 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   As the world returns to some normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, we now return you to your regularly scheduled unexpected Boeing nosedive and crash   (masslive.com) divider line
46
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

925 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 9:47 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
War in Europe. Falling planes in China. New COVID variant in Everywhere. This is fine. This is all fine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
China didn't pay extra for the "don't crash" Boeing software updates.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Boeing has/had a known problem with the rudder control valve on the 737
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.


It's a 737. The newest version of that plane crashed often because of a certain design "feature" that works properly IF you paid Boeing extra money, like a DLC, but it kills people if not paid for.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We congratulate our brave pilot for executing a flawless lithobraking maneuver."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It sounds like it may have been on fire on its way down, according to the morning news guys here.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bigger question, which is not answered by TFA, was it a 737 Max, or just the standard 737.  If its a Max, then yes, lets blame (or try to blame) Boeing.  If its a standard 737, I'd lean towards shoddy Chinese maintenance.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The MCAS problems, the rudder control valve.  Has any of that ever resulted in a power on dive from FL29?  German Wings called, they want their crash back.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The crazy imposable reason I've already heard was that the Chinese hacked the Russian ICBM launch stuff to point all their missiles at their own cities and this is the Russians hacking back to crash the plane to send a message.

/737 don't work that way
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Bigger question, which is not answered by TFA, was it a 737 Max, or just the standard 737.  If its a Max, then yes, lets blame (or try to blame) Boeing.  If its a standard 737, I'd lean towards shoddy Chinese maintenance.


How about waiting until the investigation produces some results.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: War in Europe. Falling planes in China. New COVID variant in Everywhere. This is fine. This is all fine.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Bigger question, which is not answered by TFA, was it a 737 Max, or just the standard 737.  If its a Max, then yes, lets blame (or try to blame) Boeing.  If its a standard 737, I'd lean towards shoddy Chinese maintenance.


Not a MAX. 737-800
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The video of that nose dive is unreal. It's like the pilot said "fark it" and went full throttle.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Boeing has/had a known problem with the rudder control valve on the 737


Never outsource parts to the Dutch.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm flying from Los Angeles to Barcelona next month. I hope my plane will remain safe on the way to Spain.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NYTimes is reporting it's a 737-800, not a MAX with preinstalled stall to your death software.
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.


lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another source had the plane as a 737-800, not a Max. Still preliminary.
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How can something be both regularly scheduled and unexpected?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'm flying from Los Angeles to Barcelona next month. I hope my plane will remain safe on the way to Spain.


Get the potato omelette at Cal-Pep.

And LA -Barcelona is beyond a 737's range.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I feel icky posting this, but hey, it's Fark.

Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow
Youtube CaOkTKfxu44
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Juc: Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.

lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.


Straight down pitch on a CCTV video... looks like they had just begun a descent into the airport based on FR24's data, so my guess is they input something in wrong and didn't fix in time (or intentional).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Juc: Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.

lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.


If I had to place bets I'd say pilots completely farking up.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
BBC says a 737-800. Also points out it's the first airliner crash in China for 12 years, so that 'shoddy maintenance' line isn't a slam dunk either.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/USAir_Flight_427
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope this isn't another fire drill.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, testing trials for the Ground Effect Device (GED) with the large electromagnet array has begun on random objects.   This gravity enhancer was secret because no one knew if it had any utility.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From the red-lit thread:

Thing was in normal cruise and then did a hard left turn: https://twitter.com/pIuggo/status/1505837687726608384?t=WtT89U9jnfc2eHm59WnCAw&s=19

And hit the ground in a damned near straight power dive: https://twitter.com/Dr_ShahidPk/status/1505847921996185601?t=91MAHQTN8cjsVUrclD4dFw&s=19

For fellow aviation accident enthusiasts, I'd say this is more Colorado Springs or Aliquippa than either of the 737-Max crashes.

For those who are not aviation accident enthusiasts, bottom line is this doesn't happen.  You don't go from straight line cruise in normal flight to lawn dart.  Not without either a massive mechanical WTF by the jet, or a pilot trying to kill themselves.

There were multiple crashes of 737s where the rudder went hard over to one side, which makes the plane essentially unflyable and can cause it to pitch over straight down.  But with 29,000 feet of altitude it seems odd they couldn't fight it more.

If there were high clouds and they were purely on instruments its possible they could have lost spatial orientation and thought they were turning rather than diving.  But that'd be super unusual in daylight.

Whatever happened here is very unusual and very bad.

Adding to those posts:

1.  the video suggests the plane was in one piece and not on fire.   That makes it bizarre.
2.  In addition to the potential for it being a rudder hard-over, there are some comparisons to 767 incidents where a thrust reverser on only one side deployed in flight.  That could cause a pitch-over like this.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: I feel icky posting this, but hey, it's Fark.

[YouTube video: Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow]


I was in Half Moon Bay when that happened and saw that live broadcast. I had to pick my jaw up off the floor.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Ty Webb: I feel icky posting this, but hey, it's Fark.

[YouTube video: Sum Ting Wong - Wi Tu Lo - Ho Lee Fuk - Bang Ding Ow]

I was in Half Moon Bay when that happened and saw that live broadcast. I had to pick my jaw up off the floor.


Aaand now you all have Faith by WHAM stuck in your head.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Juc: Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.

lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.

Straight down pitch on a CCTV video... looks like they had just begun a descent into the airport based on FR24's data, so my guess is they input something in wrong and didn't fix in time (or intentional).


