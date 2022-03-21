 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Oh come on, Billy, it'll be fun. Besides, where do you think chocolate eggs come from anyway?"   (twitter.com) divider line
26
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Look, mommy, I got some milk duds!"
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope.  Not falling for that one again.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keister eggs.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've seen this video before.
 
Pert
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
F*cking HOAs, man.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I understand you Yanks hate putting "extra" u's in words but sometimes they're VERY necessary.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I found a whole bunch!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
[link to marital aid website]

// I mean, such things already exist
// "boop! and then... *ZING*!"
 
Pinner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Butt babies don't live, kids.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looking for a gentler Kinder egg

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I like how people in the replies are dumbfounded as to what it was meant to be. Canal? Banal? What could it be?!

A mystery for the ages.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Happy Easter!"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Photoshops are fun!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: I like how people in the replies are dumbfounded as to what it was meant to be. Canal? Banal? What could it be?!

A mystery for the ages.


I made the mistake of Googling "Words that end in -anal".

F-, would not recommend.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pastor Buttstuffer!
"Weren't me, Baptist General, sir."
Okay, Pastor Buttstuffer.   Sorry I went overboard.
"No problem, sir.  By the way, Imma gonna need April 12th off."
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Keister eggs.


Can a comment be voted for HotY?
'cause this is *chef's kiss*
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Chocolate Eggs come from a Chocolate farm of course

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Photoshops are fun!


The JPEG pixels look consistent to me, I don't think it's Photoshopped.

Could be a vandalism job, though. There's definitely enough room up there for two more letters.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
put some cranberry in the grass and tell the kids we're looking for jesus


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In college, I lived in an apartment complex that was just down the street from an adult bookstore - which had one of those big, lit up, arrow signs on which the owner always placed some pro-1st Amendment statement.

One night, on our way home late from the bar, my roommates and I walked passed the place and the sign said: GOOD SEX IS NOT A CRIME.

We changed it to: DOG SEX IS NOT A CRIME

It made the paper.
 
germ78
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sponsored by the Benoit corporation.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Past"
 
