 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Hero ABC Australia goes head first into Ukraine and produces one of the finest hours of journalism you're likely to see. No snark, this is must watch TV. Tag is for the Ukrainian people   (youtube.com) divider line
31
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1493 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Mar 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Russians are fools if they think they will keep Ukraine. They will pine for the easy days of Afghanistan.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay I'll bookmark it for later.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.


Our local Kremlin bootlickers will be here shortly to Russiasplain why this is actually just unverified propaganda and how really Ukraine is lost and just delaying the inevitable and they must negotiate with Putin now,etc. etc.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Afghanistan broke USSR and Ukraine will break Russia.
 
MFK
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: The Russians are fools if they think they will keep Ukraine. They will pine for the easy days of Afghanistan.


it doesn't sound like they want to keep it. I think they want it off the map.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Winterlight: Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.

Our local Kremlin bootlickers will be here shortly to Russiasplain why this is actually just unverified propaganda and how really Ukraine is lost and just delaying the inevitable and they must negotiate with Putin now,etc. etc.


Or how the Ukrainian government was overthrown in a coup, and uses neo-Nazi militias to keep people under-heel. That Russia is really the good guy in this war, trying to free the Ukrainian people.

No, seriously. A long-time Farker that I hadn't pegged as a Russian asset did exactly that in an earlier thread. They were also among the "Putin won't invade." "No war! Ukraine needs to surrender!" chorus a few weeks ago. Apparently RT still has people working in certain southwestern states.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Winterlight: Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.

Our local Kremlin bootlickers will be here shortly to Russiasplain why this is actually just unverified propaganda and how really Ukraine is lost and just delaying the inevitable and they must negotiate with Putin now,etc. etc.


They haven't been around all that much. Pity, that.

This video is vitaI. I fear greatly for Kyiv.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MFK: edmo: The Russians are fools if they think they will keep Ukraine. They will pine for the easy days of Afghanistan.

it doesn't sound like they want to keep it. I think they want it off the map.


From what I've read, Ukraine has quite a lot of untapped oil and gas resources.  This is a threat to Russia's primary exports.  So taking over or making it impossible to exploit those resources is quite possibly part of the plan.  Wiping out Ukraine completely serves that purpose.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
4 Corners is a great series of documentaries, generally.
 
Bungles
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sarah Ferguson is an excellent journalist, I'd strongly recommend seeking out her other work - Hitting Home (on domestic violence in Australia) is superb, and well worth seeking out.


This episode is excellent for you "concerned but not really been playing close attention recently" friend (which can be anyone who has been particularly busy over the last month). It covers the important touch points clearly and sympathetically.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For anyone looking to get more insight on Putin and his history, Mark Felton did a short but good bio on him and his rise through the KGB.

Vladimir Putin - KGB Agent
Youtube e2_EFJLWA6o
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Kit Fister: Winterlight: Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.

Our local Kremlin bootlickers will be here shortly to Russiasplain why this is actually just unverified propaganda and how really Ukraine is lost and just delaying the inevitable and they must negotiate with Putin now,etc. etc.

They haven't been around all that much. Pity, that.

This video is vitaI. I fear greatly for Kyiv.


All the more reason we need to do damn near everything in our power to back them up.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MFK: edmo: The Russians are fools if they think they will keep Ukraine. They will pine for the easy days of Afghanistan.

it doesn't sound like they want to keep it. I think they want it off the map.


They want to keep the land. The people, not so much.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How devastating.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From 7:14 you can understand why the Ukranians are fighting so hard, and why the trolls demanding Ukraine surrender *for the civilians* are kremlin mouthpieces and should be shunned for the garbage that they are. Ukraine knows exactly what will come if they surrender, and the current humanitarian/war crime/ genocide crises there will be absolutely dwarfed with what comes after a surrender.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow that was an incredible watch, subby.  Thanks for posting and great job getting the tag right.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think we should risk WWIII......
 
COMALite J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The GOP decades ago gave up on being the Party of Lincoln. Now, having aligned with the KGBer who called what happened in 1991 "the worst tragedy in history," they can no longer even claim to be the Party of Reagan.

Kit Fister: MFK: edmo: The Russians are fools if they think they will keep Ukraine. They will pine for the easy days of Afghanistan.

it doesn't sound like they want to keep it. I think they want it off the map.

They want to keep the land. The people, not so much.

.

OgreMagi: From what I've read, Ukraine has quite a lot of untapped oil and gas resources. This is a threat to Russia's primary exports. So taking over or making it impossible to exploit those resources is quite possibly part of the plan. Wiping out Ukraine completely serves that purpose.

Putin wants Kyiv because it's the traditional birthplace of the Russian Orthodox Church. This is, for him, what Constantinople and Jerusalem were for the Crusaders
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Okay I'll bookmark it for later.


Same here, seriously -- thanks subby.

As this crap keeps on I'm always encouraging friends to tune around to different news sources that are still legit: BBC, ABC Australia, France24, Al-Jazeera, DW, Euronews, Kyiv Independent. If people know more languages all the better, but keeping a broad outlook it going to be helpful instead of just repeating rumors on Twitter/TikTok/FB and speculation on YouTube.

CNN even seems a little better these days.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

COMALite J: Putin wants Kyiv because it's the traditional birthplace of the Russian Orthodox Church. This is, for him, what Constantinople and Jerusalem were for the Crusaders


Oh, I think Putin just wants the resources and access to the Black Sea because Russia has little else on this end of the continent going for it.

