 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Florida woman hides in woods from deputies, is later found with crack pipe that could be used to smoke drugs   (clickorlando.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Police, Sheriff, Coroner, Constable, 42-year-old LaToya Nichole Ashe, Bailiff, Reeve, English-language films  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 2:35 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see kiosks selling pipes like that at the mall, to smoke vapor and other bullshiat. Why should people get arrested for possessing "paraphernalia"? They don't always know it's for crack.

/obviously it's for crack but just sayin'
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: I see kiosks selling pipes like that at the mall, to smoke vapor and other bullshiat. Why should people get arrested for possessing "paraphernalia"? They don't always know it's for crack.

/obviously it's for crack but just sayin'


As far as the smuggling charge, she wouldn't have smuggled anything into jail if the deputies hadn't forced her in there.
;-{)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: Why should people get arrested for possessing "paraphernalia"?


It depends on how much residue of the drug(s) is still in the pipe.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe she was gonna fill it with candy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pop quiz: Throw pipe in woods, or stuff it up my hoo-ha?

BZZZT! Wrong answer!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why doesn't anyone ever hide a crack pipe in their crack?  Too obvious?
 
berylman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The department said deputies responded to multiple calls of a reckless driver in a Circle K

I can only presume strange things were afoot. Call detectives Bill&Ted to solve this conundrum
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Mugato: I see kiosks selling pipes like that at the mall, to smoke vapor and other bullshiat. Why should people get arrested for possessing "paraphernalia"? They don't always know it's for crack.

/obviously it's for crack but just sayin'

As far as the smuggling charge, she wouldn't have smuggled anything into jail if the deputies hadn't forced her in there.
;-{)


I am an old man. But have I'm pretty sure I have tried crack, or whatever it was called 40 years ago, I think it was called maybe 'basing' at the time. Those days are over now, but glad to see that the deputy did not bother her in the privacy of her bedroom.

Hmm... I did not know Det. Friday  came out of retirement.


                                                      
Fark user imageView Full Size

In a bodega my dumb ass never picked up on the plastic rose in the glass container next to the Brillo behind the counter. And to this day I have no idea why or how sox were used. Maybe they like warm feet and roses?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.