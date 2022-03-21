 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Well, this stinks. Or doesn't. I CAN'T TELL   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1180 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Tell me you had Covid without telling me you had Covid.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Given a choice between smelling a Yankee candle and a thorough COVID PCR test, I'll take the thorough COVID PCR test.  Just as accurate, but the pain is more fleeting.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What happened?  Didn't their factory get tornadoed?

Fenwick!  Find us a supplier for our candles!  Now!
"This Chinese factory makes candles.   I'll put in an order."
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can still smell my armpits. Not sure if that's good news or bad.
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder why they can't sme-COUGH COUGH COUGH COUGH COUGH COUGH
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My dog has no nose.
How does he smell?
Terrible

/don't laugh yourself to death over a Yankee Candel
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is anyone geolocating the reviews and mapping them?

Or maps of sewage tracking?

I'd love to get some maps of where to avoid stopping for gas as I might have to travel up the east coast near Easter.

/avoiding family for Easter, though
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lol

/ covid?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What happened?  Didn't their factory get tornadoed?

Fenwick!  Find us a supplier for our candles!  Now!
"This Chinese factory makes candles.   I'll put in an order."


Since you apparently missed the prior threads, apparently some tweeterer found what may be a correlation between rising Covid cases and people complaining they can't smell their yankee candles.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: lol

/ covid?


Yep
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
drewtoothpaste is the only reason I have a Twitter account.

If anyone knows of a better place to visit IF U WANT AN ASS KICKIN, I'd like to hear it.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh. It could be worse. It could be a candle sold by . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This thread stinks.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: ArcadianRefugee: lol

/ covid?

Yep


Or a poorly QC'd batch. Jesus, people are sure over-complicating this.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What happened?  Didn't their factory get tornadoed?

Fenwick!  Find us a supplier for our candles!  Now!
"This Chinese factory makes candles.   I'll put in an order."


Usually, a fresh wave of bad reviews for Yankee Candles claiming they don't smell like anything is a leading indicator for a new wave of COVID infections.  One of the most common symptoms of COVID is a loss of smell and taste senses.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I once had a chance to visit a Yankee Candle outlet.

Soon as you walked in, you lost your sense of smell.

very over powering.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had COVID over New Year's 2021. I wasn't eligible for the vaccine at the time. My sense of smell is still wonky. The hand soap in the bathroom at work smells like Black and Milds. My dog's breath smells like burnt bread. I can't really smell garlic anymore. Onions are fine, but garlic smells just don't exist. I'm terrified of raw chicken because I can't tell if it's gone bad by smell anymore.
 
eagles95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dog farted last night and I could smell it so I assume I'm good for now.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: [i.imgur.com image 320x589] [View Full Size image _x_]


I always thought your name was "liberalnose" and thought this was going to be a great user name checks out opportunity.

Alas...
 
wgb423
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know of someone who lost smell permanently (cause Rona) and had to do smell therapy for 1 year.    Little jars, different smells, take a wiff, read label, repeat.

They say if you can't get it back in 2 years - it never comes back.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Someone else who wished they lost their sense of smell.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: libranoelrose: [i.imgur.com image 320x589] [View Full Size image _x_]

I always thought your name was "liberalnose" and thought this was going to be a great user name checks out opportunity.

Alas...


I think my favorite misreading of my name was linear boleros
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This was briefly funny the first time around.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.