I don't think Putin gives a single flying fark about the Russian Orthodox Church.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Kit Fister: Winterlight: Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.

Our local Kremlin bootlickers will be here shortly to Russiasplain why this is actually just unverified propaganda and how really Ukraine is lost and just delaying the inevitable and they must negotiate with Putin now,etc. etc.

Or how the Ukrainian government was overthrown in a coup, and uses neo-Nazi militias to keep people under-heel. That Russia is really the good guy in this war, trying to free the Ukrainian people.

No, seriously. A long-time Farker that I hadn't pegged as a Russian asset did exactly that in an earlier thread. They were also among the "Putin won't invade." "No war! Ukraine needs to surrender!" chorus a few weeks ago. Apparently RT still has people working in certain southwestern states.


The government was overthrown.  There's no arguing that, it happened.  "Revolution of Dignity."

/Overthrown by the good guys but overthrown nonetheless.
 
MrWhipee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sadly, this will change few minds about what's going on there. I tried to get a friend to watch this earlier today. He is a former close friend who has become more of acquaintance since the 2016 election. He's become just a contrarian to anything anyone he deems as "the left" has to say about any single issue. We made it just a minute or two before he saw the girl at the maternity hospital and started yelling about fake news, crisis actors, etc etc.. Turned it off, ended our hanging out early, and wondered why I'm even still an acquaintance.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Kuroshin: Kit Fister: Winterlight: Absolutely riveting. The unity and bravery of the Ukrainian people is a testament to freedom.

Our local Kremlin bootlickers will be here shortly to Russiasplain why this is actually just unverified propaganda and how really Ukraine is lost and just delaying the inevitable and they must negotiate with Putin now,etc. etc.

Or how the Ukrainian government was overthrown in a coup, and uses neo-Nazi militias to keep people under-heel. That Russia is really the good guy in this war, trying to free the Ukrainian people.

No, seriously. A long-time Farker that I hadn't pegged as a Russian asset did exactly that in an earlier thread. They were also among the "Putin won't invade." "No war! Ukraine needs to surrender!" chorus a few weeks ago. Apparently RT still has people working in certain southwestern states.

The government was overthrown.  There's no arguing that, it happened.  "Revolution of Dignity."

/Overthrown by the good guys but overthrown nonetheless.


One man's "overthrown" is another man's "liberated".

/Viva La Revolucion!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MrWhipee: Sadly, this will change few minds about what's going on there. I tried to get a friend to watch this earlier today. He is a former close friend who has become more of acquaintance since the 2016 election. He's become just a contrarian to anything anyone he deems as "the left" has to say about any single issue. We made it just a minute or two before he saw the girl at the maternity hospital and started yelling about fake news, crisis actors, etc etc.. Turned it off, ended our hanging out early, and wondered why I'm even still an acquaintance.


Brain shrinkage, tissue damage, cognitive disruption. What COVID can do to patients' brains. - nj.com

How COVID makes you into a republican.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Please give support to the Ukraine.


https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


You might be young and don't have the first-person understanding of the Soviet mindset.

THEY WILL NOT STOP UNLESS THEY ARE MET BY OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE WORLD.
 
Bungles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: COMALite J: Putin wants Kyiv because it's the traditional birthplace of the Russian Orthodox Church. This is, for him, what Constantinople and Jerusalem were for the Crusaders

Oh, I think Putin just wants the resources and access to the Black Sea because Russia has little else on this end of the continent going for it.

I don't think Putin gives a single flying fark about the Russian Orthodox Church.



I agree. The Church is often in lockstep, so it could be seen as a useful payback to allies, but I've never read anything that suggests Putin is religious in any way whatsoever. If the Orthodox Church has played in his decisions at all, I'd think it was purely as strategic asset.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The resolve of the Ukrainian people, both military and civilian, is astonishing. Once a people have a taste of freedom, they will do whatever they can to keep it.
 
LL316
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bungles: Kit Fister: COMALite J: Putin wants Kyiv because it's the traditional birthplace of the Russian Orthodox Church. This is, for him, what Constantinople and Jerusalem were for the Crusaders

Oh, I think Putin just wants the resources and access to the Black Sea because Russia has little else on this end of the continent going for it.

I don't think Putin gives a single flying fark about the Russian Orthodox Church.


I agree. The Church is often in lockstep, so it could be seen as a useful payback to allies, but I've never read anything that suggests Putin is religious in any way whatsoever. If the Orthodox Church has played in his decisions at all, I'd think it was purely as strategic asset.


Sounds similar to an ex president of ours...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: The resolve of the Ukrainian people, both military and civilian, is astonishing. Once a people have a taste of freedom, they will do whatever they can to keep it.


And damn well should be supported/never be forced to go back
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bungles: Kit Fister: COMALite J: Putin wants Kyiv because it's the traditional birthplace of the Russian Orthodox Church. This is, for him, what Constantinople and Jerusalem were for the Crusaders

Oh, I think Putin just wants the resources and access to the Black Sea because Russia has little else on this end of the continent going for it.

I don't think Putin gives a single flying fark about the Russian Orthodox Church.


I agree. The Church is often in lockstep, so it could be seen as a useful payback to allies, but I've never read anything that suggests Putin is religious in any way whatsoever. If the Orthodox Church has played in his decisions at all, I'd think it was purely as strategic asset.


He's as religious as Trump.  In other words, the church can be used to gain support.  Nothing more.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.