 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Dateline: Beijing. China to send $1.57 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. I repeat $1.57 million   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
70
    More: Fail, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Russia, Prime Minister of Russia, beginning of the Russian invasion, Kiev, Belarus, Ukrainian refugees  
•       •       •

1342 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Mar 2022 at 1:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, that's the amount of this shipment.

/Though the one before this was only about half that amount.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what are they getting in return?

Nothing

I'm actually surprised they sent even that much considering how transactional the CCP is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they call their citizens "dollars" now and are sending an army.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sending some of their old rancid MREs that will give them food poisoning?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: And what are they getting in return?

Nothing

I'm actually surprised they sent even that much considering how transactional the CCP is.


PR is what they get since Russia has been asking them for military aid.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Through what port?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how much they're paying Vlad resources, granted at a cut rate, weekly that's chump change. The only reason they're doing it, of course, is to publicly say they supported Ukraine when Vlad loses.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Vlad,
Knock it the f*ck off and go home.
Sincerely,
China.

PS - we sent Ukraine a small shipment of supplies. The size and content of our next shipment depends on how you answer this message.
Toodles!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, shut up.  They could have sent more, sure.

They could also have sent nothing.

Lemme guess: you're the kind of person who, gifted $30k by a friend who hit the lottery to the tune of 100s of millions, would respond, "That's it?"
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, China.  That's real helpful.  You gonna change your Twitter profile pic next?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Noooo! I don't believe it.
 
Pangit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering China and Russia announced a partnership to combat the Wests' influence globally, I'm surprised anything was sent at all.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is similar to a megacorp giving political donations to both parties in the US.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Fortnite raised $36M for Ukraine.

Good job, China! You're now up to 4.6% of a video game.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
For the people who get the supplies, it is more than they had before. It's also a little "FU" to Vlad, eh?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BPA lined cans, melamine-fortified baby food, and traditional herbal medicine for shrapnel wounds.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: This is similar to a megacorp giving political donations to both parties in the US.


I'll not be impressed until they change their facebook profile pic to a Ukrainian flag.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tragic twist: It's an wish.com gift cards
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Dear Vlad,
Knock it the f*ck off and go home.
Sincerely,
China.

PS - we sent Ukraine a small shipment of supplies. The size and content of our next shipment depends on how you answer this message.
Toodles!


The Arkell v. Pressdram approach?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
According to TFA, that aid is worth $10 million RMB - which would be a lot for Ukraine to come up with.

So I guess it's better than nothing? Or are we still doing that something is worth than nothing bit?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

toraque: Meanwhile, Fortnite raised $36M for Ukraine.

Good job, China! You're now up to 4.6% of a video game.


Well damn, my opinion of Epic just raised considerably.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ukraine's just gonna want another $1.57m 30 minutes later.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

groppet: They sending some of their old rancid MREs that will give them food poisoning?


I would expect that from the Red Dawn crowd but i would see bootleg software and user manuals translated from Chinese into English. And maybe a few new invasive species.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The fact that they're sending -any- means they're making a clear statement that they don't support Russia's bullshiat here - that they might be fine with them invading Ukraine while they stand there drooling over Taiwan, but not the way they're doing it.

It can also be reasonably implied that that the answer to Putin's request for military hardware from China is well, this. And that's a very good sign.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The world is a much better place when China is obsessed with manufacturing and trade while being disinterested in other nations' wars than the world would be if that was reversed
 
Smidge204
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: And what are they getting in return?

Nothing



They get:

- Political goodwill. This is humanitarian aid, and with basically the rest of the industrialized world pitching in humanitarian aide to Ukraine, this is at least a recognition of the situation and is taking a position on the matter.

- A thorn in Russia's side. Russia and China are not friends. Even if they cooperated in the past, Russia is China's competitor and the long game is anything that hurts Russia (like, say, helping to prolong a resource-draining and politically damaging conflict?) is good for China.

=Smidge=
 
TWX
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Dear Vlad,
Knock it the f*ck off and go home.
Sincerely,
China.

