his personal political beliefs.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ummm, Kyle was just there to protect  the destruction of private property. So once they get to Ukraine they'll immediately start defending Ukraine's businesses.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: For WW3 the belligerent sure is moving to use child conscripts awful quick.


He's got nothing left. Putin and his kleptocrat buddies looted the military at the same time as the rest of the country.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Apparently in the newly 'liberated' areas which had ethnic russians the men were immediately and without the basics of any training sent to the battle against Ukraine forces.

That does not project strength on Russia's part at all.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My friend, you would not tell with such high zest
To children ardent for some desperate glory,
The old Lie: Dulce et decorum est
Pro patria mori.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That picture looks more like an army of Bernie Lomaxes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lilfry14: Ummm, Kyle was just there to protect  the destruction of private property. So once they get to Ukraine they'll immediately start defending Ukraine's businesses.


No, remember the judge said Kyle was HUNTING that's why he didn't have to get that other firearms charge.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They are gonna be wasting a lot of adrenochrone. Sure, the supply from teens is not as pure as what you get from younger kids. But you just make up the diff on volume.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How are they going to get the coal, iron, and rare materials needed to support the war effort if they send the work force to the front lines?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: For WW3 the belligerent sure is moving to use child conscripts awful quick.


I'm more terrified of them strapping those innocent civilians they captured to the front of their vehicles or marching them in front of the columns to find land mines.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know who else sent minors to the front when they started running low on men and were losing the war?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image 850x613]


Nice Russian propaganda.

Rittenhouse wasn't a Nazi or white supremacist. There is zero evidence of this. He was used without his knowledge by his first lawyer (who was fired after) to skim donations from proud boys on one occasion with the photos in that restaurant. Nothing pre that incident or post trial.

/he was a minor and a moran though.
 
fat boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know who sent youth as young as 12 to go fight in 1945?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*backs slowly towards exit*

Why is nobody talkink about skateboard Zelensky hit Russia with very stronkly?

*runs*

/thread never had a chance
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image 850x613]


If this is accurate:


Let's talk about Ukraine's personnel problem....
Youtube aoGFfr1ahGQ


then that unit, while very problematic from an ideological point of view, is not especially large.  If the media would stop giving them undue coverage (ie, don't forget they exist, but don't highlight their actions any more than any other unit) then they wouldn't be an outlier much more than any other group.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Greil: BeotchPudding: I don't believe that the 'Russian' troops are innocent like Rittenhouse.

I don't believe Rittenhouse was as innocent as most of the Russian troops are. At least he knew he was crossing a border.


He chose to carry a gun to a not-war in order to grapple with his deep seated desire to feel tough despite being 5'4".
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let the kids know that there are no respawns.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ahh, always nice to see great fascist ideas, like Hitler Youth, get rehashed in the 21st century by equally despotic symbols of authoritarianism and fascism.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hitler Youth unavailable for comment.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fat boy: You know who sent youth as young as 12 to go fight in 1945?


The US did in 41. A bunch lied about their age, I think the youngest was 12.
 
0lorin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image 850x613]


Russian troll,... go fark YOURSELF!
 
TyrantII
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Russia could have just waited out global warming while courting the west and taking advantage of their vast resources thawing and their power in the habitable arctic increasing decade to decade.

Instead the lead crime boss needed a war to feel special in his vapid nostalgia for a past that never really existed.

And he oop.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: You know who else sent minors to the front when they started running low on men and were losing the war?


tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image 850x613]


Correct. And the Russians have their own equivalents there too. Nice try, Vova.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: How are they going to get the coal, iron, and rare materials needed to support the war effort if they send the work force to the front lines?


Putin has plenty of vespene gas.

He'll have to spawn more overlords generals soon, though
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Greil: BeotchPudding: I don't believe that the 'Russian' troops are innocent like Rittenhouse.

I don't believe Rittenhouse was as innocent as most of the Russian troops are. At least he knew he was crossing a border.


Well farkers can see that stupid has arrived. So a jury, which reviewed all the video evidence was wrong? What trial did you watch? You must think that Jussie is innocent as well?
 
berylman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Oh those guys have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014 for the Ukrainian government, post coup.

[Fark user image 850x613]


Interesting how different the words for "free and fair election" are in Cyrillic
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Summoner101: How are they going to get the coal, iron, and rare materials needed to support the war effort if they send the work force to the front lines?

Putin has plenty of vespene gas.

He'll have to spawn more overlords generals soon, though


I was actually angling for a play on this:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not sure I was prepared for that leg tbh.

That's rough.

/we're truly in the darkest timeline
//i don't know if I believe in the multiverse theory, but it would be kinda nice to think that somewhere, a similar but better universe exists
///but according to that theory, it also means that there are an infinite number of universes where it is exactly the same but peaceful, and their version of trump is just now coming to power to face-f*ck their stability for a term.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: You know who else sent minors to the front when they started running low on men and were losing the war?


Frank Stallone?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, pour some petrol on your demographic crisis inferno.
 
