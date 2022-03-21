 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rare Alabama blacksnake spotted for only the second time in 60 years, and it ain't too goddamn beaucoup, neither   (cnn.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

14 Comments     (+0 »)
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nods approvingly...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do we get for $10?

TFD?

Okay, I guess...

/beats jungle VD
//or does it?
 
Pangit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did it skip the foreplay?
 
zez
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does it come with a polyester suit?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe a different species. But I used to see 'black racers' all the time. (Must avoid Bo Jackson joke)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did it make any noise?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's Full Metal Jacket. I HAVE THIS MOVIE
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Too buku
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The discovery of a wild-born Eastern indigo snake marks the success of an intensive program to reintroduce"

Heh
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: What do we get for $10?

TFD?

Okay, I guess...

/beats jungle VD
//or does it?


Have you been on TFD lately? Even your phone/laptop will get herpes.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
