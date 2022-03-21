 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   As global brands shun Russia over Ukraine aggression, Asian firms remain, offering Russian citizens the chance to buy competing products such as Sunbucks Coffee or the lead-lined hIpad for a mere six trillion rubles   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Russia, South Korea, World War II, Democracy, Japan, Ukraine, Asian brands, Al Jazeera  
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Vlad will get lead poisoning after all.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they're enjoying their malk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China's tech is nothing to sneeze at. Well, maybe don't sneeze on it.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Hope they're enjoying their malk.

[Fark user image image 624x416]


Hallo
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article mentions a bunch of Taiwanese brands who are dragging their heels over pulling out of Russia. You'd think they'd be a bit more geopolitically aware.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.


They're independently owned. There's not a lot corporate can do about it.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: The article mentions a bunch of Taiwanese brands who are dragging their heels over pulling out of Russia. You'd think they'd be a bit more geopolitically aware.


"I never thought it would happen to me!"
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Thoreny: Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.

They're independently owned. There's not a lot corporate can do about it.


They could stop accepting royalties and claim breach of contract, which would allow them to leave gracefully
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.


I'm not surprised.  When Subway found out their spokesperson was farking children, they kept their heads down in the sand, even after they knew the FBI was investigating.
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, one dude living in Russia running a YouTube channel (for now) noted that a big thing about McDonalds that many Russian's were missing was...food safety.

He was talking about how so many of the derp brigade over there were crowing about how it would be good for Russia, that McDonald's will be replaced with healthy and inexpensive Russian food. It won't, not just because product tastes are different, but because that already you can already get inexpensive Russian fast food...and it has a well earned reputation for intense gastric distress, because they don't have the food safety awareness and infrastructure. Sure, it may have better nutritional content, but it'll also give you E. Coli because everything was pulled out of a Babushka's garden straight to your table, and you have no idea what's been happening in that garden.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Destructor: Thoreny: Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.

They're independently owned. There's not a lot corporate can do about it.

They could stop accepting royalties and claim breach of contract, which would allow them to leave gracefully


I seriously doubt that's an option most Russian owners have at this point. Also, I don't think franchise contracts are constructed with wartime in mind. (Shhhh. Don't call it a war!)

Fun fact: it's pretty common that most insurance policies exclude civil commotion and war. Always check with your agent.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Perfectly "legal"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Agreed
 
Luse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.


Any brand that didn't GTFO as soon as they could is shunned by me. SubWay used to be my travel goto if I didn't know of a good local spot. fark them and their oversugared bread.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Destructor: Thoreny: Subway's still there, which shows everyone how much of a third-world rip off that Subway is.

They're independently owned. There's not a lot corporate can do about it.


I'm pretty sure corporate can pull their license. fark them. Not a dollar more from me. They can live off their russian business.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zbtop: So, one dude living in Russia running a YouTube channel (for now) noted that a big thing about McDonalds that many Russian's were missing was...food safety.

He was talking about how so many of the derp brigade over there were crowing about how it would be good for Russia, that McDonald's will be replaced with healthy and inexpensive Russian food. It won't, not just because product tastes are different, but because that already you can already get inexpensive Russian fast food...and it has a well earned reputation for intense gastric distress, because they don't have the food safety awareness and infrastructure. Sure, it may have better nutritional content, but it'll also give you E. Coli because everything was pulled out of a Babushka's garden straight to your table, and you have no idea what's been happening in that garden.


Better to eat healthy food and get the acute, occasional bout of gastric distress than eat the garbage McDonald's sells.  Most these people are already better adapted to it than a Westerner would be, unless they are eating McDonalds everyday.  Thats that fat fark that showed up that protested they shut down that was posted.  A real picture of health that guy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [s.yimg.com image 500x663]


That's awesome.  Reminds me of Obvious Plant, which is possibly the greatest thing on the internet: https://obviousplant.tumblr.com/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
