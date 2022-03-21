 Skip to content
(NPR)   "Go fark yourself" suspiciously absent from the list   (npr.org) divider line
21
21 Comments
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That, and "I need ammunition, not a ride"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paper tiger?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.
 
Creoena
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.


It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Creoena: bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.

It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.


I, literally, work from the toilet.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Creoena: bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.

It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/oblig
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Orcs
Ukrainians have invoked the Lord of the Rings villains to refer to Russia's force, saying the hordes were being sent to loot their country and dismantle its democracy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Creoena: bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.

It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.


This is true. I did not put pants on today.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creoena: bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.

It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.


*sigh*

I miss my pantsless WFH days...

( ._.)
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, half of those words were still being used in our vocabulary.
I mean, seriously?

Orcs, owls, oligarch, case fire, MiG, Javelin, cluster bomb, appeasement? These words haven't gone anywhere, and were being used long before Ukraine blew up, they aren't "reintroduced".
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Idi na khuy (иди на хуй )"  has become my new favorite phrase
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Russian invaders, go fark yourself" is a truth we hold to be self-evident.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Saint George?  Orange and Black really?  What an annoying bunch of Russian turds.  St. George's mother was born where a run way for Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv now sits.  One of the very few revered by the big three:  Jew, Muslim and Christian at various tourist and pilgrimage spots.

St. George is a Red Cross on a White Field;  In the flag of England, Georgia, Milano, Genoa, London, etc.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...and a vice president of the American Dialect Society"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice try, pal.  I'm not listening to you.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I did not need to have "go fark yourself" reintroduced into my vocabulary.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

guestguy: Creoena: bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.

It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.

*sigh*

I miss my pantsless WFH days...

( ._.)


Counterpoint: nobody misses your pantsless WFW days.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: guestguy: Creoena: bughunter: MANPADS

Surprisingly not meant to protect keyboard commandos' trousers from becoming soiled.

It's the post-covid world.  Most people aren't wearing trousers in front of the computer.

*sigh*

I miss my pantsless WFH days...

( ._.)

Counterpoint: nobody misses your pantsless WFW days.


I maintain that it was a delightful interpretation of "Casual Fridays"!
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
farking NPR. They always assume that every person is unbelievably confused by anything "Military."

farking idiots.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Decidedly NSFW.

Shaggy - Go F**k Yourself (GFY) [Official Video]
Youtube xKl71SMVjxY
 
