Really cool vintage phone found at thrift store
Original Tweet:
 
1980s?
 
BizarreMan: 1980s?


Apparently cell technology advanced very quickly during the late 80s, considering they started with this...

images.collection.cooperhewitt.orgView Full Size
 
Oh boy! I just happened to be clearing up some of my hoard in the bottom of the closet and found 16 old phones. going all the way back to a bag phone.
Moved the beanies to the closet and put the phones on display.
My retirement is now funded!
 
BTW, when will old remotes go up the charts?
 
snocone: Oh boy! I just happened to be clearing up some of my hoard in the bottom of the closet and found 16 old phones. going all the way back to a bag phone.
Moved the beanies to the closet and put the phones on display.
My retirement is now funded!


I still have my old Blue LG Chocolate in a drawer.  Of all the phones I've had, that was my favorite.  The slider had the most satisfying "thunk" at the ends of travel.  It was like a phone + fidget toy in one neat little package.  I used it for quite a few years and was amazed I never wore out the mechanism.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Definitely not the 80's.

My company was using the RIM two way pagers that were the predecessor until the early 00's.  I only remember this because the software we were using need about a dozen different patches because of that pesky Y2K issue.

Yes, I'm old.
 
I think that's an early 2000s model. The earliest models had a RIM decal, not Blackberry.

RIM was actually around in the mid-1980s selling modems and two-way pagers, and had a lot of proprietary unique technology at the time including "push".
 
Driedsponge: snocone: Oh boy! I just happened to be clearing up some of my hoard in the bottom of the closet and found 16 old phones. going all the way back to a bag phone.
Moved the beanies to the closet and put the phones on display.
My retirement is now funded!

I still have my old Blue LG Chocolate in a drawer.  Of all the phones I've had, that was my favorite.  The slider had the most satisfying "thunk" at the ends of travel.  It was like a phone + fidget toy in one neat little package.  I used it for quite a few years and was amazed I never wore out the mechanism.
[Fark user image image 192x500]


I had the black/red version and I agree
 
HugeMistake: I think that's an early 2000s model. The earliest models had a RIM decal, not Blackberry.

RIM was actually around in the mid-1980s selling modems and two-way pagers, and had a lot of proprietary unique technology at the time including "push".


Late 2000s. I was given one at the launch of that one. 2007 or 2008

The bold 9000
 
snocone: BTW, when will old remotes go up the charts?


Remotes never make it to the sales floor at the thrift. Even if you tape it to the device, all that will get to the floor will be the tape. Same with unique power supplies.
 
This looked totally boss in 1987

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I like that it is packed in a ground beef container.
 
cultofmac.comView Full Size
 
Real 80's vintage phone:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Honestly thought it was going to be a peanut phone.
 
I knew this dude in the early 90s who walked around with a bag phone.  He never got a call on it, but he had it.  It's a phone in a bag, bro.  Bag phone.
 
Bahah, I had friends with that vintage phone.
80's-90's analog cell phone were awesome, I use to be able to listen to them on my scanner (although you weren't suppose to be able to tune that band it was an easy mod). Same with those old cordless phones. Police freq were the best, if you were an ID thief you could have made a killing back then, states still were using SS# for id's.  Although I guess now you just go on the internet and buy it all.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons: Real 80's vintage phone:

[Fark user image 321x400]


I had the SI sneaker phone free with my subscription.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It was the worst phone.  It was clumsy to hold and it's flat side as uncomfortable on you face and hard to hear/be heard.
 
I still have some blackberry stock.  They are going to bounce back any day now...
 
Rapmaster2000: I knew this dude in the early 90s who walked around with a bag phone.  He never got a call on it, but he had it.  It's a phone in a bag, bro.  Bag phone.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
well not as bad as the nokia taco phone that was supposed to be a gameboy killer.
 
In the early oughts, every Colonel and above had to have a crackberry.  The building we were in had a cell phone jammer or was just a lot of metal.   So, all the colonels suddenly moved to offices near the outside and had their crackberries on their windowsills.

Of corse, one colonel couldn't get his crackberry to sync and had a captain take care of it.  Nice guy but everything was a threat level 11 for him.  Especially if a colonel was requesting it.  The usual solution was to take the crackberry outside and wait for it to sync.  This was when it was still syncing to Blackberry's servers.

