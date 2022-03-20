 Skip to content
(Politico)   Obvious: Journalists at Reuters are embarrassed that their company hasn't renounced the deal they signed with Russian state-run ITAR/TASS news agency to carry their content. Fark: a deal they signed just TWO YEARS ago   (politico.com) divider line
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russian money has infiltrated quite a lot of "legitimate" businesses over the years. It's going to take a while to untangle them.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the source is labeled I don't see an issue with this, we know state run media is full of crap, but it is good to know what they are saying.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean really? I realize that there are bad things going down there and well, yeah Russia is totally to blame in this so the world is sanctioning them into oblivion but maybe when it comes to news you might want to get both sides of a story before publishing it or at the very least what government bullshiat is being spread to the populace of a country. Not seeing why people are up in arms about this. Even if its propaganda its best to get it straight from the source at least for debunking purposes.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Idiots
 
covalesj
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How about when Russia allows free press we allow their press here? Why are we allowing the new services of repressive regimes that don't support freedom of the press have free access to our countries?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two years ago, the converted the rubles to dollars.  Important lesson there, kids.

They're kind of stuck.  You can give up rubles.  You cannot give up dollars.

Solution:  Have all Russian content performed by muppets or have that Chinese or Taiwan CGI group animate it.
 
