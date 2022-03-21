 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Common Courtesy Day, so let's take a moment to say truly pleasant things about Subby   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Courtesy flush performed.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not as fat as your Mom
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby does not smell as bad as his mom's butt.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge accepted subby

Subby's mom is very accommodating in bed and could suck the chrome off a trailer hitch.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has exactly the right number of noses
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbys mom shot the arrow that hit me in the knee, so F subby.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom has the whitest smile I've ever come across.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subby is a mammal!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby exhibits high expectations.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom was fantastic last night. I had to take off my watch.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has a mom.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: Subby exhibits high expectations.


Subby is impossible to underestimate.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how you just type anything in a headline, Subby.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was common curtsy day.

Well, I'm embarrassed. That explains why the people at Starbucks did look a bit confused.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully subbys not Putin.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the people I've (virtually) encountered on Fark over the past roughly 20 years or so, as of this moment Subby is one of them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Canuckian just keeps on Canuckiatin'*
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I envy the people who haven't met subby.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, this headline - wow - you did so much better than we all thought you would.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always Subby in Philadelphia.

/probably not doing this right
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starzman2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby seems normal. He typed out the headline proper, right?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has never farted in my general direction.
 
ocendot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby picks their nose and eats it, picks it out of their poop a couple of days later and eats it again. It's the circle of mucous.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard from a reliable source that Subby's penis is visible to the naked eye.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhh, bless your heart subby.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I'd like to know why we have a DAY for every single thing, because none of this is needed.  Why did this happen?  Do we have to dwell on this?  None of this has any meaning.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, subby! It was a long fight, but you are now allowed within 1,000 feet of a school!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a member of Homo sapiens.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I left you an upper-decker in your toilet.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Subby, I'd like to know why we have a DAY for every single thing, because none of this is needed.  Why did this happen?  Do we have to dwell on this?  None of this has any meaning.


You must be a blast at parties.
 
Slypork
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby spelled everything properly in the headline and even used the apostrophe correctly.

OK, I'm setting the bar so low that an ant couldn't limbo under it but I'm trying dammit!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby has never hurt a woman with his large penis.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: I heard from a reliable source that Subby's penis is visible to the naked eye.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This morning. I waved a someone through an intersection when I had right of way. I've done my part, Subby. Now fark off, you over-demanding, codependent toad.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanks, subby. Thanks a lot.
It was a million to one shot.
 
hagar129
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Tony, do me a favor, will you please? Would you do me a kindness?"

Tony? @46s or so
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes, we should all throw some kindness subby's  way. God knows he won't get it anywhere else.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby's intelligent ideas are always many leagues ahead of their running pace.
 
fat boy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For his 21st birthday, Subby's dad introduced him to Ram Ranch.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby is a sweet summer child.
 
Roxana
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice shoes, Subby.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The deserved roasting Subby is getting is making me smile today.

Also, can't we just have Common Courtesy Day every day? Please?

/I said please
 
zamboni
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The other person gets a reach around!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby you really are at the top of the bell curve.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
gr8 pardy, Wade
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When it comes to tracking down problems, you're the one who takes the work out of guesswork.
 
