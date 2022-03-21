 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Hell has no fury like a woman scorned, and boy did this Deputy Sheriff deserve it. Bonus: the laundry list of charges may have produced the longest local TV station article ever written   (cbs12.com) divider line
40
    More: Florida, Male prostitutes, Ex-girlfriend, Prostitution, porn, duty  
•       •       •

2365 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He paid for dick pics.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was also alleged Deputy Sheriff Brack disseminated agency information by sending a crime scene video to an unauthorized individual, sent nude and explicit photographs of himself to his work email while on duty and in uniform, neglected to respond to an in-progress call for service and possessed unauthorized weapons in his patrol vehicle, amongst other allegations.

With a resume like that... He was bucking for Captain, wasn't he?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a POS.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The department probably only has a problem with it because it was gay stuff.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If this isn't one of the most Florida stories I've read in a while...  This guy brings a whole new meaning to the term "back the blue". Sheesh.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How unlucky to have this one bad apple in the barrel.  Must be very disappointing for the rest of the fine, law abiding officers in that department to find an LEO who was a racist extremist POS.   I bet they've all learned a valuable lesson.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Don't worry, he has an angle.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"D/S Brack allegedly engaged in traffic enforcement and seized marijuana from individuals, never turned it into evidence and brought it home for [his ex-girlfriend] to sell.

And she was immediately arrested for drugs and selling drugs.  And resisting arrest
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That responding deputy took the information and potential evidence, and called his boss, the IA report stated.

Who was suppose to tell the responding deputy to keep his mouth shut?  Don't they teach nutting in deputy school no more?
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may have been fired, but I'm curious where he ends up next.  Let's see which Sheriff's office doesn't give a crap and hires him anyway.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 8:  Don't drive with a mad woman
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in August, there was a burglary at the barber shop that is next door to my favorite bar.  The case was solved because one of the perps pissed off his girlfriend and she went to the police...lulz:

https://lynnwoodtimes.com/2021/08/22/lpd-blotter-hell-hath-no-fury-as-a-woman-scorned/
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he at least charged for stealing drugs off of people and then giving them to his girlfriend to sell.  Seems like a pretty easy case to make for theft and also intent to distribute?  And if you use cop math, the value is probably into felony level territory.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "D/S Brack allegedly engaged in traffic enforcement and seized marijuana from individuals, never turned it into evidence and brought it home for [his ex-girlfriend] to sell.

And she was immediately arrested for drugs and selling drugs.  And resisting arrest


She only reported things after they broke up so she doesn't have much of a moral leg to stand on in my book.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Harry Freakstorm: "D/S Brack allegedly engaged in traffic enforcement and seized marijuana from individuals, never turned it into evidence and brought it home for [his ex-girlfriend] to sell.

And she was immediately arrested for drugs and selling drugs.  And resisting arrest

She only reported things after they broke up so she doesn't have much of a moral leg to stand on in my book.


Nobody said it was moral.  People who only report you because they're pissed off about other things generally aren't saints themselves, but that doesn't make the report any less valid.  If you can catch them out for their own involvement in the process, so much the better.  That's why you don't talk to cops.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 351x230]

Don't worry, he has an angle.


Of the dangle..........
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: He may have been fired, but I'm curious where he ends up next.  Let's see which Sheriff's office doesn't give a crap and hires him anyway.


He'll end up somewhere, with a bigger chip on his shoulder.

If it had been one of us rubes, every allegation would have a charge attached to it.  Thorough investigation, lol.  They let him off easy.....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: Rule 8:  Don't drive with a mad woman


He got weed, He got weed!
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: The department probably only has a problem with it because it was gay stuff.


Tell me you've never been to west palm beach without telling me....
 
spottymax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon before he is rehired one or two counties over?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat!  That was the most comprehensive, if not redundant article from a TV news site ever.

I suspect a visit to the prison he worked in would reveal that his sexual proclivities are, uh...
well-known and, uh, often-lamented facts of penal lore.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: He paid for dick pics.


Can't you just get those for free?
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy...she sounds like a piece of work, too.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: vudukungfu: He paid for dick pics.

Can't you just get those for free?


I'll give you one for free:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you made it to the end of the article, you got this:

Brack was not found to have violated any laws.

WTF?!
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..only the best people.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weidbrewer: Boy...she sounds like a piece of work, too.


Who else would date a closeted and dirty cop?   Any sane woman would have gotten away a lot faster.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: vudukungfu: He paid for dick pics.

Can't you just get those for free?

I'll give you one for free:

[Fark user image 400x270]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That department's IT team sounds top notch. Sending videos and photos from your work email should trigger some kind of alert I would think.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Saint Saviour - Woman Scorned (Official Music Video - Highest Quality)
Youtube i5JtU3UOruM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FrNfOtjBCI
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: What a POS.


...and a Cop. But I repeat myself.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tonight, on Palm Beach 911.
 
patrick767
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ComaToast: If you made it to the end of the article, you got this:

Brack was not found to have violated any laws.

WTF?!


This. They investigated those allegations thoroughly and found no violation of the laws? Oh, but they fired him anyway? Yeah, bullshiat. I'm betting they didn't do shiat beyond tell him they'll let it slide if he doesn't fight getting canned.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ComaToast: If you made it to the end of the article, you got this:

Brack was not found to have violated any laws.

WTF?!


Speeding, no child restraint, soliciting prostitution, theft, possession, and sale of drugs..
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
> Also from the report:

Good gravy!
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pangit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ComaToast: If you made it to the end of the article, you got this:

Brack was not found to have violated any laws.

WTF?!


Approves

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Back in August, there was a burglary at the barber shop that is next door to my favorite bar.  The case was solved because one of the perps pissed off his girlfriend and she went to the police...lulz:

https://lynnwoodtimes.com/2021/08/22/lpd-blotter-hell-hath-no-fury-as-a-woman-scorned/


Back in the 90s I saw an episode of COPS where a woman that called the police on her husband, he had cheated on her so she brought them police over and showed them where he kept his drugs, cash, and illegal guns. He was crying and telling her to stop.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ComaToast: If you made it to the end of the article, you got this:

Brack was not found to have violated any laws.

WTF?!


Did you skip over the middle?

detective could not "substantiate any of the criminal allegations made against D/S Brack."

Hopefully you don't think people should be charged with crimes based solely on the ravings of a pissed off ex-girlfriend.  If that was the case a good 85% of men would be in prison.  The remaining 15% would also be in prison but over the ravings of a pissed off ex-boyfriend.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.