 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   A heatwave at both the North and South Poles? Nah, I'm sure it's nothing to worry ab... why's the water rising?   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Weather, Global warming, Extreme weather, Climate, polar sea ice melts, weather stations, Climate change, Poles  
•       •       •

428 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 8:25 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As polar sea ice melts, particularly in the Arctic, it reveals dark sea that absorbs more heat than reflective ice, warming the planet further.

I think I have a cunning plan, but we're going to need a lot of white paint
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: As polar sea ice melts, particularly in the Arctic, it reveals dark sea that absorbs more heat than reflective ice, warming the planet further.

I think I have a cunning plan, but we're going to need a lot of white paint


You jest, but large-scale albedo modification is probably gonna have to be a tool in the kit.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...


I've begun melting down my recycling in my coal furnace to help things along.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: As polar sea ice melts, particularly in the Arctic, it reveals dark sea that absorbs more heat than reflective ice, warming the planet further.

I think I have a cunning plan, but we're going to need a lot of white paint


chucklebuzz.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone check Tina Majorino for back tattoos?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod: Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...


And the response by corporate bootlickers is, "Well, too late to stop it now, might as well keep polluting, and don't hold companies accountable because it can't be fixed now." One step up from "Well, it might be too late, let's just continue as is, because it's too expensive to change how we do things."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll be long dead so who the hell cares.

-Your Republican Senator
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no1curr: As polar sea ice melts, particularly in the Arctic, it reveals dark sea that absorbs more heat than reflective ice, warming the planet further.

I think I have a cunning plan, but we're going to need a lot of white paint


Probably a good idea, but people have an issue with keeping snow on the roof. I'm torn on the idea and have no idea what would happen if we dedicated a large scale effort to painting roofs across the northern latitudes.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Somebody just needs to swim down to the hole in the bottom of the sea and pull out the plug. What's that Phelpsy guy doing these days?

/ probably smoking reefer
// lucky bastard
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, humanity has decided that fossil fuel profits and their country's immediate needs are more important than saving the planet.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stop global whining.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't just call me pessimist
Try and read between the lines
I can't imagine why you wouldn't
Welcome any change, my friend
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash "How High is The Water Momma"
Youtube pyZD7eoHZT8
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thisisfine.jpg
 
strapp3r
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
renting a single room in most of America is a mortgage payment.
conservatives are rapidly attempting to make Gilead a real thing.
and, this climate crisis will simulate driving a prius in your knickers with a honey badger and a bobcat in the backseat.  24/7

/gee, why are young people so apathetic?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The models were too conservative, the bad shiat's already here.
 
calufrax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OldRod: Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...


We passed it a few years ago. The warming effects in the atmosphere are 20 years behind the actual GHG release.

https://earth.org/data_visualization/the-time-lag-of-climate-change/
 
oldfool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forget learning to swim, learn to breathe water.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Doesn't matter, humanity has decided that fossil fuel profits and their country's immediate needs are more important than saving the planet.


Also don't forget the "right" to irresponsibility reproduce.  We're dealing with the beginnings of late-stage overpopulation.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: OldRod: Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...

And the response by corporate bootlickers is, "Well, too late to stop it now, might as well keep polluting, and don't hold companies accountable because it can't be fixed now." One step up from "Well, it might be too late, let's just continue as is, because it's too expensive to change how we do things."


"Why don't we hear more about the positive aspects of climate change"?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: no1curr: As polar sea ice melts, particularly in the Arctic, it reveals dark sea that absorbs more heat than reflective ice, warming the planet further.

I think I have a cunning plan, but we're going to need a lot of white paint

Probably a good idea, but people have an issue with keeping snow on the roof. I'm torn on the idea and have no idea what would happen if we dedicated a large scale effort to painting roofs across the northern latitudes.


It's been studied, and it's unbelievably effective.

You want snow on your roof anyway - it means your home is well enough insulated that it won't melt everything off.

Anyway, whitening office and  apartment building roofs is a fairly easy win, after that you just have to convince people to use lighter colored shingles on their homes.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Tyrone Slothrop: Doesn't matter, humanity has decided that fossil fuel profits and their country's immediate needs are more important than saving the planet.

Also don't forget the "right" to irresponsibility reproduce.  We're dealing with the beginnings of late-stage overpopulation.


There is plenty of hypocrisy with that point. Now that western/developed nations have his what is essentially (even if not literally) post scarcity due to the exploitation of developing countries who make all of our trinkets, we have a flat or declining population growth. Now that all of "our" energy needs, and good needs met, we expect those developing nations to adhere to our standards of what should happen after enjoying the same buildup period over the course of 150 years, and slam them for not instantly adopting our sensibilities in a single generation, despite the fact that they STILL are used to make or harvest global goods.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People were warned and didn't want to listen. To late now.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hissatsu: DarkSoulNoHope: OldRod: Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...

And the response by corporate bootlickers is, "Well, too late to stop it now, might as well keep polluting, and don't hold companies accountable because it can't be fixed now." One step up from "Well, it might be too late, let's just continue as is, because it's too expensive to change how we do things."

"Why don't we hear more about the positive aspects of climate change"?


I'm hearing that in Tucker Carlson's voice

"Why do Democrats hate that the world is warming up?  I personally don't like snow, so what's the big deal?"
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OldRod: Remember that "tipping point" everyone always used to worry about?  I'm thinking we're past that now...


You're probably correct, and the coming global warming disaster will give the Russians a distinct advantage which is the main reason the US has provoked the recent war.

https://www.theb1m.com/video/russia-arctic-sea-route-megaport-rosneft
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.