(Al Jazeera)   Fears of Ukraine wheat crop losses lead to shortage of instant noodles in Indonesia, although no direct link is found.
8
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the people of the world become hangry, this has the potential to turn into something much bigger and far worse. Perhaps the US and Canada can ramp up wheat production this year? It's a big, bulky, complicated problem when a huge chunk of global grain trade gets pulled out of the equation.
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It may be because Ukranian farmers are maruchaning off to war.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Move over pestilence and war there is a new horseman on the block!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Top.
Ramen.
 
goodncold
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Which is weird because I read something yesterday saying Ukraine had a few years of grain in storage and where hoping to have a 70% crop this year.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder how long Ukraine is going to put up with China's two-faced support of Russia and token gestures of humanitarian aid before cutting off direct to China agricultural exports. It's not like they'll be hurting for a market.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WHO?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Noodles, the toilet paper of 2022!
 
