 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jerusalem Post) Hero 93% of Ukrainians think they will defeat Russia. The other 7% too busy kicking Russian ass to fill out a survey   (jpost.com) divider line
31
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Mar 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Move over, alcohol. Now it's the Ukrainians' time to do it.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they could cut off one or both of the pincers heading towards Kiev it would be a disaster for Russia.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that would be the best outcome
we can ensure this by flooding Ukraine with the money and tools to do the job.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Financially, you'd think they already would have. It can't possibly be worth it to Russia at this point, between sanctions and bombing what they came for. Are the Russian soldiers still expecting to get paid? How long until propaganda starts conflicting with reality?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is Putin will throw as many bodies into the meat grinder as he has to for as long as he can, at least until one of his rich buddies losing billions serves up a big pot of polonium tea.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The problem is Putin will throw as many bodies into the meat grinder as he has to for as long as he can, at least until one of his rich buddies losing billions serves up a big pot of polonium tea.


yup
Pooty will fight to the last Russian.
bravely from his bunker
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what the overall odds are, but I am truly surprised and inspired by the will and resolve of the Ukrainian people and I have to say I'm 100% behind the perceived underdog on this one. Day in and day out, I am thrilled to see the fight continue.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToughActinProlactin: I'm not sure what the overall odds are, but I am truly surprised and inspired by the will and resolve of the Ukrainian people and I have to say I'm 100% behind the perceived underdog on this one. Day in and day out, I am thrilled to see the fight continue.


Thrilled to see they haven't surrendered, that is. I do not find this thrilling nor want the fight to continue.

/ftfm
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decades ago, I remember seeing an interview with someone (I think it was Kevin Smith) talking about something like who would win in a fight among superheroes.

And they said Batman... and the interviewer said that made no sense, as he didn't have any powers like Superman.  And the response was something like 'But Batman knows he's going to win.'

And he's right.  Belief is a pretty powerful thing

/pretty dangerous thing, too, with the folks corrupting religions
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnryan51: If they could cut off one or both of the pincers heading towards Kiev it would be a disaster for Russia.


if.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GlenndanZig: [Fark user image 425x360]


I've donated, have you?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was told by Tucker Carlson that Ukraine should stop this senseless killing by just surrendering already.

Just like rape victims should stop injuring themselves by fighting back.
 
bisi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: GlenndanZig: [Fark user image 425x360]

I've donated, have you?


Something, something... Give a man a tank and he will fight for a day, give him a tractor and he will have tanks for a lifetime.
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Financially, you'd think they already would have. It can't possibly be worth it to Russia at this point, between sanctions and bombing what they came for. Are the Russian soldiers still expecting to get paid? How long until propaganda starts conflicting with reality?


I'd imagine the average Russian infantry conscript has figured out he was lied to, and his meager paycheck is the last thing on his mind.  He's more interested in running out his enlistment term without getting shot.  I'm sure some would like to surrender...but that's not always easy on a battlefield, especially if your own guys have orders to shoot you if you try, which we've seen reports of.

Plus, it's a mental leap from "my side lied to me" to "and the other side will welcome me if I give up".  Most Ukrainians would, of course, but I doubt the Russians let their grunts listen to outside news :/

(It's interesting, but the guys IN a fight are often the last to know wtf is going on...they're too busy trying to stay alive to watch news feeds 24/7 like the rest of us can.  Last weeks of Stalingrad, Russians were still deserting INTO the German lines, because things were so bad they thought they were losing...)

And unfortunately, Russia's still got other guys manning tanks, planes, boats, and artillery, and they're not ready to quit yet.  Ukraine is going to have to kill more of them as well.

As I've said, if they can throw even ONE Russian thrust back to it's starting line, it'll be huge.  Momentum is a thing, and nobody likes backing a loser.  War is as much about perceptions of force as it is about the actual application of force.
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I was told by Tucker Carlson that Ukraine should stop this senseless killing by just surrendering already.


I'd say we should deport him to the combat zone, but Ukraine has suffered enough...
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I was told by Tucker Carlson that Ukraine should stop this senseless killing by just surrendering already.

Just like rape victims should stop injuring themselves by fighting back.