Stating the obvious, but the fact that it corresponded to commencement of scheduled descent is going to be important.  At that moment the flight profile of the airplane changed.  They'd have told the plane to do something different.  What we won't know until / unless they recover the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder is whether in response the plane broke (either hardware or software), or they gave it an incorrect command and couldn't recover, or at that moment one of the pilots went all German Wings / Air Egypt into a mountain.
 
Juc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Juc: Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.

lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.

If I had to place bets I'd say pilots completely farking up.


maybe one of those fancy sams that causes the pilot to pass out?
I actually looked at the video AFTER I posted, in grand tradition of fark, I didn't even look at the article.

I don't even think the boeing software screwup put the plane straight down into the ground. looked like a farking lawn dart. That's beyond pilot screwup, that looks like the pilot was just flat out dead, or committing suicide.

in the headline for the article "injuries and casualties have not been reported"
if someone gets out of that with merely being injured it'd be a miracle the pope would need to go investigate.

planes whose wings fall off crash slower than that. I mean ... damn.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warthog: For those who are not aviation accident enthusiasts, bottom line is this doesn't happen.  You don't go from straight line cruise in normal flight to lawn dart.  Not without either a massive mechanical WTF by the jet, or a pilot trying to kill themselves.


If the tail section (elevator/rudder) fails in a way were parts fall off, the center of gravity shifts making it very hard for most planes to fly at normal at cruise speeds.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

basscomm: How can something be both regularly scheduled and unexpected?


I can see that you have no experience working in the retail or food service sectors.

People are very frequently scheduled while, at the same time, their presence would be unexpected.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Juc: Russ1642: Juc: Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.

lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.

If I had to place bets I'd say pilots completely farking up.

maybe one of those fancy sams that causes the pilot to pass out?
I actually looked at the video AFTER I posted, in grand tradition of fark, I didn't even look at the article.

I don't even think the boeing software screwup put the plane straight down into the ground. looked like a farking lawn dart. That's beyond pilot screwup, that looks like the pilot was just flat out dead, or committing suicide.

in the headline for the article "injuries and casualties have not been reported"
if someone gets out of that with merely being injured it'd be a miracle the pope would need to go investigate.

planes whose wings fall off crash slower than that. I mean ... damn.


Merely being injured?   If they recover any body parts larger than half a limb it'll be a miracle.  Victim identification is going to involve DNA sequencing.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fun fact: I've flown that route with that airline. It was about 18 years ago, for a short vacation in Yunnan before starting a job in Shanghai.

Yunnan is beautiful.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: Bigger question, which is not answered by TFA, was it a 737 Max, or just the standard 737.  If its a Max, then yes, lets blame (or try to blame) Boeing.  If its a standard 737, I'd lean towards shoddy Chinese maintenance.


Reports state the aircraft was not a max, rather a 2015 built 800 series.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If it flew straight down under power into the ground it was either a very specific sorta malfunction at exactly the wrong time or a pilot deciding to kill themselves.  Which I have been told does not happen ever ever ever, totally.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Warthog: Juc: Russ1642: Juc: Russ1642: They have no idea what caused the crash so in the meantime we'll blame Boeing.

lately it's been a safe bet.
it's either that or a russian SAM.

If I had to place bets I'd say pilots completely farking up.

maybe one of those fancy sams that causes the pilot to pass out?
I actually looked at the video AFTER I posted, in grand tradition of fark, I didn't even look at the article.

I don't even think the boeing software screwup put the plane straight down into the ground. looked like a farking lawn dart. That's beyond pilot screwup, that looks like the pilot was just flat out dead, or committing suicide.

in the headline for the article "injuries and casualties have not been reported"
if someone gets out of that with merely being injured it'd be a miracle the pope would need to go investigate.

planes whose wings fall off crash slower than that. I mean ... damn.

Merely being injured?   If they recover any body parts larger than half a limb it'll be a miracle.  Victim identification is going to involve DNA sequencing.


Following up on this, I'd expect a crash site that looks a lot like PSA 1771: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pacific_Southwest_Airlines_Flight_1771

Relevant to the subject of the victims: "The plane crashed into the hillside of a cattle ranch at 4:16 pm in the Santa Lucia Mountains between Paso Robles and Cayucos. The plane was estimated to have crashed slightly faster than the speed of sound, around 770 mph (1,240 km/h), disintegrating instantly. Based on the deformation of the titanium black box data recorder case, the aircraft experienced a deceleration of 5,000 times the force of gravity (G-force) when it hit the ground. It was traveling around a 70° angle toward the south. The plane struck a rocky hillside, leaving a crater less than 2 ft (0.6 m) deep and 4 ft (1.2 m) across. Only 11 of the passengers were ever identified."

Now, this plane seems to have been going 200 mph slower, but we're only talking a question of degree not fundamental outcome.
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It should say "Top Quality Airplane For Sale" and could you put "top quality" in bold? You can't? OK, whatever.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Boeing has/had a known problem with the rudder control valve on the 737


All of that was fixed prior to this aircraft (a -800 model) being designed and built.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Boeing has/had a known problem with the rudder control valve on the 737


Those valves were redesigned and replaced two decades ago and this plane was reportedly built in 2015.
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not going to read a post with Leeeeroyyy Jeeeenkins, replacing the L with an R.
not doin it.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: China didn't pay extra for the "don't crash" Boeing software updates.


It was in the fine print! Don't scrimp on the details. Pay that extra $1.99.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.