(Guardian)   When is a window not a window? When it's ajar. Discussion to the right if Fark thinks stained glass windows from a cafe are windows or art   (theguardian.com) divider line
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
whynotboth.jpg
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: whynotboth.jpg


Came here to say this.  They're not mutually exclusive.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When is it Art?
Are there nekkid chicks on it?
It might still be art!  Chicks like to get nekkid for art.
Is there an art teacher who tells you to 'study the lines' and 'note the lighting?'
It might still be art.  There might be a inference of lighting and/or special delineations.
Is he touching your inner thigh while telling you this?
It might not be art.  You might want to switch to Econ or take the easy A
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you have to argue that what you enjoy is art do you truly enjoy it if you care what other people think 🤔
 
AnyName
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

serfdood: Harry Freakstorm: whynotboth.jpg

Came here to say this.  They're not mutually exclusive.


Headline says "from a cafe" and the ones in the article look like art to me.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Judging by the bands being used to reinforce them, they need to be moved to a restoration artist to be re-leaded.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, and if they belong to the cafe and not the building, prints and reproductions would be the intellectual property of the cafe.
 