My Trumper dad has been saying this too must be the new talking point. It's zelenskys fault for not just rolling over and spreading his cheeks, it's his own fault thus is so tough
 
PunGent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sunsetlamp: johnryan51: If they could cut off one or both of the pincers heading towards Kiev it would be a disaster for Russia.

if.


Yep, still a huge 'if'.

But most serious military analysts thought Russia would basically have the country by now...and they ain't even close.  At this point, if they kill Zelensky, they're only going to enrage the locals; they'll stop taking prisoners.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The problem is Putin will throw as many bodies into the meat grinder as he has to for as long as he can, at least until one of his rich buddies losing billions serves up a big pot of polonium tea.


There's only so much room in the supply chain tho. Putin has already hit the maximum number of bodies he can physically shove into vehicles and send them to the front lines. Doubling down just means more people backlogged and stuck on the side of a road somewhere.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: H31N0US: I was told by Tucker Carlson that Ukraine should stop this senseless killing by just surrendering already.

Just like rape victims should stop injuring themselves by fighting back.

My Trumper dad has been saying this too must be the new talking point. It's zelenskys fault for not just rolling over and spreading his cheeks, it's his own fault thus is so tough


Every time I think that cult has reached bottom, they find a new way to disgust me.

Impressive, in a way...
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I was told by Tucker Carlson that Ukraine should stop this senseless killing by just surrendering already.


This has been their talking point from Day 1.

"Mighty Russia is too mighty to be resisted! Report to the camps for ethnic cleansing."

Republicans are cowards.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PunGent: Oysterman: Financially, you'd think they already would have. It can't possibly be worth it to Russia at this point, between sanctions and bombing what they came for. Are the Russian soldiers still expecting to get paid? How long until propaganda starts conflicting with reality?

I'd imagine the average Russian infantry conscript has figured out he was lied to, and his meager paycheck is the last thing on his mind.  He's more interested in running out his enlistment term without getting shot.  I'm sure some would like to surrender...but that's not always easy on a battlefield, especially if your own guys have orders to shoot you if you try, which we've seen reports of.

Plus, it's a mental leap from "my side lied to me" to "and the other side will welcome me if I give up".  Most Ukrainians would, of course, but I doubt the Russians let their grunts listen to outside news :/

(It's interesting, but the guys IN a fight are often the last to know wtf is going on...they're too busy trying to stay alive to watch news feeds 24/7 like the rest of us can.  Last weeks of Stalingrad, Russians were still deserting INTO the German lines, because things were so bad they thought they were losing...)

And unfortunately, Russia's still got other guys manning tanks, planes, boats, and artillery, and they're not ready to quit yet.  Ukraine is going to have to kill more of them as well.

As I've said, if they can throw even ONE Russian thrust back to it's starting line, it'll be huge.  Momentum is a thing, and nobody likes backing a loser.  War is as much about perceptions of force as it is about the actual application of force.


The average Russian infantryman knew he was being lied to back when he was 4 years old.  Russians aren't idiots, they know their government lies and has for over a thousand years and a hundred governments.  This national cynicism is part of why Russia has always been a totalitarian realm.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1966: "There is no way North Vietnam can possibly survive the onslaught of the great American War Machine!"
 
Jumbled
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Mr. Coffee Nerves: The problem is Putin will throw as many bodies into the meat grinder as he has to for as long as he can, at least until one of his rich buddies losing billions serves up a big pot of polonium tea.

There's only so much room in the supply chain tho. Putin has already hit the maximum number of bodies he can physically shove into vehicles and send them to the front lines. Doubling down just means more people backlogged and stuck on the side of a road somewhere.


Then that's probably exactly what the brilliant commander will do.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryptozoophiliac: 1966: "There is no way North Vietnam can possibly survive the onslaught of the great American War Machine!"


2001: There's no way that Al Qaeda and the Taliban could possibly survive the onslaught of the great American War Machine.
 
sevente
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The best thing that America can do is ensure the supply chain, through both back channels and normal ways.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Assuming we get out of this alive, the Russian/Ukrainian war will probably stand as another case study in the importance of motivation. It doesn't really matter how big your army is if they don't want to fight.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The best thing that America can do is ensure the supply chain, through both back channels and normal ways.


Frankly, one thing that America can do, is pay for Russian soldiers to just give up their arms
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.