(Grist)   Water crisis with Lake Powell about to become an energon crisis. Autobots, roll out
    Followup, Colorado River, Glen Canyon Dam, Renewable energy, Hydroelectricity, hydroelectric power plant, Dam, Lake Powell, Hoover Dam  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad you can't use solar
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we need to roll coal!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our shortsightedness makes me numb
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: Dig up every single golf course constructed IN THE FARKING DESERT and re-purpose the land for something useful.

There is no step 2.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State governments need to start enforcing water rights, and they can start with companies like Nestle.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar


It's not fair to the photons.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never/ever going live in the western states again.
fire and/or critical drought is inevitable.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: This is why we need to roll coal!


I don't think you know what that means
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar

It's not fair to the photons.


What are they complaining about? If they're lucky, they'll get turned into pornography!
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, now, I've been infromed that the free market will swing in and fix this when it has to.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad you're not located in an area that's sunny, like, 99% of the time. So sad.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lake has been dropping steadily for a couple decades (or more) from what I have heard.  There is a big push to actually tear down the (soon to be useless) dam and restore the natural flow to the river through the Grand Canyon.  It would also open back up the beautiful canyon currently mostly filled with water.

I am actually in support of that idea.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the western U.S. wasn't a desert 100 years ago...
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar


Causes warming being all the sunlight
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar


In Colorado

These people/politicians make me sick.
 
jerrypwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the desert is in a drought? Hmmmmmmmm
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Destructor: vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar

It's not fair to the photons.

What are they complaining about? If they're lucky, they'll get turned into pornography!


Yeah, and I guess it's fattening somehow.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Weatherkiss: This is why we need to roll coal!

I don't think you know what that means


For all intensive porpoises, I know exactly what it means, thank you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
water levels fell to their lowest threshold ever, since the lake was created by the damming of the Colorado in 1963.

Rev Lovejoy:  I dam thee.  I dam thee to Hell!
Lake mead:  But I'm already in Arizona
RL:  I got nottin.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: That lake has been dropping steadily for a couple decades (or more) from what I have heard.  There is a big push to actually tear down the (soon to be useless) dam and restore the natural flow to the river through the Grand Canyon.  It would also open back up the beautiful canyon currently mostly filled with water.

I am actually in support of that idea.


Here's what sucks: that canyon is gonna be pretty nasty when they do that, and sadly the size of the dam makes the *best* option (a full-scale dam breech and flood release) impossible, both because it's too big but also the amount of water released downstream would be insane.

A small dam, sometimes a proper breach means the lake beginning to flow through the breach actually *digs* a nice river channel into the muck below and can wash much tonnage away (beneficial if there's any downstream flood plains for farms). There was a dam in Oregon where they did that, and after the breach and subsequent winter rains (and upstream snowmelts) it pretty much cleaned out the mess.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just deserts/desserts as foretold in California. Nature always wins in the end.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klymut Chaanje isn't real cuz of earth cycles and stuff.  Lets go brandon.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Step 1: Dig up every single golf course constructed IN THE FARKING DESERT and re-purpose the land for something useful.

There is no step 2.


Add in eliminating most flood farming in California and all those idiotic fountains in front of casinos in the desert.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, this is what I thought energy looked like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar

In Colorado

These people/politicians make me sick.


In California there have been many lawsuits filed against solar farms due to their environmental impacts.

There is just no pleasing some people.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Abert in southern Oregon dried last year.

Dry only 20 years after a private landowner, with help from the government, dammed a river to it.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just pump all that meltwater from Antarctica to Lake Powell?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 575x383]
Just deserts/desserts as foretold in California. Nature always wins in the end.


Buy up the properties while you can.

Lithium beneath the Salton Sea
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one reason we bought lots of acreage on a Great Lake in an area with a good well water table. You couldn't pay me to live in a desert. I can dress in layers all winter to stay warm. You can only strip down so far to cool off in the summer.

That and water is going to be crazy stupid expensive if morons keep wasting it... and I have little doubt that will be the case. Even if it's not, the wife and I still have awesome lake front property.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Add in eliminating most flood farming in California and all those idiotic fountains in front of casinos in the desert.


Flood farming and casinos in the desert have something in common: neither uses Colorado River water.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned solar yet? I was going to day solar. SOLAR. Because it's a desert. Get it? There's a lot of sun. For solar.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: puffy999: vudukungfu: Too bad you can't use solar

In Colorado

These people/politicians make me sick.

In California there have been many lawsuits filed against solar farms due to their environmental impacts.

There is just no pleasing some people.


