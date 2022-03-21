 Skip to content
On this day in 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. took a little walk in Alabama with some friends
6
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And every white Boomer who has ever said "I'm not racist but..." will tell you they were there with him that day.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
(paints his footsteps in pure gold)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They were blocking traffic!  The greatest inconvenience ever visited upon America!
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ghastly: And every white Boomer who has ever said "I'm not racist but..." will tell you they were there with him that day.


Old white boomer says...I don't really know wtf this means
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They were blocking traffic!  The greatest inconvenience ever visited upon America!


And some folks say it's the greatest thing ever visited upon America. There's really no gray area...it's simply black and white.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