Told him to take it outside the front of the building, walk in a circle and repeat "Come in Major Tom, Can you read me, Major Tom?" and Major Tom will sync it.

The other guy had him walk over to a window and make sure the antenna logo was on.  Killjoy.
 
I had that model of Blackberry. It was built well, but my thumbs were too big for the mechanical keyboard, as satisfying as the clicking noises were. I'm better at Swype on a glass phone.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo: [Fark user image 453x352]


I have a phone that looks a lot like that one but it's older.  The body is cast metal.  I could use it as a home defense weapon.

It still works, too.
 
You crazy kids with your fancy color screens.  I had this bad boy.  Side scroll wheel for the win.

cnet.comView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons: Real 80's vintage phone:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sports Illustrated made the most awesome phones back then. They gave one to Reagan and told him it was the nuclear football.
 
steklo: [Fark user image 453x352]


Unless you have the switch on there to change between 110CPS and 300CPS that's too new. In fact that looks way to sleek already.
 
The only Black Berry that matters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast: Mister Buttons: Real 80's vintage phone:

[Fark user image image 321x400]

Sports Illustrated made the most awesome phones back then. They gave one to Reagan and told him it was the nuclear football.


I got the "Not So Great Moments In Sports" VHS instead.
 
Super Chronic: This looked totally boss in 1987

[Fark user image 240x200]


I was in the theatre on opening night of Wallstreet, and when Michael Douglas was walking on the beach talking on that shoebox-sized monster, the whole theatre freaked out with people hissing "That's a PHONE! He's talking on a phone... on the BEACH!"
 
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I had one of these. It held a charge for like a week and it was TINY.
I sort of miss the simplicity.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm so old that we had one of these in the family car.

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
apotheosis27: You crazy kids with your fancy color screens.  I had this bad boy.  Side scroll wheel for the win.

[cnet.com image 850x1132]


You must've been either rich or very important. All I had was a see thru blue Motorola beeper.
 
Driedsponge: I still have my old Blue LG Chocolate in a drawer.  Of all the phones I've had, that was my favorite.  The slider had the most satisfying "thunk" at the ends of travel.  It was like a phone + fidget toy in one neat little package.  I used it for quite a few years and was amazed I never wore out the mechanism.


I'll see your LG Chocolate and raise you the Samsung Juke.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/While searching for a picture, apparently they make and STILL SELL "dummy" versions of this phone??? WTF
 
Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6eyJidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NrZWxldG9uX2xvYWRpbmdfMTMzOTgiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoiY3RhIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd19zcGFjZV9jYXJkIjp7ImJ1Y2tldCI6Im9mZiIsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9fQ%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1505669145861541888&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12216598%2FReally-cool-vintage-phone-found-at-thrift-store&sessionId=3e0fcb74ad3fab49ce4dad6d3a6d6256ae2a2aac&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=2582c61%3A1645036219416&width=550px]


The terms "vintage" and "circa" are 1/3 of the value
 
I'm pretty sure I made the first ever cellphone sale at the Best Buy I worked at in 1989. It was a Motorola 3W transportable "bag phone." I think it was $500 after carrier subsidy. I sold it to a doctor.

At the time, the network coverage was about 200 yards on either side the entire run of main street through town and about 5 miles east and west on the Interstate. $70/mo + 0.45 per minute.

It took about two days to fill out the paperwork, fax it to Cellular One, get the credit check done, wait, get contract approved, get the contract signed, fax the contract back, wait, provision the line, wait, do a test call, wouldn't work, call tech support level 1, wait, try another call, wouldn't work, call tech support level 2, wait, try again, wouldnt work, call tech support level 3, wait, try again, SUCCESS!

Basically, my team and I did all the heavy lifting for you whippersnappers to be able to now send unlimited pictures of your junk on the Bing-Bong. YOU'RE WELCOME.
 
That's from about 2006 or 2007. Those mini trackballs damn near got me fined or thrown in jail because if you looked at the phone funny it would pocket dial the last number you called. If you locked the phone it would call 911.
 
My wife teaches high school. She brought an old late 90s style phone she found in a drawer to school one day, and the students had no idea what it was.
 
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