TBF many of those sound like the people near me (fishermen who don't want a tidal energy farm built offshore), they're only interested in what makes them money personally, not how something may positively affect everyone. They don't care about the wildlife. The heat island effect, ehh I'm curious to hear about it, buuut as it pertains to gliding it would be a boon for that industry *if* the solar panels do create a heat island.

The tribes have a point, I will say that. And if they've been ignored the federal government *WILL* step in.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: This is one reason we bought lots of acreage on a Great Lake in an area with a good well water table. You couldn't pay me to live in a desert. I can dress in layers all winter to stay warm. You can only strip down so far to cool off in the summer.

That and water is going to be crazy stupid expensive if morons keep wasting it... and I have little doubt that will be the case. Even if it's not, the wife and I still have awesome lake front property.


*aims giant straw at the Great Lakes*
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: inglixthemad: Add in eliminating most flood farming in California and all those idiotic fountains in front of casinos in the desert.

Flood farming and casinos in the desert have something in common: neither uses Colorado River water.


They all use water that could be put to better use, and even though they were Tier 0 per the last agreement: Lake Mead is fed by the Colorado River which does feed water to Vegas...

Also the Colorado river feeds a large portion of California's farms, so even if absolutely none of it goes directly to flood farm, by feeding all the other farms they are indirectly feeding flood farming in California because California is absolutely brutal to homeowner water usage in comparison to farm usage.

I feel like you committed a double sin of omission here mate.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

puffy999: inglixthemad: This is one reason we bought lots of acreage on a Great Lake in an area with a good well water table. You couldn't pay me to live in a desert. I can dress in layers all winter to stay warm. You can only strip down so far to cool off in the summer.

That and water is going to be crazy stupid expensive if morons keep wasting it... and I have little doubt that will be the case. Even if it's not, the wife and I still have awesome lake front property.

*aims giant straw at the Great Lakes*


That gets... more complex. You have international concerns which means, quite often, nothing gets done. That's a good thing sometimes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: puffy999: inglixthemad: This is one reason we bought lots of acreage on a Great Lake in an area with a good well water table. You couldn't pay me to live in a desert. I can dress in layers all winter to stay warm. You can only strip down so far to cool off in the summer.

That and water is going to be crazy stupid expensive if morons keep wasting it... and I have little doubt that will be the case. Even if it's not, the wife and I still have awesome lake front property.

*aims giant straw at the Great Lakes*

That gets... more complex. You have international concerns which means, quite often, nothing gets done. That's a good thing sometimes.


Nestle is on the case.

*cries*

/fark Nestle
 
Uzzah
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is those people's problem. Arizona people have f*cked around for far too long already.  Commence the finding out.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Step 1: Dig up every single golf course constructed IN THE FARKING DESERT and re-purpose the land for something useful.

There is no step 2.


Yeah!  Like agriculture!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No republican water refugees, no room for ya. You understand.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Betting the author didn't think he was writing a documentary...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The article mentions neither solar nor wind power. It's as if they've tried nothing, and are all out of ideas.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

puffy999: inglixthemad: puffy999: inglixthemad: This is one reason we bought lots of acreage on a Great Lake in an area with a good well water table. You couldn't pay me to live in a desert. I can dress in layers all winter to stay warm. You can only strip down so far to cool off in the summer.

That and water is going to be crazy stupid expensive if morons keep wasting it... and I have little doubt that will be the case. Even if it's not, the wife and I still have awesome lake front property.

*aims giant straw at the Great Lakes*

That gets... more complex. You have international concerns which means, quite often, nothing gets done. That's a good thing sometimes.

Nestle is on the case.

*cries*

/fark Nestle


Not anymore now it is: One Rock Capital Partners LLC and Metropoulos & Co. whom have been scampering to cover any possible legal attack. That's why Nestle bailed, they were getting sick of the ongoing legal bills.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I can dress in layers all winter to stay warm. You can only strip down so far to cool off in the summer.


insulation works both ways
around 104 or 106 I start putting on loose layers
white isn't really all that good, just if there's no shade or wind
dark colors, black is actually better for in and out of shade
and for a steady wind a 6 or 7 miles an hour or greater
darker color clothing works better
White is actually a better winter color
it's the slowest to lose heat and it reflects your body heat back at you
 
davypi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Step 1: Dig up every single golf course constructed IN THE FARKING DESERT and re-purpose the land for something useful.



Are you saying that they need to quit playing a round?
 
vegasj
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Scary, Lake Powell feeds Lake Mead in NV.   Tell Cali to stop taking so much
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Convection actually has some pretty amazing properties
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And the night is always Pleasant
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
talking desert heat of course
humidity sucks and it's a whole different thing
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: . That's why Nestle bailed, they were getting sick of the ongoing legal bills


Oh, you guys got lucky.

They (and many tech companies in a different way) are trying to drink up Oregon's milkshake.
 
