 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Whales are now banned from smacking children. I'm sorry, that should be IN Wales whales are banned from smacking children.... please forgive me. Today in Wales PEOPLE are prohibited from smacking children. And whales. No matter how naughty they may be   (bbc.com) divider line
38
    More: Cool, Wales, Welsh people, Criminal law, Cardiff, Human rights, Welsh government, Rhodri Morgan, Law  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who wrote the headline? Anne Elke?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wales? Isn't that just that western part of England?

/ducks
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-Are you ladies from Scotland?
- It's Wales, ya wee coont
-Oh, sorry. Are you whales from Scotland?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cetacean Required
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm at a bar, and two very large women with accents are sitting across from me.
I ask, "Cool accent, are you two ladies from Scotland??"

One yells back, "It's WALES you idiot!"
I reply, "Oh, of course. My bad! Are you two whales from Scotland?"
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is smacking parents still OK?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: -Are you ladies from Scotland?
- It's Wales, ya wee coont
-Oh, sorry. Are you whales from Scotland?


Damn you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I picture Bart Simpson shaking his butt at Homer saying "You can't spank me, you can't spank me" so Homer strangles him.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good policy, you only want to harm children in a manner that doesn't leave a mark. Could get yourself in trouble like that.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q:  Are you two girls from England?
A:  Wales.
Q:  Are you two whales from England?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone made the "are you from Wales" joke yet?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: Cetacean Required


For all intensive porpoises...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey did anyone bring up the whale jjoke yet?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I picture Bart Simpson shaking his butt at Homer saying "You can't spank me, you can't spank me" so Homer strangles him.


Buying another bag of oranges, Mr. Crosby?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Smack the child, spare the rod

I think I got that right
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For wearing after Welshie swearing. Not for paddling.
 
synithium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.  Don't hit kids.  If you can't legally do it to the neighbor's kid, you shouldn't be able to do it to your own kid.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Smack the child, spare the rod

I think I got that right


No, you're supposed to spoil the rod and shake the child.
 
jimjays
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creoena: Is smacking parents still OK?


Depends how obnoxious their kids are that witnesses will claim they didn't see anything.
 
chawco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When my first kid was small she was a total little shiat. Tantrums refusing simple tasks frequently making us late by refusal to put in pants, etc. Very stubborn and exasperating.

For a brif performing tried using mild corporal punishment. Light hand smacking, etc. It was a terrible idea. She just stared swining back, it never made anything better, and it quickly becomes "I'm made now and I.gonna hit you" and less mild than originally intended.

I regret it.kmmensely, it was a terrible plan born of frustration and is the furthest thing possible from good parenting. It did not last long.

Happily she grew out of much of it. There was a lot of hard work to help her grow out of it though I ever feel like I am fighting against the stupid stuff her mom does, says, and allows (hitting your kids is bad, screaming at them with false threats you will never follow through on then giving in and rewarding the bad behavior is in some ways, even worse parenting; at least they learned that shiat don't work with papa).
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What if the whale asks you to do it as part of a BDSM scene?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't think smacking kids to knock sense into them is a uniquely human concept.

My cat had 3 kittens and one of the idiot kittens was busy attacking its smaller siblings. The thing decided it was going to attack that other kitten in the mirror.  It did a full speed attack and thump.  Its mother had been watching and went over and started slapping him around real hard.  I'm guessing it was due to embarrassment for being part of the cat species or something.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Right!  Rubber hoses it is then!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My dad used to tell this hilarious joke whenever we were at the American Legion having a couple 13,14 beers - something about whales from Ireland, or was it Scotland? Crap, I can't remember it, but it was funny as hell. The bartender was this nice lady from Britain, so she always just rolled her eyes, like "Oh, no, you di'int!" LOL. My dad was such a card.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I don't think smacking kids to knock sense into them is a uniquely human concept.

My cat had 3 kittens and one of the idiot kittens was busy attacking its smaller siblings. The thing decided it was going to attack that other kitten in the mirror.  It did a full speed attack and thump.  Its mother had been watching and went over and started slapping him around real hard.  I'm guessing it was due to embarrassment for being part of the cat species or something.


No but conducting extensive sociological studies on its effectiveness and finding out that it makes behavior worse not better is a uniquely human concept.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: My dad used to tell this hilarious joke whenever we were at the American Legion having a couple 13,14 beers - something about whales from Ireland, or was it Scotland? Crap, I can't remember it, but it was funny as hell. The bartender was this nice lady from Britain, so she always just rolled her eyes, like "Oh, no, you di'int!" LOL. My dad was such a card.


"Are you two ladies from England?"
"Wales!" They responded indignantly.
"Okay, are you two whales from England?"
 
Ethertap
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Walker: I picture Bart Simpson shaking his butt at Homer saying "You can't spank me, you can't spank me" so Homer strangles him.

Buying another bag of oranges, Mr. Crosby?


I had a grapefruit tree growing in the backyard as a kid. Getting nailed by one of those things was not fun.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nuke the Whales
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Hey did anyone bring up the whale joke yet?


Doesn't look like it...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Johnny, if you don't stop that shiat, I'll smack you.  Then they'll have to arrest me and take you into 'protective care.'  You'll no longer be in this house, you'll have to live with strangers.  Might even end up in an orphanage!  Ever see 'Oliver Twist?'"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread currently consists of 27.3% of the "Are you two whales from Scotland/England?" joke or discussions thereof, including this post.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

500 Days of Summer Camp: What if the whale asks you to do it as part of a BDSM scene?


Tub girl.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

500 Days of Summer Camp: What if the whale asks you to do it as part of a BDSM scene?


Still illegal, in UK law.  Assault and bodily harm are criminal regardless of consent.

/tmyk
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Prince of Wales can still smack around kids.

/The Duke of York can... oh look, a seat
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.