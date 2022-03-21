 Skip to content
(BBC)   Can you turn into a cat? Or make banknotes appear out of thin air? Nigeria's version of James Randi will pay you $6,000   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can get drunk enough that I think I'm a cat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I could actually make banknotes appear out of thin air I can guarantee that I wouldn't need that person's $6,000.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing any significant difference in idiocy between that and any major religion
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Approves.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning, (Definitely wanted.)
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image 850x637]
Approves.


Oh you glorious bastard you...by mere seconds.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yep, sure can.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can make money disappear
 
Katwang
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: If I could actually make banknotes appear out of thin air I can guarantee that I wouldn't need that person's $6,000.


Came in to say this.  So, "this".
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My roommate in college could turn into a jack ass after eight Jager Meister's
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Can you turn into a cat?"
That's a big fat HARD NO!

Attempts were made on film but the failure left viewers with psychological/emotional scars that will never heal.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A Nigerian prince has all of my money.
 