PS - we sent Ukraine a small shipment of supplies. The size and content of our next shipment depends on how you answer this message.
Toodles!


Hard to say.  Possibly, but it could also be for international consumption, particularly among Chinese client-states in Africa and elsewhere.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's going to be full of Russians don't except it!
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To be fair, that's almost 170 Million Rubles.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No that China has sent some couch change to Ukraine, I expect they will send the "real aid" soon.

"real aid" = Liberating Siberia. Mongolia too if they think they can avoid heat for it.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The picture in the article shows boxes labeled "Cotton Quilt" in English, which I assume means gauze. So they're sending 1.5 million in medical supplies. Thats better than sending them 1.5 million in food because the Ukrainians who receive that aid would just be hungry again 15 minutes later....
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians will want another delivery an hour later.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's about as much melamine- and lead-contaminated food as one nation should ordinarily consume.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that's almost 10M Chinese Yuan.  Does that make it sound better?

/not really
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
they shook the couch cushions?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin told Xi how easy this was going to be and Xi wanted to see Russia run a simulation of his takeover of Taiwan.  Now Xi has a hundred questions in his head such as...

1.  Putin's intelligence told him this would be easy.  Is my intelligence good too?
2.  Putin's military chiefs told him they were ready.  Is my military as good as I'm told?
3.  The West didn't just accept this.  How bad would it be for me if I did this?

Both of these men sought and seek to build larger empires that would be taught to their schoolchildren for generations.  It appears that this is not going to plan thus far.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hope they don't fly Boeing jets to get it there...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did anybody make a joke about how Chinese food makes you hungry again shortly after eating it yet?
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Saving their money for that Big Taiwan Invasion.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Also, shut up.  They could have sent more, sure.

They could also have sent nothing.

Lemme guess: you're the kind of person who, gifted $30k by a friend who hit the lottery to the tune of 100s of millions, would respond, "That's it?"


30 k from a friend is something substantial.

This is more "some leftovers we had in the fridge."

Add "cynical ploy to obviously propagate some decent press" and "calculated to the exact penny so as to maximize publicity, but minimize costs" and yeah, the original assessment of "cheap @#$@#s" still stands, IMHO.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Also, shut up.  They could have sent more, sure.

They could also have sent nothing.

Lemme guess: you're the kind of person who, gifted $30k by a friend who hit the lottery to the tune of 100s of millions, would respond, "That's it?"


No snark, no BS, I was ready to up and flame like everyone else on the paltry sum before I read this comment.  I can' t argue with this at all, and consider my mind changed.
 
berylman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For an economic behemoth like China $1.57M is nothing less than the slightest gesture of humanitarian goodwill. It's damn insulting really
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not zero, and the symbolic value here is non trivial.

Very typical China to make an action that has a low cost but good potential benefits. To the Russians they can say "it was  pittance" to the west they can say "we helped" , to their people they can say "we are humanitarians" but also "we aren't wasting a lot of money on the west's problems".

Crafty bastards, the Chinese government.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lot of people are missing the point here. The fact that China is giving any aid to Ukraine is good news. My guess is that this is a good faith shipment after the Xi/Biden meeting, I would imagine that relationship is just starting.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, Russia was asking China for MREs and China's response was to send aid to the Ukraine instead.

So, as "small" as it might be it is the second aid package they sent and it has to be seen as a big "fark you" by Putin.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: A lot of people are missing the point here. The fact that China is giving any aid to Ukraine is good news. My guess is that this is a good faith shipment after the Xi/Biden meeting, I would imagine that relationship is just starting.


you don't usually send humanitarian aid, and then join the war from the other side.

For people saying this is ONLY a political move- that's certainly possible, but people who live in China are human too, and bombing schools, hospitals and shelters.. most people think that's going too far. China may not feel like it can politically do much, but ACKNOWLEDING that there's a humanitarian need is HUGE.
 
Abox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Did anybody make a joke about how Chinese food makes you hungry again shortly after eating it yet?


Yeah but we're gonna want another joke in an hour
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.