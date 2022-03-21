 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Ukraine officials say Russians bombed school, probably got straight F's in all subjects   (aol.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russian military, RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR, Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Russian forces, Ukrainians  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 11:20 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was a school ... FOR NAZIS."  -Putin (probably).

Could someone please "oopsie" an ICBM on the Kremlin, please?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Miss Wormwood, there's a hypersonic missile stuck in my desk!
"Go to the principal's office, Calvin"
(to Hobbes) My luck, the principal's office was right outside the blast zone.
Hobbes:  Does that explain why you're not feeding me?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: "It was a school ... FOR NAZIS."  -Putin (probably).

Could someone please "oopsie" an ICBM on the Kremlin, please?


These guys could 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
D-minus, Peppermint Putin!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At this point Russia will never again be an earnest or welcome participant in the world's society.


Time for ordinary Russians affect change, or to suffer the permanent consequences of their leaders.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we hurry up and get the shooty-shooty-bombs-away part over with, move on to discussions of how to pay for a rebuild of Ukraine, have a temporary financial squeeze while people adjust to that pain and then a mini-economic boom from producing all of the goods that will be manufactured to fulfill that need?
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Can we hurry up and get the shooty-shooty-bombs-away part over with, move on to discussions of how to pay for a rebuild of Ukraine, have a temporary financial squeeze while people adjust to that pain and then a mini-economic boom from producing all of the goods that will be manufactured to fulfill that need?


I'm sorry fighting for a country's freedom is getting in the way of your ability to profit off a rebuild.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Creoena: fragMasterFlash: Can we hurry up and get the shooty-shooty-bombs-away part over with, move on to discussions of how to pay for a rebuild of Ukraine, have a temporary financial squeeze while people adjust to that pain and then a mini-economic boom from producing all of the goods that will be manufactured to fulfill that need?

I'm sorry fighting for a country's freedom is getting in the way of your ability to profit off a rebuild.


You kidding? Rule of Acquisition 34. Oh, and Rule of Acquisition 35.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Creoena: fragMasterFlash: Can we hurry up and get the shooty-shooty-bombs-away part over with, move on to discussions of how to pay for a rebuild of Ukraine, have a temporary financial squeeze while people adjust to that pain and then a mini-economic boom from producing all of the goods that will be manufactured to fulfill that need?

I'm sorry fighting for a country's freedom is getting in the way of your ability to profit off a rebuild.


Found the Raytheon investor.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll bet the conservatives are now even more jealous... they've been trying to murder public schools now for decades.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Those kids couldn't get anything right.  They were writing their R's and N's backwards, L's upside down, Pi symbols in sentences, it was a total mess.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
pedant hat/

Straight Fs is Fs in all subjects.

/pedant hat
 
Abox
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I'll bet the conservatives are now even more jealous... they've been trying to murder public schools now for decades.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble.

I bet most of them don't want to remain under the rubble.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: pedant hat/

Straight Fs is Fs in all subjects.

/pedant hat


Multiple marking periods during the year, for all classes.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Fart And Smunny: pedant hat/

Straight Fs is Fs in all subjects.

/pedant hat

Multiple marking periods during the year, for all classes.


Yes, but the term "Straight [X]s"  applies, specifically, to having that grade across all subjects.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pangit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: At this point Russia will never again be an earnest or welcome participant in the world's society.



Nah...we have the attention span of a gnat. This'll be forgotten by 2023 and onwards they'll go.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.