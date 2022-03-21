 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   They say a chef puts a little bit of themselves into every dish they make. The guy who runs the meat grinder, though, he probably shouldn't do the same   (ctpost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Connecticut, Surgery, English-language films, Physician, New Haven Fire Department Engine, Sunday, Yale New Haven Hospital, medical personnel  
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure they do.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commenting on the situation, doctors said "it's dicey. We're working to keep the situation from getting out of hand."

In unrelated news, Tony's Deli is running a special on Italian Sausage subs today and handing out free samples...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geepeekay.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the pickle slicer?!?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My butcher backed into his meat grinder and got a little behind in his orders.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that's a good cue for a new test for sociopaths..

If you don't wince and say "jesus.I hope they're okay" after reading that....
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Would've made a good SNL skit back in the day.

The chef keeps coming out to greet guests with a little bit more missing each time.

/ probably Akroyd
 
Slypork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Customer complained about the quality of the meat so the chef decided to give him the finger.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Got to watch out for those hand injuries.
Best of the Worst: Wheel of the Worst #23
Youtube Khcf1hWX1B4
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing that would never happen at Satriale's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: What about the pickle slicer?!?


No need to cause an incident, now...
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why did they need to remove it? Embrace the machinery. Become Edward Meatgrinderhands.
 
ryant123
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't get to know the condition of his hand FTA, but I guess the meat grinder is doing OK.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm gonna dip my BALLs in it
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't his boils.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Commenting on the situation, doctors said "it's dicey. We're working to keep the situation from getting out of hand."

In unrelated news, Tony's Deli is running a special on Italian Sausage subs today and handing out free samples...


Now with 50% more Italian
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soylent green anyone?

Have they fired the dumbfark yet?

I have worked with some dumb cooks over the years but this one is special. Do you know just how far you need to shove your hand before any damage can occur?
Farking far in.
Usually meat grinders are situated up high at the top of the machine so it's extremely difficult to slip and fall into it unless you are walking on the counter top it's not going to happen.
Usually!
I hand feed meat grinders all the time, I use the plunger/pusher thing only if it jams a bit and at the end of the grinding.
I thinking there was a jam and they partially disassembled the grinder without taking the precaution of unplugging the machine (always unplug to clean grinders, slicers and stick blenders) and tried to manually clear the lower grinding tube.
Would have gotten a decent tongue lashing if I saw that happening.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If he wanted to put a lil of himself into every dish there are ... uh... easier... erm... more pleasant ways to...er uhm
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

professionalenabler: [Link][frinkiac.com image 640x480]


"It will grow back, right?"
 
