 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Police in Subby's home town blatantly lies: "Too much beer is never a good thing"   (kdvr.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Interstate 70, Interstate Highway System, eastbound lanes, full closure, Colorado, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Interstate 76, good thing  
•       •       •

400 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 2:20 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a beer truck that was improperly loaded

Some dumbass probably put all the light beer on one side.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: a beer truck that was improperly loaded

Some dumbass probably put all the light beer on one side.


shiat, I just laughed at a dad joke...
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Too much beer' is not a thing
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bearded clamorer: a beer truck that was improperly loaded

Some dumbass probably put all the light beer on one side.

shiat, I just laughed at a dad joke...


I'm so sorry. It's too late for you now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was once following a truck in an industrial area, when a huge pallet of beer fell off the back end in front of my car. Modelo Especial. The truck driver did not stop. I got out, and loaded it up in my backseat.  Many of the cans had burst, and there was the smell of cheap lukewarm beer everywhere.  Most of the cans were good, though. That was the month of FREE BEER.

/Thank you for coming to my CSB...
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Careful! You may lose your load.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitownmike: 'Too much beer' is not a thing


Fark user imageView Full Size


Begs to differ.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IrieTom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Talk about brewer's droop...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But for me it was only Tuesday.

/cheers!
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There is Twins Bar near Sheridan and I-76. Great dive bar for an older crowd. Or it was in 2007.

/yes, I've had a Bloody Mary there that kind of looked like that, but actually better.


https://www.yelp.com/biz_photos/twins-inn-tavern-arvada
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.